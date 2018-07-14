Try These Anti-ageing Face Masks For Different Skin Types

Skin issues that occur due to ageing are something that we all worry about, irrespective of the gender. But these age-related issues occur not only among aged people but can also occur on a very young skin.

Apart from wrinkles, ageing can bring in several issues like dark spots, skin dullness, uneven skin tone, flaky skin, large pores etc.

If you notice any premature signs of ageing, this can be due to few factors like environmental pollution, over exposure to the sun, excessive intake of alcohol, excessive smoking, lifestyle, etc.

Today, we have umpteen products available in the market that claim to be the best remedies for anti-ageing. But these can harm the skin in the long run as they have high amounts of chemicals involved. Therefore, it's always better to go for some natural remedies that can be used to fight signs of ageing.

In this article, we'll specifically discuss a few anti-ageing masks that are suitable for different skin types. You can choose one according to your skin type and try to fight early signs of ageing.

For Oily Skin

Egg White

Egg whites work best on the skin with large pores by tightening the skin. The skin-toning properties of egg whites make it more suitable to be used on an oily skin.

How To Prepare?

All you have to do is to separate egg white from an egg. Beat the egg white till it is smooth and soft. Apply an even layer of this on a cleansed face. Make sure that it's evenly applied on your face. Let the mask stay for about 30 minutes and then wash it off using normal water.

For Dry Skin

Honey, Curd And Rose Mask

Honey helps in hydrating the skin and keeping it moisturised. This will help in getting rid of dry and flaky skin. Curd helps in getting rid of dullness and discolouration of the skin.

How To Prepare?

To make this amazing anti-ageing pack, you will need 2 tbsp thick curd, 1 tbsp organic honey and a few rose petals. Combine honey and curd in a bowl and mix well. Crush some fresh rose petals and add it to the curd-honey mixture. Apply this pack on your face evenly. Leave it on till it dries and rinse it off with cold water later.

For Sun-exposed Skin

Tomato And Aloe Vera Mask

Aloe vera contains antioxidants that help in keeping the skin moisturised and hydrated, whereas tomato helps in removing the tan caused by the exposure to the sun.

How To Prepare?

All you need for this mask is 1 tomato and 2 tbsp of aloe vera gel. First, mash the tomato to make a paste. Next add the aloe vera gel into the tomato paste and mix them well. You can either use the gel of a fresh aloe vera leaf or the ready-made aloe vera gel available in the market.

Apply this pack on your face and wait for about 15-20 minutes. Later, rinse it off with normal water. You can use this remedy once in a week for better results.

For Normal Skin

Papaya And Honey Face Mask

Honey as we all know is a natural bleaching agent that also helps in keeping the skin hydrated. The skin-whitening and anti-ageing properties in papaya help in diminishing wrinkles on the face.

How To Prepare?

You will need ½ papaya, 3-4 tbsp of honey and 2 tbsp of oatmeal powder for this mask. Cut the ripe papaya into small pieces and blend them to form a smooth paste. Now mix all the ingredients together. Apply this pack evenly on your face and let it dry. Later, rinse it by scrubbing gently in cold water.