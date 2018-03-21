Skin-soothing Ingredients You Should Be Using This Summer

Summer season is accompanied by soaring temperatures and scorching sun rays that can take a toll on your skin's health. From unsightly breakouts to blemishes and sunburn, there are tons of things that can make your skin suffer during this time of the year.
While slathering sunscreen and staying well-hydrated are essential skin care tips for the summer season, there are other things too that you must do to make sure your skin stays problem-free at all times.
For instance, change the skin care products and incorporate certain soothing ingredients in your beauty regimen that can give your skin a major boost of hydration and help it to stay breakout-free all summer long.
Today, at Boldsky, we've compiled a list of such ingredients that can help you combat common summer skin woes. Make them a part of your summer beauty routine to flaunt gorgeous skin all summer long.
1. Cucumber
The cooling effect of the cucumber makes it a must-use skin care ingredient for the summer season. It can not only soothe sunburn but also give your skin a fresh, glowing look.
To Use: Rinse your face with cucumber juice or just slather cucumber paste all over your skin on a daily basis to flaunt healthy skin throughout the summer season.
2. Witch Hazel
A natural astringent, witch hazel can effectively ward off unsightly acne breakouts during the summer season.
To Use: Mix a few drops of witch hazel with rose water and apply the resulting concoction all over your face. Try this method on a weekly basis for effective results.
3. Watermelon
Containing more than 80% water, watermelon is a fruit that can give your skin a major boost of hydration and help it stay fresh-looking all summer long.
To Use: Rub a piece of watermelon all over your face. Let the juice stay on for 20 minutes before washing it off with cold water.
4. Orange Peel Powder
Enriched with vitamin C, orange peel powder is an excellent remedy for combating issues like tanning and an uneven skin tone.
To Use: Add orange peel powder to your weekly face mask to treat suntan and get an even skin tone.
5. Argan Oil
A rich source of vitamin E, argan oil is another skin-soothing ingredient that can help your skin stay moisturized and well-hydrated all through the season.
To Use: Combine a few drops of argan oil with olive oil and massage your skin with the resulting blend. Try doing this once in a week to ward off skin problems.
6. Aloe Vera Gel
The all-purpose aloe vera gel can soothe sunburn and positively affect the hydration level in your skin.
To Use: Scoop out fresh aloe vera gel and massage it all over your skin, prior to taking a shower. Alternatively, you can put aloe vera gel in an ice tray, freeze it and gently rub it all over your skin on a daily basis to get great results.
7. Rose Water
Used for hundreds of years, rose water is another skin-soothing ingredient that deserves a spot in your summer skincare routine.
To Use: Soak a cotton ball in rose water and dab it gently all over your face before going to bed. Doing this will help you wake up with a glowing skin. Also, you can apply it anytime during the day to help your skin stay well-hydrated and problem-free during the summer season.
