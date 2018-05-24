Try Out This Magical Ingredient For Glowing Skin

Lemons are packed with antioxidants and they contain some important minerals and vitamins.

But did you know that apart from its health benefits, lemons can even help in enhancing your beauty? Yes, you just read that right! Lemons can be used in the form of masks and packs to gain a young and beautiful skin.

We all have some common skin problems like skin tan, blemishes, dry skin, etc. For all these you have an all-in-one solution and that is, lemons to try out this summer. Being a common citric fruit, lemons can be easily found during every season. So, the next time you want to drink a lemonade, don't forget to grab some and use it externally to pamper your skin with.

Now, you must be wondering how to use them. Do not worry. This write up will help you in knowing the benefits of lemon for your skin and how you can use it in the form of packs and masks to get that beautiful and flawless skin.

It is one solution for many skin problems. Now, it is more exciting when you can get a flawless skin right at the comfort of your home, isn't it? So, let's see how to use lemon in your everyday skin care routine.

Step 1: Cleansing

Cleansing is the first and the most basic step of a facial. It removes dirt, excess oil and other unwanted impurities, thus making the skin appear clean.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp lemon peel powder

2-3 teaspoons milk

How To Do:

In 1 tbsp of lemon peel powder, add 2-3 teaspoons of milk. Apply this on your face and gently massage for 2-3 minutes. After 2 minutes, wash it off in normal water. And there you go, you're done with step 1!

Step 2: Scrubbing

The next step after cleansing is scrubbing. Scrubbing helps in improving the overall look of the face by removing the dead skin cells and exfoliating the skin.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp granulated sugar

Few drops of lemon essential oil

How To Do:

In a bowl, take 1 tablespoon of sugar and add a few drops of lemon essential oil. Add 2 tablespoons of coconut oil to dampen the mixture and stir them well. Gently scrub this mixture in a circular motion on your face for about 5-6 minutes. This will remove the dead skin cells, leaving it soft and glowing. Rinse it off with normal water after 5 minutes.

Step 3: Face Mask

Face mask is the most crucial step in the process of a facial. Face masks help in hydrating the skin and make the overall appearance of the skin better. Here are a few lemon-based face masks!

Banana And Lemon Face Mask

This face pack helps in getting rid of acne and skin inflammation and moisturizes the skin.

Ingredients:

1 lemon

1 banana

How To Do:

In a bowl, mash a banana and add a few drops of lemon juice and mix both the ingredients well. Apply this thick mixture on your face and wait for 15-20 minutes. After 20 minutes, wash it off in normal water and pat dry.

Lemon And Oatmeal Face Mask

Ingredients:

2 tbsp lemon peel powder

1 teaspoon honey

1 tbsp oatmeal powder

How To Do:

Mix all the ingredients well till you see a thick paste. Apply it evenly. Leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water to get a firmer, smoother skin. This pack suits best for people with dry skin.

Turmeric And Lemon Peel Face Pack

Ingredients:

1 tbsp lemon peel powder

A pinch of turmeric

1 tbsp rose water

How To Do:

In a bowl, mix lemon peel powder and add a pinch of turmeric powder. Add some rose water in order to make a paste. Apply this paste on your face and neck. Let it dry for 10-15 minutes. After 15 minutes, gently rub it off in a circular motion and rinse it off in cold water.

Aloe Vera And Lemon Peel Face Pack

This pack helps in reducing the redness and sunburn, thus improving your complexion and tone of the skin.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp lemon peel powder

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

Few drops of lemon juice

How To Do:

Take a fresh aloe vera leaf and squeeze in order to take the gel out of it. If in case you do not have fresh aloe vera leaf, you can use ready-made aloe vera gel available in the market. Add 2 tbsp lemon peel powder and a few drops of lemon juice into it. Apply this mask on your face and let it dry for 15 minutes. Rinse it with cold water and pat dry.

This simple DIY lemon facial guide can do wonders on your skin. Repeat this once in a week for 1-2 months and you can see a huge difference!