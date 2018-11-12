18 Amazing Home Remedies To Rejuvenate Your Skin Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

A clean, healthy and flawless skin is desired by all. But owing to various internal and external issues, our skin gets damaged and we face various skin issues.

Whether it's our ill health, the process of ageing, the external factors such as harmful UV rays or the pollution in the environment, all of these can make your skin look dull and lifeless.

Hence, it becomes very important to take care of our skin. We need to refresh and rejuvenate our skin from time to time so as keep it fresh and healthy. But unfortunately, the products available in the market also contain certain harmful chemicals that can harm the skin.

Home remedies come to the rescue here. These work quite effectively in rejuvenating your skin. These have natural ingredients that nourish the skin without causing any damage. If you also want to know about such home remedies that can revitalise your skin and give your skin a much-needed treat, we've got your back.

Let's have a look at the home remedies that can rejuvenate your skin.

1. Cucumber And Yogurt

Rich in vitamin C, cucumber helps to soothe and nourish the skin. [1] Additionally, the high water content of cucumber keeps the skin moisturised. Yogurt contains lactic acid that exfoliates the skin to make it smooth while reducing fine lines and wrinkles. [2] It thus helps to rejuvenate the skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp grated cucumber

½ cup plain yogurt

Method of use

Grate half a cucumber. Take 2 tbsp of the grated cucumber in a bowl.

Add yogurt in it and mix well.

Apply this mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

2. Papaya, Honey And Lemon Juice

The enzyme papain present in papaya helps to exfoliate the skin. It moisturises the skin and reduces the signs of ageing. [3] The antioxidant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of honey [4] not only prevent skin issues like acne and blemishes, but also nourish the skin. Lemon juice helps to brighten the skin.

Ingredients

1 ripe papaya

1 tbsp raw honey

A few drops of lemon juice

Method of use

Mash the ripe papaya in a bowl. Take 2 tbsp of the mashed papaya in another bowl.

Add honey and a few drops of lemon juice in the bowl and mix well.

Apply this mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off later.

3. Yogurt, Gram Flour And Turmeric

Yogurt exfoliates the skin and prevents the signs of ageing. Gram flour controls the excess oil on the skin and fights acne and pimples, while moisturising the skin. The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric give a soothing effect to the skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp plain yogurt

½ tsp gram flour

½ tsp turmeric powder

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together well.

Apply this mixture on your face.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off later.

4. Orange Peel And Gram Flour

Orange peel nourishes the skin and fights acne, blackheads and blemishes. Besides, it protects the skin from UV damage. [5]

Ingredients

Peel of an orange

1 tsp gram flour

Water (as needed)

Method of use

Dry the orange peel. Grind it to make a fine powder.

Take the powdered orange peel in a bowl and add gram flour to this.

Add enough water in it so as to get a fine paste.

Apply it on your face.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off later.

5. Turmeric And Milk

Turmeric has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe the skin and keep it healthy. [6] Moreover, the antiseptic properties of turmeric help to heal the skin. Milk has antioxidant properties that fight free radical damage and maintain skin health. [7]

Ingredients

1-2 tbsp turmeric powder

2-3 tbsp milk

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 25-30 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Pat your face dry.

Apply some moisturiser afterwards.

6. Fuller's Earth And Rose Water

Fuller's earth or multani mitti absorbs the excess oil from the skin. It exfoliates the skin to remove the dead skin cells and improve skin health. [8] It rejuvenates the skin when used with rose water that has antibacterial and antioxidant properties. [9]

Ingredients

2 tbsp of fuller's earth

2 tsp rose water

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off using cold water.

7. Tomato And Honey

Tomato acts as a natural astringent to tighten the pores of the skin. It contains antioxidant properties that protect the skin. [10] It also protects the skin from UV damage. [11]

Ingredients

3 tbsp tomato juice

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

Take tomato juice in a bowl.

Add honey in it and give it a good mix.

Apply the mixture on your face before you go to bed.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning.

8. Neem And Rose Water

Neem heals your skin and fights skin issues like acne and pimples. It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the skin and keep it healthy [12] .

Ingredients

A handful of dried neem leaves

Rose water (as needed)

Method of use

Crush the neem leaves to get the neem powder.

Add enough rose water in it so as to make a paste.

Apply this paste on your face.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off using cold water.

9. Lemon Juice And Honey

Lemon juice contains vitamin C [13] that refreshes the skin and improves the skin elasticity to make the skin firm.

Ingredients

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on your face using a cotton ball before going to bed.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning using warm water.

10. Banana

Banana, a rich source of potassium and vitamins, [14] is considered a boon for your skin. It fights the signs of ageing to promote clear and healthy skin.

Ingredients

A ripe banana

A few drops of honey

A few drops of olive oil

Method of use

Mash the ripe banana in a bowl.

Add a few drops of honey and olive oil in it and mix well.

Apply it on the face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

11. Apricot, Milk Powder And Honey

Apricot helps to remove the dead skin cells [15] . The calcium present in apricot rejuvenates the damaged skin cells and refreshes your skin.

Ingredients

½ cup dried apricot powder

1 tsp milk powder

1 tsp honey

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

Gently massage the mixture on your face for about 5 minutes.

Leave it on for another 10 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

12. Watermelon And Cucumber

Watermelon is a storehouse of vitamins A, B and C that provide amazing benefits to the skin. It contains lycopene that protects the skin from damage and rejuvenates the skin. [16]

Ingredients

1 tbsp watermelon juice

1 tbsp cucumber pulp

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl to get a consistent paste.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Pat your face dry.

13. Egg White

Egg white absorbs the excess oil from the skin to give it a fresh feel. It has various vitamins and minerals that provide benefits to the skin. [17]

Ingredient

1 egg

Method of use

Take out the egg white from the egg in a bowl.

Whisk it until you get a smooth texture.

Using a brush, apply it in your face before you go to bed.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off using cold water in the morning.

14. Aloe Vera And Vitamin E

Aloe vera, popularly known for its soothing and healing properties is quite beneficial for the skin. It has antioxidant properties that protect the skin from free radical damage and anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the skin. [18] Thanks to its antioxidant properties [19] , vitamin E helps to keep the skin healthy and away from damage.

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 vitamin E capsule

Method of use

Take out the gel from an aloe vera leaf in a bowl.

Prick and squeeze out the vitamin E capsule in the bowl.

Mix both the ingredients together well.

Gently massage this on your face for about 2-3 minutes before going to bed.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning.

15. Mint Leaves

Mint has antibacterial properties that keep the harmful bacteria at bay and helps to maintain healthy skin. It also helps to control the excess oil of the skin and prevents acne and pimples.

Ingredients

1 cup mint leaves

1 ½ cup water

Method of use

Add the mint leaves in the water and give it a boil.

Make sure to close the lid while boiling the water.

Let the solution cool down.

Strain the mixture to get the mint solution.

Store it in a container.

Wash your face with the mint solution once in a day.

You can store this solution for about a week.

16. Green Tea

Green tea has strong antioxidant properties that protect the skin from free radical damage and keeps it healthy. [20] It rejuvenates your skin and prevents the signs of ageing.

Ingredient

Green tea

Method of use

Brew a cup of green tea.

Let it cool down.

Use this to clean your face after each wash.

17. Coconut Oil And Tea Tree Oil

Coconut oil locks the moisture in your skin and keeps it hydrated. It has antibacterial and antioxidant properties that cleanse and nourishe your skin. [21] Due to its anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties, [22] tea tree oil prevents skin issues such as acne, pimples and blemishes. This concoction will cleanse your skin and nourish it deeply.

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

2-3 drops of tea tree oil

Method of use

Mix both the oils together.

Apply this mixture on your face before going to bed.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning.

18. Rose Water, Cucumber And Witch Hazel

Rose water tones the skin, while cucumber deeply moisturises it. Witch hazel has astringent properties that tighten the skin pores and makes it firm. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of witch hazel also benefit the skin. [23] The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of aloe vera and lavender oil will also add to it. This face mist will rejuvenate your skin and give your skin a refreshing effect.

Ingredients

½ cup rose water

1 tsp witch hazel

2 tbsp cucumber juice

1 tsp aloe vera gel

1 tsp lavender oil

Method of use

Grate the cucumber to obtain the juice.

Take the juice in a bowl.

Add all the other ingredients into the bowl and mix well.

Pour the mixture in a spray bottle.

Put in the refrigerator for an hour to cool.

Spritz your face with this mist to rejuvenate your skin.

View Article References [1] Kosheleva, O. V., & Kodentsova, V. M. (2013). Vitamin C in fruits and vegetables.Voprosy pitaniia,82(3), 45-52. [2] Smith, W. P. (1996). Epidermal and dermal effects of topical lactic acid.Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology,35(3), 388-391. [3] Bertuccelli, G., Zerbinati, N., Marcellino, M., Kumar, N., Shanmugam, N., He, F., ... & Marotta, F. (2016). Effect of a quality-controlled fermented nutraceutical on skin aging markers: An antioxidant-control, double-blind study.Experimental and therapeutic medicine,11(3), 909-916. [4] McLoone, P., Oluwadun, A., Warnock, M., & Fyfe, L. (2016). Honey: A therapeutic agent for disorders of the skin.Central Asian journal of global health,5(1). [5] Yoshizaki, N., Fujii, T., Masaki, H., Okubo, T., Shimada, K., & Hashizume, R. (2014). Orange peel extract, containing high levels of polymethoxyflavonoid, suppressed UVB‐induced COX‐2 expression and PGE 2 production in HaCaT cells through PPAR‐γ activation.Experimental dermatology,23, 18-22. [6] Moghadamtousi, S. Z., Kadir, H. A., Hassandarvish, P., Tajik, H., Abubakar, S., & Zandi, K. (2014). A review on antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal activity of curcumin.BioMed research international,2014, 186864. [7] Khan, I. T., Nadeem, M., Imran, M., Ullah, R., Ajmal, M., & Jaspal, M. H. (2019). Antioxidant properties of Milk and dairy products: a comprehensive review of the current knowledge.Lipids in health and disease,18(1), 41. doi:10.1186/s12944-019-0969-8 [8] Roul, A., Le, C. A. K., Gustin, M. P., Clavaud, E., Verrier, B., Pirot, F., & Falson, F. (2017). Comparison of four different fuller's earth formulations in skin decontamination.Journal of Applied Toxicology,37(12), 1527-1536. [9] Boskabady, M. H., Shafei, M. N., Saberi, Z., & Amini, S. (2011). Pharmacological effects of rosa damascena.Iranian journal of basic medical sciences,14(4), 295-307. [10] Frusciante, L., Carli, P., Ercolano, M. R., Pernice, R., Di Matteo, A., Fogliano, V., & Pellegrini, N. (2007). Antioxidant nutritional quality of tomato.Molecular nutrition & food research,51(5), 609-617. [11] Cooperstone, J. L., Tober, K. L., Riedl, K. M., Teegarden, M. D., Cichon, M. J., Francis, D. M., Schwartz, S. J., … Oberyszyn, T. M. (2017). Tomatoes protect against development of UV-induced keratinocyte carcinoma via metabolomic alterations.Scientific reports,7(1), 5106. doi:10.1038/s41598-017-05568-7 [12] Alzohairy M. A. (2016). Therapeutics Role of Azadirachta indica (Neem) and Their Active Constituents in Diseases Prevention and Treatment.Evidence-based complementary and alternative medicine : eCAM,2016, 7382506. [13] Sir Elkhatim, K. A., Elagib, R., & Hassan, A. B. (2018). Content of phenolic compounds and vitamin C and antioxidant activity in wasted parts of Sudanese citrus fruits.Food science & nutrition,6(5), 1214-1219. doi:10.1002/fsn3.660 [14] Nieman, D. C., Gillitt, N. D., Henson, D. A., Sha, W., Shanely, R. A., Knab, A. M., Cialdella-Kam, L., … Jin, F. (2012). Bananas as an energy source during exercise: a metabolomics approach.PloS one,7(5), e37479. [15] Packianathan, N., & Kandasamy, R. (2011). Skin Care with Herbal Exfoliants. Functional Plant Science and Biotechnology, 5(1), 94-97. [16] Naz, A., Butt, M. S., Sultan, M. T., Qayyum, M. M., & Niaz, R. S. (2014). Watermelon lycopene and allied health claims.EXCLI journal,13, 650-60. [17] Miranda, J. M., Anton, X., Redondo-Valbuena, C., Roca-Saavedra, P., Rodriguez, J. A., Lamas, A., Franco, C. M., … Cepeda, A. (2015). Egg and egg-derived foods: effects on human health and use as functional foods.Nutrients,7(1), 706-29. doi:10.3390/nu7010706 [18] Rahmani, A. H., Aldebasi, Y. H., Srikar, S., Khan, A. A., & Aly, S. M. (2015). Aloe vera: Potential candidate in health management via modulation of biological activities.Pharmacognosy reviews,9(18), 120-6. [19] Keen, M. A., & Hassan, I. (2016). Vitamin E in dermatology.Indian dermatology online journal,7(4), 311-5. [20] Forester, S. C., & Lambert, J. D. (2011). The role of antioxidant versus pro-oxidant effects of green tea polyphenols in cancer prevention.Molecular nutrition & food research,55(6), 844-54. [21] Ghani, N., Channip, A. A., Chok Hwee Hwa, P., Ja'afar, F., Yasin, H. M., & Usman, A. (2018). Physicochemical properties, antioxidant capacities, and metal contents of virgin coconut oil produced by wet and dry processes.Food science & nutrition,6(5), 1298-1306. doi:10.1002/fsn3.671 [22] Carson, C. F., Hammer, K. A., & Riley, T. V. (2006). Melaleuca alternifolia (Tea Tree) oil: a review of antimicrobial and other medicinal properties.Clinical microbiology reviews,19(1), 50-62. [23] Thring, T. S., Hili, P., & Naughton, D. P. (2011). Antioxidant and potential anti-inflammatory activity of extracts and formulations of white tea, rose, and witch hazel on primary human dermal fibroblast cells.Journal of inflammation (London, England),8(1), 27. doi:10.1186/1476-9255-8-27