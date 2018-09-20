Stop Doing These Right Now If You Have Dry Skin

Dry and flaky skin is a major problem that most people among us face. Peeling skin on your face can make you feel very conscious and can affect your entire look. Even make-up doesn't sit well on dry skin and tend to look cakey.

Dry skin is caused due to several factors like the use of chemicals, pollution or even hormonal issues. We cannot completely cure dry skin but we can definitely prevent further damage to it. In this article, we have given a few tips on what not to do if you have dry skin.

Let us see what are some habits you should avoid if you have dry skin.