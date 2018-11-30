11 Amazing Ways To Use Castor Oil For Wrinkles

Ageing is inevitable and graceful at the same time. And, ageing brings with it fine lines and wrinkles. But what happens when these fine lines and wrinkles start to appear before time? Well, you can always resort to using home remedies for skin care as they are completely natural and safe to use on your skin.

Besides, home remedies are cost-effective, meaning they do not burn a hole in your pocket. Speaking of home remedies, have you ever tried using castor oil for skin care, especially for getting rid of wrinkles and fine lines?

How To Use Castor Oil For Wrinkles?

1. Raw castor oil

The moisturising, hydrating, and the nourishing properties of castor oil make it one of the best anti wrinkles treatment choices. [1]

Ingredient

2 tbsp castor oil

How to do

Wash your face with warm water.

Pat it completely dry.

Add some castor oil to a bowl. Dip a cotton ball in it and apply it to the selected area.

Rub it gently over the selected area for a few minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this once a day before going to sleep.

2. Castor oil & aloe vera

Aloe vera gel, when applied topically, helps to improve the collagen production in your skin and its antiageing properties ensure that your face is free of wrinkles and fine lines. [2]

Ingredients

1 tbsp castor oil

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to do

Combine some freshly extracted aloe vera gel and castor oil in a bowl. Mix well.

Apply it to the selected area and let it stay for about 10-15 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your face dry.

Apply this once a day, preferably at night before going to sleep.

3. Castor oil & lemon

Lemon contains antioxidants that help in reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles to a great extent with regular usage. [3]

Ingredients

1 tbsp castor oil

1 tsp lemon juice

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl and apply it to the selected area.

Leave it on for about half an hour and then wash it off.

Use this mixture on your face to get rid of wrinkles at least 2-3 times a day.

4. Castor oil & coconut oil

Coconut oil has deep penetrative properties that allow it to seep deep within your skin and repair it, thus reducing fine lines and wrinkles. It also nourishes and hydrates your skin and retains its glow. [4]

Ingredients

2 tbsp castor oil

2 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Combine both this oils in a bowl and mix them well until they blend into one.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and rub it over the selected area gently for a few minutes.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this about 4 times a week for desired results.

5. Castor oil & almond oil

Almond oil possesses emollient properties that help to improve your complexion and skin tone, thus reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. [5]

Ingredients

1 tbsp castor oil

1 tsp almond oil

How to do

Mix both castor oil and almond oil in a bowl in equal quantities.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and rub it over the selected area for a few minutes.

Leave it on overnight and wash it off in the morning.

Repeat this once every day - preferably at night before going to sleep.

6. Castor oil & blueberry

Loaded with a number of antioxidants and vitamins like A, C, & E, blueberries give you youthful and brighter looking skin while reducing wrinkles and fine lines when used topically. You can use them in combination with castor oil or other essential oils too. [6]

Ingredients

1 tbsp castor oil

1 tsp blueberry paste

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl and mix them well.

Apply it evenly over your face and allow it to stay for about half an hour.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once week for desired results.

7. Castor oil & rosewater

Rosewater is rich in antioxidants and also possess anti-inflammatory properties that soothe your skin, moisturise it, and also tone it. Moreover, it also reduces fine lines and wrinkles by slowing down the process of ageing and makes your skin look youthful. [7]

Ingredients

1 tbsp castor oil

1 tbsp rosewater

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl and apply it gently on the selected area.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes. Wash it off after 15 minutes and pat your face dry.

Repeat this 3-4 times a week to get rid of wrinkles.

8. Castor oil & turmeric

Loaded with anti-inflammatory properties and essential antioxidants, turmeric is one of the commonly used home remedies for wrinkles, fine lines, acne, or dark spots. [8]

Ingredients

1 tbsp castor oil

1 tsp turmeric

How to do

Combine some castor oil and turmeric in a bowl. Mix well.

Apply it to the selected area in a circular motion and let it stay for about 15-30 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your face dry.

Apply this 2-3 times a week for desired results.

9. Castor oil & olive oil

Castor oil treats dry and patchy skin, thus rejuvenating dull and tired skin. It contains polyphenols that protect your skin from free radicals, wrinkles, and fine lines. [9]

Ingredients

1 tbsp castor oil

1 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Mix both castor oil and olive oil in a bowl in equal quantities.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and rub it over the selected area for a few minutes.

Leave it on for about half an hour and then wash it off.

Repeat this once every day - preferably in the morning immediately after you wake up.

10. Castor oil & honey

Skin ageing is inevitable. However, with ingredients like honey, it can be delayed for some time. Honey is known for its antiseptic properties that fight various skin-related problems like acne breakouts, fine lines, and wrinkles. [10]

Ingredients

1 tbsp castor oil

1 tbsp honey

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl. Mix well.

Apply it evenly over your face and allow it to stay for about half an hour.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once or twice a week for desired results.

11. Castor oil & tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is very effective in treating various skin conditions like dark spots, blemishes, pimples, fine lines, wrinkles due to its antiseptic properties. [11]

Ingredients

1 tbsp castor oil

1 tbsp tea tree oil

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl in equal quantities.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and rub it over the selected area for a few minutes.

Leave it on for about half an hour and then wash it off.

Repeat this once every day.

Benefits Of Castor Oil For Skin

Loaded with emollient properties, castor oil is an excellent moisturiser for your skin. It keeps your skin smooth, soft, and supple. The fatty acids present in castor oil deeply penetrate into your skin, making it smoother and softer. Listed below are some amazing benefits of castor oil for your skin.

It maintains the elasticity of your skin and stimulates collagen production, thus rejuvenating your skin and making it look younger.

It prevents skin degeneration by protecting your skin from free radicals and other harmful oxidizing agents, thus preventing sagging looking skin.

It cures various skin problems like acne, dermatosis, and psoriasis.

Precautions To Be Taken While Using Castor Oil For Skin

While castor oil has a number of skin care benefits attached to it, there are certain precautions you need to keep in mind while using it.

Do not use too much castor oil on your skin at a time. You can dilute it with a carrier oil or other ingredients like honey, turmeric or aloe vera and use it on your face.

Always use the oil externally (topically). Avoid your eyes, ears, and mouth while applying it on your face.

Keep it out of the reach of children, especially the ones below the age of five.

Pregnant women should refrain from using castor oil. Contact your physician before using it.

If you are experiencing hives, rashes, cuts, or welts, refrain from using castor oil.

Always check the expiry date of any product before using it. Using expired products on your skin can cause damage to it.

Ensure that you store the castor oil in a cool and dry place and keep it away from direct sunlight.