Say Goodbye To All Skin Problems With These Homemade Two-ingredient Face Masks

Face masks are the most perfect way to treat all skin problems easily, especially when you can make these masks at home. Store-bought masks are definitely good as well, but buying so many different face masks for all our skin concerns can be a bit heavy on the pocket.

So, we will tell you how to make face masks at home to fit every single skin type and concern. What's more is that these face masks only consist of two ingredients, which makes them super easy to make and also very convenient to use.

We are sure that you own all of these ingredients in your kitchen or your fridge. Some of these face masks will give you skin like you get right after a parlour treatment. After all, not everyone has the time to go to the parlour. So, for all you busy ladies out there, we have got you covered.

Here are some easy-to-make and effective face masks for all of you to try out.

1. Yogurt And Tomato Mask:

These two ingredients can be found very easily, as they are used in regular cooking as well. For this, all you need to do is mix two tablespoons of tomato juice into three tablespoons of yogurt and then apply it all over your face. This mask is best meant for brightening the skin. The lactic acid in yogurt and the citric acid in tomatoes work together to brighten the skin, while yogurt helps to cool the skin and also provide it with moisturization. If you are suffering from dead-looking, dull skin, then this is the mask for you.

2. Honey And Lemon Face Mask:

This mask is best for people who have gotten tanned recently. Apply this mask right after you get back home after spending a day out in the sun. That is when this mask would be most effective. For this, you will need to squeeze out the juice from half a lemon, into about two teaspoons of honey. Apply this all over your face and leave it on for about 20 minutes. Lemon juice is a natural bleaching agent and helps get the skin back to its natural colour due to the vitamin C present in it. Honey is a natural humectant and helps keep the skin moisturised and also ensures that the lemon juice does not sting the skin too much, as lemon is quite strong on the skin.

3. Turmeric And Aloe Vera Mask:

This is a very simple face mask made out of turmeric powder and aloe vera gel, best meant for people with oily skin issues. For this, you will need to mix one teaspoon of turmeric powder into two tablespoons of aloe vera gel. Apply this on your face and let it sit for fifteen minutes or till the aloe vera gets absorbed into your skin. Aloe vera acts as a moisturising agent for skin that is very oily. Along with that, turmeric will act as an antibacterial agent and get rid of any germs that may be causing acne or pimples.

4. Coffee And Honey Mask:

This mask is perfect if your skin is getting saggy and you wish to make it firmer and tighten it. For this, you will need two teaspoons of coffee powder and two teaspoons of honey. If you are using this mask on your face, it is best to go for the finely milled kind of coffee powder, as the granulated kind can be too harsh to be used on the face. Coffee is known to make the skin firm and tight and is even used as a treatment for cellulite. The honey acts to keep the skin moisturised and fresh.

5. Lemon And Yogurt Mask:

Several skincare products these days use lactic acid as an active ingredient, and lactic acid is naturally found in milk products like yogurt. Lactic acid is a very gentle exfoliator for the skin. This mask is amazing for people who have skin that is starting to look dull. This mask will immediately give your face a glow. For this, you will need about one teaspoon of yogurt with half a lemon squeezed into it. Both the lactic acid and the citric acid act together to give your skin that perfect glow. Apply this all over your face and keep it on for a maximum of fifteen minutes.

6. Cinnamon And Honey:

Cinnamon is an antioxidant and antibacterial ingredient, which is great for people with acne problems. Mix a small teaspoon of cinnamon into a teaspoon of honey and apply this all over your face. This mask will feel a bit tingly, but that is nothing to worry about. Keep this mask on for ten minutes. once you wash it off, your skin will be a bit flushed, which will go away in a while. Overtime, this mask will clear your skin up.

7. Turmeric And Coconut Oil Mask:

This mask is good for overall skin health. So if you wish for your skin to just look healthy and glowing, then go for this mask. Mix one teaspoon of coconut oil into one-fourth cup of turmeric and apply this on your face. You may add some water or milk to make the texture smoother. Once the mask dries up, wash your face with cold water and follow with a light moisturizer.

We hope these easy-to-make face masks help solve your skin issues! Keep following Boldsky for more updates.