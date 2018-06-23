Make These Changes To Your Beauty Routine & See The Difference

Every woman deserves to look beautiful. And, with the right guidance, she can only look more beautiful than ever. So, how to do that? Well, we've got some amazing hacks that you might be interested in.

These hacks are pretty simple. They do not require fancy ingredients, machines, or products. All you need is some time for yourself. And we are pretty sure you would definitely have that. With the right ingredients and a twist to your beauty routine, you can look much younger. So, let's begin with some instant and amazing hacks to make you look younger and prettier.

Tips To Make You Look Younger

1. Blow Dry In A Different Way

You might find it a little odd. But this is a fact. What you need to do here is, you have to see on what side your hair parting usually falls, and then blow dry your hair on other side and vice versa. Once your hair is completely dry, flip it to its original side and see the difference. You will get bouncy hair like never before. Simply use a hair setting spray and fix that bounce.

2. Have You Ever Brushed Your Eyebrows Backwards?

This is again something different - something that you might have not tried as of now...but it's time. Before you use an eyebrow pencil, try brushing your eyebrows backwards. By doing this, you will be able to see the areas where there is little hair. So, it would become easier for you to fill those areas first and then later move on to the rest of the brows. This trick will give you fuller natural brows.

3. White Eyeliner Works Better Than The Black One

Well, you might know this already, but if you don't...white eyeliner works better than the black one. By putting white eyeliner instead of the black one, your eyes might look bigger and better. And, what's the harm in trying something different, right?

4. Lip Liner Can Do More Than Just Lining The Lips

As you already know that a lip liner is supposed to be used for outlining your lips. Well, that's true. But did you know that you can even use a lip liner for painting your lips apart from just lining them? Yes, you can use your liner as a lipstick too.

5. Draw The Perfect Cat Eyes

Draw the perfect cat eyes, yes - we will tell you how! This is something that most people fail to do - draw the perfect winged eyeliner. So, here's a hack that might help! Take your debit card, place it on the outer corner of your eye. Now, take an eyeliner, preferably a pencil one and draw a diagonal line towards the end of your eyebrow taking the help of the card. Now, remove the card and here you have the perfect cat eyes. You just need to fill in the left-out space and you are good to go.

6. Fix Your Makeup With Ice Cubes

Ice cubes do more than just heal wounds. You can actually use ice cubes as a beauty ingredient. And how do you do that? Well, after you apply makeup, just rub ice cubes on your face for a few seconds and there...your makeup is set.

7. Replace Your Bronzer With The Contour Powder

Yeah! You can actually do that. Just replace your bronzer with the contour powder and see the difference. You would think that bronzer defines your cheekbones, then why ditch it? Well, contour powder too highlights your cheekbones and it does a better job than a bronzer.

So, now that you know what to do and what changes to make to your beauty regime, go for it. Try something new..something different and feel the difference.

