Homemade Face Scrubs To Get Your Skin Ready For Summer

With the summer season just around the corner, it is time to switch your winter skin care products with the summer ones. However, no matter how prepared you are, the scorching heat of the summer season is bound to take a toll on your skin's health.
The rising temperature along with the pollution in the air, can make things rather difficult for your skin and lead to unsightly woes like breakouts, dullness, dryness, etc.
To prevent that from happening, you should prepare your skin for the summer season by unclogging the skin pores and boosting its hydration level.
To do that, you should start exfoliating your skin at least once a week with face scrubs that are made with skin-nourishing ingredients. Here, we have listed the recipe for such summer-friendly face scrubs that can easily be made at home.
The components used for whisking up these scrubs are all loaded with nutrients and vitamins that can prepare your skin for the summer season.
Use any of the following face scrubs, on a weekly basis, to get your skin summer ready. Take a look at these scrubs here.
Note: Test any of the following scrubs on a patch of your skin, prior to applying it completely to your skin.
Scrub 1: Lavender Essential Oil, Oatmeal And Olive Oil
- Put 1 teaspoon of oatmeal, 2 teaspoons of olive oil and 3-4 drops of lavender essential oil in a bowl.
- Mix thoroughly to get the scrub-like material ready.
- Apply the material to damp skin and gently massage in circular motions.
- After 5-10 minutes, rinse off the residue with tepid water.
Scrub 2: Orange Peel Powder And Coconut Oil
- Create a combination of ½ a teaspoon of orange peel powder and 1 tablespoon of coconut oil.
- Slightly wet your face before scrubbing the resulting material all over your face.
- Scrub for a few minutes, prior to rinsing your face with cold water.
- Pat your skin dry and apply a toner for enhanced results.
Scrub 3: Sugar, Lime Juice And Rose Essential Oil
- Take a bowl, put ½ a teaspoon of granulated sugar, 1 teaspoon of lime juice and 3-4 drops of rose essential oil in it.
- Stir thoroughly to get the paste ready.
- Smear it all over your face and scrub gently for a few minutes.
- Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water.
Scrub 4: Rice Flour, Milk And Rose Water
- Merge 1 teaspoon of rice flour with ½ a teaspoon of each, milk and rose water.
- Smear the resulting material on your face and scrub for a few minutes.
- Once done, let the material dry for a few minutes.
- Wash it off with tepid water.
Scrub 5: Cocoa Powder And Honey
- Whisk up this next scrub by mixing ½ a teaspoon of cocoa powder and 1 teaspoon of honey.
- Gently scrub for a few minutes before washing it off with a cleanser and lukewarm water.
- Pat your skin dry and apply a light toner.
Scrub 6: Coffee Grounds And Almond Oil
- Put ½ a teaspoon of coffee grounds and 1 teaspoon of almond oil in a bowl.
- Mix them up to get the material ready.
- Apply it to your slightly wet face and scrub for a few minutes.
- Use lukewarm water to rinse off the residue.
Scrub 7: Brown Sugar And Shea Butter
- Combine ½ a teaspoon of brown sugar with a chunk of shea butter.
- Gently apply it to your face and scrub for 5-10 minutes.
- Cleanse away the residue with a face wash and lukewarm water.
