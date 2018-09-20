Subscribe to Boldsky
Stop Doing These Right Now If You Have Dry Skin

By

Dry and flaky skin is a major problem that most people among us face. Peeling skin on your face can make you feel very conscious and can affect your entire look. Even make-up doesn't sit well on dry skin and tend to look cakey.

Dry skin is caused due to several factors like the use of chemicals, pollution or even hormonal issues. We cannot completely cure dry skin but we can definitely prevent further damage to it. In this article, we have given a few tips on what not to do if you have dry skin.

dry skin

Let us see what are some habits you should avoid if you have dry skin.

Avoiding Moisturisers

Dry skin of course requires more care than any other type of skin when it comes to moisturising. For any other skin type like oily or normal or even combination you are allowed to skip applying moisturiser. If you are doing so with the dry skin you should stop this practice right away. You can use a moisturising cream specially designed for your skin type.

Hot Water Bath

There's no best feeling better than taking a long hot water shower. But did you know how harmful this can be for your skin especially if you have a dry skin? So the next time you take a shower first of all do nit stand for more than 10 minutes under the shower as it can wash away the natural oils of the skin. Also try to avoid hot water bath. You can use lukewarm water if it is necessary.

Over-exfoliation

We all know that exfoliation helps in removing the dead skin cells and brightens the tone of the skin. But you should also know that over exfoliation washes away the natural oils from the skin that will eventually make your skin dry and flaky. Exfoliating everyday is not a solution to attain healthy skin. Therefore cut down your skin exfoliation to 1-2 times in a week.

Air Drying Your Skin

Air drying your skin if your skin if you have a dry skin is not a good solution to protect your skin. In fact it leads to quickly take away the moisture from the skin. So keep it in mind to always pat dry your skin if its wet rather than air drying it. Use a soft towel to gently pat dry your face.

Using Toners

Now toners are the best thing to use if you want a soft and supple skin but only for other skin types except dry skin. This is because toners contain alcohol that actually dries out your skin even more. A lot many other product has a small amount of alcohol in it so it is recommended to avoid those if you have a dry skin.

Avoid Matte or Powder Foundation

Now imagine what will happen if you apply a foundation that is capable of taking away the natural oils of the skin from already a dry skin? This is what matte or powder foundation does to you.
If you have a dry skin stick to using only cream or liquid based foundation as it is capable of moisturising an hydrating your dry skin.

