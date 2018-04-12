How To Look Beautiful On Your Big Day

Wedding is considered as one of the most important events in one's life. After planning for so long, finally it's a day that you've been dreaming of. But the days before that special day is still a nightmare for most of the brides-to-be.

On the big day, nobody wishes to go wrong with the looks. Dull complexion, discolouration, dark circles and acne have no place in one's wedding day. So, it's important to understand and follow some beauty tips much before your wedding, so that you don't mess up on anything.

For most brides-to-be, one of the biggest concerns is getting the perfect makeup and getting the perfect look on your most important day. But it's not possible to make your skin look healthy and beautiful if you take care of it on the wedding day itself. The process for keeping your skin clean and healthy starts from at least 3 months before and this is called pre-wedding preparations.

Now, you might be wondering how is that possible, isn't it? If you are looking for that, you are at the right place. This article will give you a complete guide on what are some of the important skin care tips that you should follow before your special day.

The Preparation Starts Much Before The Big Day

Start preparing your skin at least 3 months before your big day. Three months is ideally the time that you should start taking care of your skin. If you haven't done it till now, start this right away. Also, your diet should get more healthy and natural.

Exfoliate

One key factor that keeps our skin brighter, cleaner and healthier is exfoliation. Proper exfoliation of the skin can solve a number of skin issues. It also helps in improving the overall texture of the skin. Here's a simple sugar scrub you can try out at home.

Honey Lemon Sugar Scrub

Honey and lemon have agents that help in brightening the skin, moisturizing and keeping the skin healthy looking. This is a very simple scrub that you can try at home.

All you require is 3 spoons of honey, 2 spoons of lemon and 2 spoons of sugar. Mix these ingredients in a bowl to form a scrub. Gently scrub this mixture all over your face in a circular motion. After leaving this mixture for 10 minutes on your face, wash it off in plain water. This can be done thrice in a week.

Moisturize

Moisturizing is very important to prevent the skin from drying and looking flaky. It is recommended to apply moisturizer twice every day in the morning and night before going to bed. Make sure that you apply it on the areas where you have extremely dry skin like elbows, feet, hands and knees.

Also, make sure that you use your body-specific moisturizer. Look for the ones that cater to your skin type. For example, if you already have an oily skin, you cannot go for an oil-based moisturizer but you just need to hydrate the skin. Whatever skin type you have whether it's dry, oily or pimple prone, choose the right kind of moisturizer.

Facials

Wedding is the perfect event, when you need extra pampering for your skin. Go for monthly facials in order to gain that fresh look of yours. For brides in their 20s, this is the age when you might be getting acne and skin tan from the sun. Go for deep-cleaning facials once a month that will help prep the skin.

Sleep

After all, you do not want to look dull and tired on your big day. If you do not get proper sleep all your other beauty treatments will go waste. A minimum of 8 hours of sleep is necessary if you want to look beautiful and fresh on your wedding day. So, make sure that be it whatever, do not compromise on your beauty sleep.

Protect Your Lips

It's easier to prevent your lips from getting chapped than it is to repair them if they're already dry and cracked. If you spend lots of time outdoors, especially in windy, sunny or cold weather, a thick balm with SPF 30 will keep your lips hydrated. After all, who doesn't love to get those pink and lustrous lips? So you need to protect them, so that you can flaunt it on your big day.

Face Packs

Here are some homemade face packs that you can try in preparing your skin for the wedding day.

For Dry Skin

All you require for this is one spoon of milk powder and a few drops of lemon juice.

Take a spoon of milk powder and a few drops of lemon juice. Make a paste and apply on the face. Wash off after 20 minutes. This works best if you have a dry skin because the milk powder and lemon has agents that help keeping the skin hydrated. Also, make sure that you apply some moisturizer right after it.

For Oily Skin

Aloe Vera And Turmeric Pack

Take 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel and a pinch of turmeric in a bowl. Mix them together. Apply this on your face and leave it for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, rinse it off in normal water and pat dry. You can use this remedy twice a week. Turmeric helps in brightening the skin and aloe vera hydrates your skin leaving it soft and supple.

Sandalwood And Rose Water Pack

All you require for this is 1 tablespoon sandalwood powder and 2 tablespoons of rose water. Mix the sandalwood powder and rose water in a bowl. Apply the pack on your face and neck and allow it to dry for 15-20 minutes. Rinse your face and pat dry with a clean towel.

Repeat this 3-4 times a week for faster and better results. Sandalwood has astringent properties that prevent the skin from breaking out. It soothes the skin and heals redness and inflammation.

Keep Your Skin Hydrated

The most basic step in getting a beautiful skin is to keep it hydrated all the time. This means that your intake of water should increase in order to get a clear and healthy skin. Apart from this, having fruits and vegetables that have more of water content will help you in keeping your skin hydrated.

The best option for this is watermelon. Make sure you have plenty of watermelon, which is a great source of hydration for your skin. In addition, you can also have grapefruits, broccoli and lettuce.