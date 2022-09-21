Just In
6 DIY Homemade Remedies For Dark Elbows & Knees
Before you argue over the fact that, the skin around our elbows and knees is a bit darker than the rest of our skin, hear us out first. Yes, the skin around our joints like elbows and knees is a shade darker. But that doesn't mean it should remain way too darker or rough. We mostly do not give much attention to these areas which may make them appear neglected. But the good part is, you can combat these common skin issues with easy homemade remedies!
Image: Pexels
Natural is any day better than market made, isn't it? Well, we couldn't agree more. You simply need to gather some ingredients from your kitchen to make homemade scrubs for treating dark elbow and knee issues. Apart from making these joints a shade lighter, these scrubs provide them essential nourishment too!
Here are 6 DIY homemade remedies for treating dark elbows & knees:
1. Coconut, Almond, or Sesame Oil
If you have rough elbows and knees all the time, that means these joints are lacking nourishment. Give them proper care by applying either natural coconut, almond, or sesame oil. Apply the oil and Massage the area thoroughly before going to bed.
These oils have essential fatty acids that provide nourishment and reduce roughness too!
2. Aloe Vera Gel
Apply an aloe vera gel to the affected joints that require proper nourishment and care. With regular usage of natural aloe vera gel, you will notice the darkness around the elbows and knees is gone. You can apply a fresh aloe vera paste too. If applying the paste, rinse it off after 30-35 minutes with cold water.
3. Turmeric, Milk, and Honey
Turmeric is a magical kitchen ingredient with healing properties that work well on the darker or rougher elbows and knee problems too. Take 1 teaspoon of turmeric, honey, and 2 tablespoons of milk. Make a fine paste of the same and apply it to the affected area. Allow the mask or paste to settle for at least 30 minutes. Rinse off with cold water and pat dry.
For best results, use this homemade remedy at least once a week.
Image: Pexels
4. Yogurt and Vinegar
Take 1 tablespoon of yogurt and 1 teaspoon of vinegar. Mix these two ingredients well and form a fine paste. Use this natural scrub on the elbow and knees region. Let the scrub work for 30 minutes. Wash off with cold water and pat dry.
5. Sugar and Olive Oil scrub
Sugar works as a great natural skin exfoliant and olive oil have all the nourishing properties. Take 1 tablespoon of crushed sugar and 1 teaspoon of olive oil. Mix these two natural ingredients together and apply them on the affected area and let the scrub work for a minimum of 30-35 minutes. Wash with mild soap and cold water. Pat dry.
6. Sugar, Lemon, and Honey scrub
Mix 1 tablespoon of crushed sugar, 1 teaspoon of lemon, and 1 teaspoon of natural honey together. Apply the paste on the elbows and knees. These ingredients also work as natural bleaching agents and help reduce the darkness over these regions.
