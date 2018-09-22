Is Cod Liver Oil Beneficial For Acne?

Everyone wants to have acne-free skin. But, what happens when you get acne all of a sudden? And, it's more of a problem when you get acne at the wrong time. Imagine you have to attend a function, wedding, or a party, and you see acne and pimples on your face. What do you do?

The answer is pretty simple. Switch to home remedies. Why? Because home remedies help you to get rid of acne easily and instantly without much hassle. Moreover, home remedies are cost-effective and are completely safe to use. And, they are easily available in your kitchen.

Speaking of which, have you ever tried using cod liver oil for treating acne? Does it really work? If yes, then how? Read on to find out what cod liver oil is, what are its benefits, and how does it help in curing a number of skin problems.

What Is Cod Liver Oil?

You must have surely heard about cod liver oil, but probably wondered what it is? Well, cod liver oil is rich in omega -3 fatty acids and vitamins. It is derived from cod liver and is easily available in the form of supplements/tablets or liquid syrup.

Speaking of vitamins present in cod liver oil - it is a rich source of vitamin A and vitamin D.

Benefits Of Cod Liver Oil

Cod liver oil has a number of benefits to offer. Some of the prominent ones are listed below:

1. It has excellent therapeutic properties.

2. It helps to repair damaged teeth as well as nails.

3. It cleanses your skin from within.

4. It contains omega-3 fatty acids.

5. It regulates the oil production in your body and boosts hydration.

6. It also helps to treat facial discolouration.

7. It prevents acne from occurring and even treats acne, pimples, and wrinkles.

8. It slows down the process of ageing as it contains anti-ageing properties.

How Does Cod Liver Oil Help In Treating Acne?

Cod liver oil helps in treating a number of skin conditions including acne, acne scars, and pimples. How? Well, it contains Vitamin A in abundance which plays a key role in the renewal or rebuilding of your body cells. It also helps to maintain the cell growth and overall health, resulting in fading acne scars and also treating acne.

What's more? Vitamin A present in cod liver oil helps to reduce the sebum production in your skin which in turn keeps acne outbreak under control. Regular usage of cod liver oil helps to keep acne at bay.

You can simply include cod liver oil in your regular diet to keep your health maintained as well as skin away from pimples and acne. Also, you can try the following home remedies for treating and preventing acne.

Ingredients

2 cod liver oil tablets or 1 tablespoon cod liver oil syrup

1 tablespoon honey

How to do

In a small bowl, add some honey.

Take cod liver oil tablets and open it up. Mix its contents with honey and blend well. If you are using cod liver oil syrup, simply mix it with honey and blend well.

Let the mixture rest for a few minutes before you start applying it on the affected area.

Massage the affected area with the mixture for at least 5 minutes.

Leave it on for 20 minutes and later wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this on a daily basis for desired results.

Note: Those with sensitive skin should first try this on their forearm and wait for at least 24 hours to see if it develops any kind of reaction like skin irritation or red marks or rashes. Post that, they can continue to apply it on their face for acne or pimples. In case of any doubts, it is advisable to consult a specialist.

If you have recently developed acne or pimples, do try this quick and simple method to get rid of it permanently.