Summer Skin Care Routine For The Night

Worried of taking care of your skin under the scorching sun? Summer time is the crucial season where your skin needs a proper care. Summer can make your skin look dull, dry and lifeless. It can lead to early signs of ageing to appear sooner on the skin.

So, you are back home from a tiring day at work, school or from just shopping with friends. Amidst the heat and sweat, the sun rays are just the first thing you'd want to get rid of. Hence, the first thing you would want to do when you are home is to start your skin care routine.

Therefore, it's important to take care of your skin this season, to maintain that beautiful and glowing skin of yours. And what's better than using home remedies and some tips to take care of your skin?

Here are some important night-time summer care skin rituals/routine that you should follow this season.

Remove Your Makeup

After a long day, this should be your first step, removing makeup. Even the lightest of makeup bits can't be ignored. Use a good-quality makeup remover that suits your skin. Makeup remover and cleansing cloths are the best things you can pair.

You can also try homemade makeup removers. One such natural makeup remover is using honey.

How To Use:

Simply use about a teaspoon of raw honey and rub between your hands. Spread it over your face and massage in a circular motion. Allow the honey to sit for 5-10 minutes before removing with a warm cloth.

Cleanse Your Face

Although you already started to clean your face by removing your makeup, a good cleanse doesn't end there. Wash your face with a combination of warm water and a cleanser.

Yogurt

Yogurt is a perfect natural face cleanser, rich in protein and lactic acid. Applying lactic acid regularly encourages your skin to get rid of the dead cells through exfoliation, and protein helps tighten pores, reduce the appearance of fine lines and hydrate. Apply some yogurt after removing your makeup before you go to bed every night.

Exfoliate

If you need to exfoliate, which should be done with a mild scrubber at least twice a week, do it now. In order to have fresh, supple skin, you need to get rid off the dead cells on the surface. Concentrate on the pores on your cheeks and on scrubbing off the blackheads on your nose. But make sure that you do not overdo it, since it can make your skin more dry.

Let's see an easy and affective homemade scrub.

Coconut Oil And Sugar Scrub

Coconut oil is another ingredient that helps in moisturizing the skin. It also helps in keeping the skin soft and smooth.

In a bowl, add 3 tablespoons of coconut oil. Add 2 tablespoons of honey and 3 tablespoons of sugar to the mixture. Stir all the ingredients well. If the mixture is too dry, add some more sugar and if it's wet, add a little more coconut oil. Scrub the mixture gently on your face and rinse it off with normal water.

Tone It

Follow the exfoliation with a toner to restore the pH balance of your skin. Just moisten the cotton ball and pat it gently over your face and neck.

Aloe Vera Toner

Slice an aloe vera leaf and scoop out the gel. Dilute 2 tbsp of the gel with 1 cup of cool water. Apply the solution onto your face using a cotton pad. This solution also soothes sunburns and rashes.

Apply A Moisturizer

It is very important to moisturize your skin whether you're wearing any makeup or not. You can apply your usual moisturizer and gently press it on the skin, so that it gets absorbed completely on your skin. You can even use a normal lip balm to moisturize your lips. Take extra time to apply a moisturizer on your elbows, heels, knees, hands, etc.

Brush Your Hair

If you want to avoid knotted hair when you get up in the morning, it is better to brush your hair out and add a night-time leave-in conditioner. Don't tie your hair into a ponytail, as this will increase the breakage of your hair.

Sleep On Your Back

Pushing your face into your pillow can often increase the likelihood of wrinkles on your face. To prevent this, try cultivating a habit of sleeping on your back. This not only reduces the chance of wrinkles to appear on the face, but it also helps in reducing pimples from appearing on your face.