Home Remedies To Treat Rashes On Skin

Rashes on the body can be due to several reasons; but, most importantly, it is a sign of unhealthy skin. Some common reasons for redness of the skin include reactions to chemicals, allergies, sunburn and even genetics. Skin rashes can even cause itchiness, a burning sensation and pain, depending on the severity.

However, in order to avoid further reactions to chemicals, it is best to treat it using home remedies. Why to go for other treatments when you can have simple remedies at home, right?

So, here is a complete guide on some of the best home remedies to try to reduce the rashes of the skin.

Green Tea

The anti-inflammatory properties in green tea help in rejuvenating the skin.

How to do:

1. This is a very simple process. Make some green tea and keep it in the fridge to cool.

2. Dip a cotton ball or a clean cloth into the cold green tea and apply it on the affected area.

Repeat this thrice in a day for better results.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is the best natural moisturizer for the skin. It reduces the rashes on the skin by helping it getting hydrated.

How to do:

1. Wash your body thoroughly. Take some coconut oil and apply it on your body with a cotton pad.

2. Gently massage it on your body. Wash it off after 30 minutes.

You can repeat this twice in a day for a month to get faster results.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal can be a cure to itchiness, burning sensation of the skin, etc., because of its anti-inflammatory properties. Oatmeal is easily available in all the stores these days.

How to do:

1. Take ½ a cup of oatmeal and powder it in a blender.

2. Make a fine powder and add ¼th cup of water to make a paste.

3. Apply this paste on the inflamed area and let it dry for 20 minutes.

4. Wash it off after 20 minutes in cold water and pat dry with a cloth towel. Repeat this twice a day.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera reduces inflammation of the skin, since it has anti-inflammatory properties.

How to do:

1. Wash your body with warm water.

2. Cut open an aloe vera leaf and extract the gel from it in a bowl.

3. Apply the gel on the infected area and wait until it is dry. Wash it off with lukewarm water. For faster results, repeat this several times in a day.

Cucumber Mask

Cucumber has hydrating properties that help in keeping the skin moisturised and hydrated. This will help in reducing the dryness and itchiness of the skin.

How to do:

1. All you need is a chilled cucumber for this. Peel off the cucumber and grate it.

2. Apply the grated cucumber as a mask on the body.

3. Let it dry for about 30 minutes before washing it off.

Do this every day for a month and you can see a huge amount of difference.

Petroleum Jelly

An age-old solution for many skin problems, petroleum jelly helps in moisturizing the skin. Thus, it prevents the skin from drying and causing rashes. However, this method is not recommended if you have an acne-prone skin.

How to do:

1. Wash your body with normal water and pat dry.

2. Apply some petroleum jelly on the inflamed area or the whole of the body and leave it overnight.

Repeat this every day before going to bed, for a month, to see the results.