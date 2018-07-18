Home Remedies To Treat Dark Spots On Neck

Like the skin on our face, taking care of the skin on our neck is also important. Sometimes dark spots start appearing on the neck that not only make the skin look dark and ugly but also make the skin dry and flaky.

Dark spots appear on the neck when the cells that produce pigmentation are out of control. It can also appear due to reasons like over exposure to the sun, hormonal imbalances, etc.

So now what is the solution for this? Dark spots on the neck can be easily got rid of by some home remedies. Today, we'll discuss what are those home remedies to treat dark spots. Read on.

1) Apple Cider Vinegar And Tomato

The antioxidants in apple cider vinegar and tomato help in lightening the dark spots and help in eliminating any kind of blemishes on the skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 medium-sized tomato

How To Do

First mash the tomato in order to make a paste. Next, mix it with the vinegar. Apply this on your neck and let it stay for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, rinse it off using cold water. You can repeat this remedy at least thrice a week for better results.

2) Coconut Oil And Baking Soda

The combination of baking soda and coconut oil helps in reducing dark spots easily. Also, applying this paste would help in hydrating the skin and thus reducing cracking and drying.

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut oil

2 tbsp baking soda

How To Do

In a clean bowl take the baking soda. Mix it with coconut oil to make a thick paste. Now start applying this paste either on the dark spots on your neck or on the entire neck area. Let it stay for 30 minutes. Later, wash it off in normal water. You can repeat this remedy 2-3 times in a week.

3) Yogurt And Sugar

The lactic acid contained in yogurt helps in lightening the dark spots easily. Also, sugar contains exfoliating properties that helps in removing the dead skin cells from the skin and making the skin brighter. Please note that this scrub should be applied at night since exposure to the sun might cause side effects.

Ingredients

2 tbsp of yogurt

2 tbsp granulated sugar

A few drops of lemon

How To Do

First add the yogurt and sugar into a clean bowl. Next, squeeze fresh lemon juice into the mixture and mix all the ingredients together. Scrub this mixture on your neck and gently massage in a circular motion with your finger tips.

Continue this for 3-4 minutes. Let it stay for 15 minutes and rinse it off in normal water. For best results, use this remedy at least 2-3 times in a week.

4) Olive Oil And Oatmeal

Oatmeal and olive oil together will help in exfoliating the skin and thus help in lightening the dark spots.

Ingredients

2 tbsp oatmeal

2 tbsp olive oil

How To Do

First, blend the oatmeal to make a fine powder. Add olive oil into the oatmeal powder and mix both the ingredients together. Gently scrub this mixture on your neck in a circular motion for a few minutes. Leave the mixture on for 15 minutes and then rinse it off in normal water. Repeat this remedy at least twice a week.

5) Lemon And Onion

Onion contains sulfur compounds that make the appearance of dark spots on your skin lighter.

Ingredients

1 medium-sized onion

2 tbsp lemon juice

How To Do

Blend the onion to make a smooth paste. Add the lemon juice and mix both the ingredients well. Next, apply this on your neck and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, rinse it off in normal water.