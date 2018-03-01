Homemade Face Scrubs To Get Your Skin Ready For Summer

With the summer season just around the corner, it is time to switch your winter skin care products with the summer ones. However, no matter how prepared you are, the scorching heat of the summer season is bound to take a toll on your skin's health.

The rising temperature along with the pollution in the air, can make things rather difficult for your skin and lead to unsightly woes like breakouts, dullness, dryness, etc.

To prevent that from happening, you should prepare your skin for the summer season by unclogging the skin pores and boosting its hydration level.

To do that, you should start exfoliating your skin at least once a week with face scrubs that are made with skin-nourishing ingredients. Here, we have listed the recipe for such summer-friendly face scrubs that can easily be made at home.

The components used for whisking up these scrubs are all loaded with nutrients and vitamins that can prepare your skin for the summer season.

Use any of the following face scrubs, on a weekly basis, to get your skin summer ready. Take a look at these scrubs here.

Note: Test any of the following scrubs on a patch of your skin, prior to applying it completely to your skin.