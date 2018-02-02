natural lip scrub recipes for a super smooth pout

Excessive usage of cosmetics like lipsticks and certain chemical-infused lip balms can cause product build-up and leave your lips looking rough and chapped.
That is why, it is essential to exfoliate the skin on your lips on a regular basis, as exfoliation can not only eliminate product build-up but also remove dead skin cells and impurities from the skin.
Moreover, it is an easy method that can be easily done at home without splurging big money. All you need is a lip scrub that can exfoliate your lips and help you get a super-smooth pout.
While there are different types of lip scrubs available in beauty stores, it is always wise to prepare your own lip scrub at home by using 100% natural ingredients that are loaded with exfoliating properties.
Today, at Boldsky, we've curated a list of lip scrub recipes that are easy to make and highly effective. Try any of these natural lip scrubs to bid goodbye to rough lips and say hello to super-smooth and luscious lips.
Take a look at the recipes here:
Lip Scrub 1: Granulated Sugar And Honey
What You'll Need:
1/2 Teaspoon Of Granulated Sugar
1 Teaspoon Of Honey
How To Use:
- Simply mix the 2 above-stated components to get this lip scrub ready.
- Smear the resulting material all over your lips and massage with your fingertips for a few minutes.
- After that, use tepid water to rinse off the residue from your lips and follow up by applying petroleum jelly.
Frequency:
To achieve a super-smooth pout, try using this natural lip scrub at least once a week.
Lip Scrub 2: Oatmeal, Lavender Essential Oil And Olive Oil
What You'll Need:
1 Teaspoon Of Oatmeal
2-3 Drops Of Lavender Essential
1 Teaspoon Of Olive Oil
How To Use:
- Combine all the ingredients to get this next lip scrub ready.
- Once ready, slather the material on your lips and gently rub with your fingertips for 5-10 minutes.
- Use lukewarm water to rinse off the residue and follow up by applying petroleum jelly on your lips.
Frequency:
Weekly usage of this all-natural scrub can help you get gorgeous lips.
Lip Scrub 3: Coffee Grounds And Aloe Vera Gel
What You'll Need:
½ Teaspoon Of Coffee Grounds
1 Teaspoon Of Aloe Vera Gel
How To Use:
- Just merge the components to get the scrubbing material ready.
- Apply it to your lips and gently scrub for a few minutes.
- Rinse off the residue with tepid water and follow up by applying a lip balm.
Frequency:
Scrub your lips with this homemade material on a weekly basis for great results.
Lip Scrub 4: Almond Powder And Beetroot Juice
What You'll Need:
1 Teaspoon Of Beetroot Juice
½ Teaspoon Of Almond Powder
How To Use:
- Whip the above-stated components to create this next lip scrub.
- Apply it to your lips and gently massage for a few minutes.
- Once done, rinse off the residue with lukewarm water.
- Follow up by applying a lip balm.
Frequency:
Weekly application of this scrub can help you achieve gorgeous lips.
Lip Scrub 5: Cocoa Powder And Tomato Pulp
What You'll Need:
2 Teaspoons Of Tomato Pulp
1 Teaspoon Of Cocoa Powder
How To Use:
- Mix the extracted tomato pulp with the stated quantity of cocoa powder.
- Evenly spread the resulting material all over your lips and keep it there for 10-15 minutes.
- Scrub it off and follow up by rinsing your lips with lukewarm water.
Frequency:
Twice a week, pamper your lips with this incredible scrub to get super-smooth pout.
Lip Scrub 6: Shea Butter, Strawberry And Rose Water
What You'll Need:
½ Teaspoon Of Shea Butter
1 Ripe Strawberry
1 Teaspoon Of Rose Water
How To Use:
- Put all the ingredients in a bowl and mix to get a uniform texture.
- Slather the resulting scrub all over your lips and massage with your fingertips.
- Once done, cleanse the residue off with tepid water.
Frequency:
Use this scrub once a week to get soft and smooth lips.
Lip Scrub 7: Brown Sugar, Baking Soda And Coconut Oil
What You'll Need:
½ Teaspoon Of Brown Sugar
A Pinch Of Baking Soda
1 Teaspoon Of Coconut Oil
How To Use:
- Create this next scrub by mixing all the above-stated ingredients.
- Spread the resulting material all over your lips and let it stay there for 10 minutes.
- Gently scrub off the material and rinse your lips with lukewarm water.
- Follow up by applying petroleum jelly for enhanced results.
Frequency:
This lip scrub can be used once a week for getting soft and luscious lips.