Aloe Vera Remedies To Treat Puffy Eyes

Waking up with puffy eyes is not something that we wish to see. At times, we have faced this issue and wondered what to do to treat them. For some people, unfortunately, this happens almost every day.
Puffiness around the eyes is caused when excess fluids get accumulated on the skin. This is caused by some common factors like lack of sleep, stress, ageing, dehydration and even inheritance.
Puffy eyes can also occur due to a medical condition like thyroid, kidney failure, etc. But if it's just a medical condition, then you can easily treat it by using natural remedies.
In this article, we'll be discussing some natural remedies to treat puffiness of the eyes using aloe vera gel. We all know that the soothing and anti-inflammatory properties in aloe vera help in healing any kind of an irritation or inflammation on the skin. Let us see how.
Aloe Vera And Cucumber
Ingredients:
- 1½ tsp aloe vera gel
- ½ cucumber
How to do:
First peel the skin off the cucumber and chop it into small pieces. Blend this to make a paste. In a bowl, add 2 tbsp of this cucumber paste and aloe vera gel. Mix both the ingredients well. Transfer this first into a bottle and then refrigerate it for an hour. After an hour, take some of this and apply it over your eyes. Leave it overnight and then wash it off the next morning.
Aloe Vera And Vitamin E Oil
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp aloe vera gel
- 1 tsp vitamin E oil
How to do:
Mix together vitamin E oil and aloe vera gel. Pour this mixture into a bottle and refrigerate it. Apply this over your eyes and let it stay for a few minutes, so that the skin completely absorbs the gel. Keep it overnight and let it stay for a few minutes. You can repeat this remedy twice every day. You can also use vitamin E capsule and take out the oil from it.
Aloe Vera And Almond Oil
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp aloe vera gel
- 1 tsp almond oil
How to do:
In a clean bowl, mix freshly extracted aloe vera gel and almond oil. Take some of this mixture and apply this over your eyes with a cotton ball. Leave it for a few minutes and let the skin absorb the mixture. You can follow this remedy at least twice a day. You can also add a few drops of lemon and lavender essential oil.
Aloe Vera And Rosehip Oil
Ingredients:
- 1 tsp rosehip oil
- 1 tbsp aloe vera gel
- Few drops of lavender essential oil
How to do:
Add the aloe vera gel, rosehip oil and a few drops of lavender essential oil in a spray bottle. Shake the mixture well. Remove the makeup and wash your face. Close your eyes and spray this mixture over and around your eyes. Let it stay overnight and rinse it off the next morning. Follow this everynight before going to bed for better results.
Tips To Follow
1. Make sure that the aloe vera gel doesn't enter your eyes. Wash your eyes thoroughly with cold water after a while.
2. Make it a point to remove your eye makeup before you go to bed.
3. Do not use eye creams that are infused with chemicals.
4. Make sure that you sleep at least for 8 hours.
5. Whenever you step out of the house, make sure that you apply a sunscreen.
Related Articles
- Types Of Clay Face Masks, Their Benefits, & How To Use Them
-
- On Rekha's Birthday, Here Are Some Of Her Beauty Secrets
- Get A Glowing Skin This Season With The Goodness Of Citrus Fruits
- Beauty Benefits Of Bottle Gourd You Probably Didn't Know!
- Best Remedies To Remove Blackheads With Egg White
- Sensitive Skin? Keep These Tips In Mind Before Buying Beauty Products