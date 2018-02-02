natural lip scrub recipes for a super smooth pout

Excessive usage of cosmetics like lipsticks and certain chemical-infused lip balms can cause product build-up and leave your lips looking rough and chapped.

That is why, it is essential to exfoliate the skin on your lips on a regular basis, as exfoliation can not only eliminate product build-up but also remove dead skin cells and impurities from the skin.

Moreover, it is an easy method that can be easily done at home without splurging big money. All you need is a lip scrub that can exfoliate your lips and help you get a super-smooth pout.

While there are different types of lip scrubs available in beauty stores, it is always wise to prepare your own lip scrub at home by using 100% natural ingredients that are loaded with exfoliating properties.

Today, at Boldsky, we've curated a list of lip scrub recipes that are easy to make and highly effective. Try any of these natural lip scrubs to bid goodbye to rough lips and say hello to super-smooth and luscious lips.

Take a look at the recipes here: