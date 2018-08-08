Home Remedies To Treat Different Skin Spots

Have you ever wondered how your favourite stars and celebrities have that clear and spotless skin? Do you want it too? We will give you some remedies for a spotless skin and what's more exciting is that it's natural. Yes, you read that right. You do not have to use chemicals and spend a lot anymore to get the skin that you've always dreamt of.

Some factors that can effect our skin are stress, environmental factors like pollution, harmful UV rays of the sun, hormonal imbalance, etc. All you need to do is to take some extra care to treat these common issues like spots, acne scars, etc.

Although there are ready-made luxury products available in the market, using natural remedies will not have any side effects and cannot harm your skin in any way. So let us look at some natural remedies to get a clear and spotless skin.

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera gel is capable of removing any kind of spots on the skin effectively.

How To Do

Take a fresh aloe vera leaf and cut it to scoop out the gel from it. Apply this gel on your face where you have spots and gently massage with your fingertips in a circular motion. Leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes rinse it off with lukewarm water. You can repeat this remedy everyday for better results.

Lemon Juice

Lemon being a natural bleaching agent helps in treating dark spots quickly. Also, the exfoliating properties will help in brightening the skin by removing the dead skin cells.

How To Do

Cut slice a lemon and squeeze in a few drops of fresh lemon juice in a bowl. Add a few drops of organic honey into the mixture and then mix both the ingredients together. Apply this on the affected area or your entire face. Leave it on for few minutes and then rinse it off with normal water.

Since lemon contains acidic properties, it can cause skin irritation. So it is recommended to take a patch test before you apply it on your face to make sure that you are not allergic. However, this patch test should be done 24 hours before applying it on the face.

Cinnamon And Honey

Honey and cinnamon have skin lightening properties that will help in brightening any kind of spots on the face.

How To Do

Mix together a few drops of honey and cinnamon powder in your palm and apply it on the affected area. Do this every day before going to bed and leave it overnight. Next day morning rinse it off in normal water. You can repeat this remedy once every week for faster and better results.

Raw Papaya

Papaya contains enzymes that will help in reducing skin spots and rejuvenating the skin.

How To Do

Cut raw papaya into small pieces. Grate them and apply it to your face. Gently massage it in circular motions and let it stay. If you want you can also mix a few drops of raw honey into the raw papaya paste. Leave the mixture on for about 15 minutes and later rinse it off in normal water. You can try this remedy 1 to 2 times a week for better results.