How To Treat Pigmentation On Hands And Legs?

Skin pigmentation or discoloration can play a major role in affecting a person's self-esteem and confidence. After all, we all prefer to look presentable.

Discoloration or pigmentation on our hands and legs is a problem faced by most of us, isn't it? When compared to our face, sometimes the colour of our hands and legs differ.

Taking care of our hands and legs is equally important just like we concentrate on making our skin on the face appear brighter. Overexposure to the sun and skin tan can be one of the main reasons for dark hands and legs.

Although there are umpteen ready-made creams that are available in the market to solve this issue, it might take time and a lot of money. But then it's no more a big deal when we have simple home remedies that can be easily made.

Yes! Here are some natural ingredients to treat pigmentation on your hands and legs in less than 10 days. Take a look.

Potato

Ingredients:

1 potato

How To Do:

1. Cut a potato into small pieces. Grate the potato and squeeze to take out the juice.

2. With the help of a cotton pad, apply the solution on your hands and legs.

3. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Wash it off with normal water.

Apply a moisturizer after washing your skin off, since there are chances that your skin might get dry. Repeat this thrice a week.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Ingredients:

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp water

How To Do:

1. Mix together apple cider vinegar and water.

2. Apply the solution on your hands and legs.

3. Let it stay for 5 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water after 5 mins.

Orange Peel

Method 1

Ingredients

Orange peel powder

2 tbsp curd

How To Do:

1. Powder some dry orange peels and mix this powder with 2 tablespoons of chilled curd.

2. Apply this mixture on your hands and legs.

3. After 20 minutes, gently scrub it off in a circular motion to remove it.

Repeat this regularly for faster results.

Method 2

Ingredients

2 tbsp orange peel

2 tsp honey

1 tsp brown sugar

How To Do:

1. Mix together 2 tablespoons of orange peel, 2 teaspoons of honey and 1 teaspoon of brown sugar.

2. If you do not have brown sugar, you can use the normal white sugar.

3. Mix these well and scrub it gently on your hands and legs.

4. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then wash it off in plain water.



Lemon

Lemon Pack

Ingredients

3 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp curd

2 tbsp gram flour

How To Do:

1. Add 3 tablespoons of lemon juice in a bowl.

2. Mix it with 1 tablespoon of curd and 2 tablespoons of gram flour.

3. Apply this pack on your hands and legs.

4. Make sure that you apply a thick layer of it. After 20 minutes, rinse it off with cold water and pat dry.

Lemon Scrub

Ingredients

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp honey

How To Do:

1. In a bowl, add 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of sugar.

2. Add 2 tablespoons of honey to this mixture.

3. If you want, you can use lemon peel powder instead of lemon juice, but it's completely optional.

4. Gently scrub this mixture on your hands and legs and wash it off in normal water.

Aloe Vera

Method 1

Ingredient

1 Aloe vera leaf

How To Do:

1. Take a fresh aloe vera leaf and squeeze to take the gel out of it.

2. Rub this gel on your hands and legs.

3. Leave it on for 20 minutes and then rinse it off in normal water.

4. Do this twice or thrice a day to see faster results.

Method 2

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

Almond oil

How to do:

1. You can also mix 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel with a few drops of almond oil to brighten your hands and legs.

2. Apply this mixture on your skin.

3. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes and wash it off in plain water and pat dry.

Remember not to go out in the sun directly after applying this on your skin.

Cucumber

Cucumber Cream

Ingredients

1 Cucumber

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

How To Do:

1. Cut cucumber into small pieces and blend them to form a paste.

2. Add 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel into the paste and mix them well.

3. You will get a creamy paste. Apply this cream twice in a day in the morning and evening.

4. Wash off the mixture in cold water after 10 minutes.

Cucumber Pack

Ingredients

4 tbsp cucumber paste

2 tsp gram flour

2 tsp lemon juice

How To Do:

1. In 4 tablespoons of cucumber paste, add 2 teaspoons of gram flour and 2 teaspoons of lemon juice.

2. Mix them together to form a pack.

3. Apply this on your skin and leave it on for 20-25 minutes.

4. Rinse off in cold water after it gets dry.