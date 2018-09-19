Amazing Ice Packs For Glowing Skin

Did you know that you can make face packs out of ice for rejuvenating the skin? Merely applying ice on the skin makes our skin fresh and glowing. It improves the circulation of blood which ultimately helps in improving the complexion of the skin. It also helps in tightening the skin and reducing fine lines and wrinkles.
But have you ever heard of ice packs made of ingredients like turmeric and chocolate? These will help in solving some common issues like dull skin, acne, and dark spots. In this article, we'll give you some ice pack solutions that are suitable for all skin types to rejuvenate your skin and get a glowing skin.
Now let us see how to prepare them how to use them for a flawless skin.
Watermelon Ice Pack
Watermelon ice pack helps in giving aninstant glow to tired-looking skin. Take a piece of watermelon and cut it into small pieces. Cut it in such a way that it can fit perfectly in the ice cube trays. Refrigerate it for an hour or so. Later you can massage your face with these watermelon cubes and rinse it off with cold water.
Green Tea Ice Pack
Ice pack made of green tea will help in reducing dark spots and fine lines on the face thus making the skin look younger and beautiful. Moreover, the antioxidants contained in green tea help in rejuvenating the skin.
Also Know:Benefits Of Ice Facial
Brew some green tea and allow it to cool down. Transfer the green tea to the ice tray to make green tea ice cubes. Later take this gently use to massage on your face for about 1-2 minutes in a circular motion.
Rose Water Ice Pack
Rose water aids in soothing the skin and tightening the pores of the skin thus giving an instant and radiant glow to the skin. The astringent properties of rose water helpin preventing pimples and inflammation on the skin.
Pour some rose water into the ice trays and freeze it to make ice cubes. You can use them to massage your skin.
Lemon Juice Ice Pack
Lemon helps in controlling the excess oil production on the skin that ultimately controls pimples and acne from appearing.
Also Read:7 Ways To Use Ice For Flawless Skin
All you need to do is mix together thejuice of half lemon in a ¼ cup of water. After diluting transfer this to the ice tray and freeze it. Use the cubes later to massage your skin.
Milk Ice Pack
The lactic acid in milk makes it a natural skin brightener. Apart from that it also helps in moisturising the skin and thus keeps it hydrated throughout.
Prepare some milk ice cubes and rub it on your face in a circular motion for about 2 to 3 minutes and then leave it on.
Orange Ice Pack
Orange contains Vitamin C that helps in detoxifying the skin and thus giving a golden glow to the skin. Squeeze some fresh orange juice and transfer it to the ice cube trays. Freeze it and use these ice cubes to massage your face for a refreshing effect. Repeat this 2-3 times and then pat dry.
Turmeric Ice Pack
This is the best and easiest way for instant fairness. The skin brightening properties of turmeric help in giving an instant glow to your skin.
Mix together some turmeric powder in a ¼ cup of water. Pour this into the ice cube tray and freeze it. Use these turmeric ice cubes to massage in your face gently. Do this at least twice a day for best results.
Related Articles
- Sun Spots & Dark Spots – How Are They Different & Their Remedies
-
- Try These Fruit Foot Scrubs To Pamper Your Feet
- 6 Steps To Get Soft And Supple Skin
- Sugaring - The New Favourite Hair Removal Technique That Everybody Is Talking About!
- 6 Popular Skin Care Myths Busted!
- Tanned Skin? Here's Why You Should Switch To Coconut Oil Today!
- How To Use Baking Soda To Treat Acne?
- Is Your Foundation Too Light? Here Are 7 Easy Hacks To Fix It
- Home-made Peel-off Face Masks For Different Skin Types
- How To Wash Your Face Before Going To Bed?
- Masks For Each Day Of The Week For Perfect Skin
- Dermaplaning Your Face? Here's All You Need To Know