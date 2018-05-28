How To Get A Clear Skin At Home?

Who wouldn't love to have that clear and glowing skin just like our favourite celebrities? However, achieving this isn't a big task anymore! Yes, you read that right! This article will give you solutions to all your worries on attaining clear skin.

Most of the time, factors like environmental pollution, change in climate, change in lifestyle, excessive intake of alcohol and smoking, hormonal issues, etc., can lead to black spots, blemishes, dry skin, etc. But this can be treated if proper care is taken and a few effective home remedies are followed thoroughly and regularly. There can be both a permanent and temporary solution for this.

Makeup can be considered as a temporary solution for hiding all your black spots, blemishes, acne scars, etc. But who wants temporary solutions, isn't it? Also, spending too much on makeup products doesn't seem to be reasonable at all.

So, why to go for such solutions that can even be harmful for your skin when you have easy, affordable and natural solutions at home? Let us see how to get beautiful, flawless and clear skin sitting back at home using some common ingredients found in our kitchen.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil contains antimicrobial properties that help in keeping the skin clean. Moreover, it is considered to be an excellent moisturizer for the skin.

Ingredients:

Coconut oil

Cotton ball

How To Do:

1. First, take some virgin coconut oil and warm it on low flame.

2. Apply the warm coconut oil with the help of your finger tips and gently massage for a few minutes.

3. Let it stay for 10-15 minutes. Wipe the excess oil off with the help of a cotton ball.

4. You can repeat this remedy twice in a day to attain a clear skin.

Green Tea

Since green tea contains antioxidants, it will help you in detoxifying your skin, thus helping in keeping the skin clear and healthy.

Ingredients:

1 green tea bag

A cup of water

A cotton pad

How To Do:

1. Brew some green tea in a cup of water.

2. Allow the solution to come down to the room temperature.

3. Dip a cotton ball/pad into the green tea and apply it all over your face.

4. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes and rinse it off with cold water.

5. You can repeat this remedy once in a day.

6. Also, you can consume green tea by adding some fresh lemon juice and honey for better taste.

Lemon

As we know, lemon contains Vitamin C that will help in improving the skin tone by removing spots and blemishes.

Ingredient:

Lemon

How To Do:

1. First, cut slice a lemon into two pieces.

2. Take one half and rub it directly all over your face.

3. Do the same for a few minutes.

4. Wash it off with cold water and pat dry.

5. Apply a mild moisturizer later.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar contains acid that helps in removing the dead skin cells. When the dead skin cells are removed, your skin becomes visibly clear and healthy.

Ingredients:

Apple cider vinegar

1 cup water

Cotton ball

How To Do:

1. Dilute one part of apple cider vinegar in one part of water and stir well.

2. Dip a cotton pad/ball into the solution and apply it all over the cleansed face.

3. Leave it overnight and next morning, rinse it off thoroughly.

4. Do this every day before going to bed to get better and faster results.

Honey

The vitamins and minerals in honey help in nourishing the skin. Honey also contains flavonoids that help in giving you a clear and glowing skin.

Ingredient:

1 tsp honey

How To Do:

1. First, wash your face and apply some raw honey all over your face.

2. Massage gently in a circular motion with the help of your finger tips.

3. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse it off with lukewarm water.

4. Repeat this remedy at least once every day for better results.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is known to be an excellent moisturizer that helps in clearing the spots and blemishes from the face.

Ingredient:

Aloe vera leaf

How To Do:

1. Take a fresh aloe vera leaf and cut it open.

2. Scoop out the gel from it and apply it all over your face.

3. Let it stay for 20 minutes and later wash it off with cold water.

Olive Oil

The vitamin E contained in olive oil helps in keeping the skin hydrated and maintains the elasticity of the skin, and also makes you attain a clear skin at home.

Ingredients:

Olive oil

Wash cloth

Hot water

How To Do

1. Take some extra virgin olive oil and apply it all over the cleansed face.

2. Gently massage and leave it on for a few minutes.

3. Now, take a wash cloth and dip it in hot water.

4. Use this wash cloth to wipe off your face after a few minutes.