8 Beauty Benefits Of Castor Oil That You Probably Didn't Know

We love using oils. They are multipurpose and very convenient. They also don't cost much. Castor oil is one such oil. We all have seen a bottle of this lying around at our grandmother's place.

Castor oil is made by pressing the seeds of the castor plant and can be found in many shampoos and cosmetics these days. It is a very rich oil that is very popular in India and Africa. This oil is rich in omega fatty acids and is hence commonly used for beauty purposes.

Let us find out all the uses of castor oil and why we should include it in our beauty routine.

1. To Heal Inflamed Skin: Castor oil is anti-inflammatory in nature and helps to heal inflamed skin like minor burns or sunburn. For this, all you need to do is dip a cotton ball in castor oil and then apply it on to the affected area. It even helps reduce dry patches, as it is known to treat inflamed skin of all types.

2. Remedy For Hair Loss: Castor oil is used to treat hair loss, as it contains some omega fatty acids that are necessary nutrients for hair like the fatty acids, which promote circulation in the hair follicles, leading to faster hair growth. Mix equal parts of coconut oil with castor oil and massage this onto your scalp. It is important to mix the oils, as castor oil on its own can be really thick and it would be difficult to wash the hair and get the castor oil off. The residue may weigh your hair down.

3. Reduce Signs Of Ageing: Apply castor oil on the areas that show signs of ageing and massage the oil in. The major reason for wrinkles appearing is dryness of the skin. Castor oil deeply penetrates into the skin and promotes production of elastin and collagen. Two areas that start to age soon are the sides of the mouth and the skin under the eyes, so focus on those two areas.

4. For Dry Skin: This makes for an amazing moisturiser for people with very dry skin, as it is so penetrating. You will only need a few drops to cover your entire face. Take a few drops of the oil and apply it on your face before you go to bed, and you will wake up to skin that is hydrated and soft. Castor oil has fatty acids that are highly concentrated, which make it a perfect moisturiser for people with dry skin and flakes on their skin.

5. For Stretch Marks: Stretch marks happen often due to a growth spurt or due to pregnancy. This is because there is less elastin in the area and the skin still stretches. As massaging castor oil can help produce more elastin, it is a perfect remedy to prevent stretch marks.

6. For Hyperpigmentation: Massage on some castor oil on to those areas where your skin appears to be getting darker. The omega fatty acids in castor oil will ensure the growth of more healthy skin tissues. Do this twice every day.

7. For Scalp Infections: The scalp is prone to infections, as it is not cleaned as often as the skin is due to too much hair washing, leading to the hair being stripped off its natural oils. Castor oil has the ability to get rid of scalp infections like fungus or dandruff, because it is antifungal and antibacterial. It kills the pathogens that cause the infection.

8. For Damaged Hair: Castor oil is your go-to solution and your answer to all hair problems, as it can treat damaged hair. Just warm up some castor oil and apply it on your scalp, paying special attention to the ends of your hair, as this is where most of the damage lies. Keep this on for an hour before you go to wash your hair. This is a deep conditioning treatment and should be done once in two weeks, as too much use of such a thick oil can make your hair look greasy and oily. This is best for people who have had too many chemical treatments done to their hair and also for people who indulge in heat styling their hair like using a straightener or a curler.

We hope these beauty tips using castor oil help you. For more updates, keep following Boldsky.