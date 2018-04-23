Amazing Home Remedies To Remove Skin Tan Permanently

Women often take great care of their facial skin and end up completely ignoring the skin on the rest of the body. As a result, their skin tone becomes dark and looks tanned.

Not just lack of proper care, various other factors like exposure to sun rays, hormonal imbalance, etc., can contribute to this skin problem. Regardless of the reason, tanned body can undeniably bring down anyone's beauty quotient.

Luckily, there are certain traditional and all-natural hacks that can help you get rid of the tanned skin. And, today at Boldsky, we've curated a list of those hacks.

Give any of the following methods a try to eliminate tanning from your skin. Read on to know more about them here:

1. Baking Soda And Yogurt

How To Use:

- Create a blend of ½ teaspoon of baking soda and 2 teaspoons of fresh yogurt.

- Put it all over the body area and allow it to dry for 10-15 minutes.

- Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

-Pat it dry and apply a body lotion.

Frequency:

Try using this homemade hack at least 2-3 times a week to get rid of tanning from your body.

2. Sandalwood Paste

How To Use:

- Mix ½ teaspoon of sandalwood powder with 2-3 teaspoons of water.

- Smear the paste all over the affected area and let it sit there for 15 minutes.

- Wipe it off with a wet washcloth.

- Pat it dry and apply rose water for enhanced results.

Frequency:

This sandalwood paste can be used twice a week to remove tan from your body.

3. Aloe Vera Gel

How To Use:

- Scoop out the gel from an aloe vera plant and slather it all over the body.

- Leave it there for 15-20 minutes before rinsing it off with water.

- Pat it dry and massage a body lotion for enhanced results.

Frequency:

This at-home hack can be used daily for removing tan from your body.

4. Almond Oil And Vitamin E Oil

How To Use:

- Scoop out oil from a vitamin E capsule and mix it with ½ a teaspoon of almond oil.

- Massage the blend all over the affected area.

- Leave it there for another 30 minutes before washing it off.

Frequency:

This oil blend can be used 3-4 times in a week to get a tan-free body.

5. Saffron And Milk

How To Use:

- Soak 3-4 saffron strands in raw milk.

- Put the blend all over the tanned area on your body.

- Allow it to stay there for 15-20 minutes before rinsing it off with tepid water.

Frequency:

Try this traditional method at least 4-5 times a week to get the desired results.

6. Olive Oil And Orange Peel Powder

How To Use:

- Just mix 1 tablespoon of olive oil with ½ a teaspoon of orange peel powder.

- Smear the resulting blend on your hands, legs, neck area, and arms and massage for 5-10 minutes.

- Wipe it off with a wet washcloth, pat it dry and apply a light moisturizer.

Frequency:

Get tan-free body by using this homemade hack at least 2-3 times a week.

7. Oatmeal And Honey

How To Use:

- Take 1 tablespoon of cooked oatmeal and mix it with 2-3 tablespoons of organic honey.

- Put the resulting material all over the hands, legs, arms, and neck area and gently scrub for a few minutes.

- Leave it on for another 15-20 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

Frequency:

Treat your tanned body with this homemade material at least 3-4 times in a week for visible results.

8. Shea Butter

How To Use:

- Slather shea butter all over the hands, legs, arms, and neck and massage for 10-15 minutes.

- Leave it there for another 20 minutes before washing it off with a cleanser and tepid water.

- Dry it with a towel and apply a moisturizer.

Frequency:

This natural remedy can be used multiple times during a week to eliminate tanning from the neck area.

9. Turmeric Powder And Coconut Oil

How To Use:

- Mix a pinch of turmeric powder and 1 tablespoon of coconut oil.

- Smear it on your hands, legs, neck, face, and arms and massage for 10 minutes.

- Leave it there for another 15-20 minutes before washing it off.

Frequency:

Twice a week, treat the skin on your body to this homemade blend to get rid of the tan for good.

10. Potato

How To Use:

- Cut 2-3 slices of a potato and rub it on your body.

- Keep rubbing the slice for 10-15 minutes, before rinsing off the residue with lukewarm water.

- Pat your skin dry and apply a moisturizer.

Frequency:

Use this homemade hack on a daily basis to eliminate tanning from your body.