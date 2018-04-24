13 Effective Ways To Get Rid Of Skin Peeling At Home! Skin Care oi-Amruta Agnihotri

Nose Dry Skin Remedies | नाक की खाल उतरने पर अपनाएं ये तरीक़े | Boldsky

Skin peeling, also known as desquamation, is the damage caused to the upper layer of the skin. It can happen to anyone, irrespective of their age group or gender.[1] A person's skin is made up of three layers. The epidermis is the outer layer, the dermis is the middle layer, and hypodermis is the bottom layer. While skin peeling is not a major issue, it can cause irritation and can be painful at times. It is, therefore, essential to treat skin peeling before it gets bad. Having said that, home remedies can be a great way of treating skin peeling at home as they are completely safe and natural to use. And, home remedies are cost-effective too.

Speaking of home remedies, have you ever tried using ingredients like aloe vera, turmeric, honey, yoghurt, and milk for treating skin peeling? If not, you must definitely try these amazing remedies at home today!

But before we begin with the remedies for treating skin peeling, it is essential that we understand the causes of skin peeling.

What Causes Skin Peeling?

Excessive exposure to the sun

Dry and damaged skin

Skin conditions like eczema, dermatitis, psoriasis, cancer, etc.

Reaction of certain medications

Genetic factors

Rare skin disorders

Athletes foot

Fungal infections

Climatic conditions

Home Remedies To Treat Skin Peeling

On face

1. Aloe vera gel

A popular remedy for treating a number of skin conditions including peeling, aloe vera possess anti-inflammatory and moisturizing properties that helps in treating skin peeling. [2]

Ingredient

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to do

Scoop out some aloe vera gel from an aloe leaf and apply it all over your face.

Leave it on for about 30-45 minutes and then gently wash it off.

Repeat this twice a week for the desired result.

2. Honey

An emollient, honey helps to treat dry skin, thus working effectively for treating skin peeling. It also moisturises and nourishes your skin with regular use.[3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp rosewater

How to do

Combine both honey and rosewater in a bowl. Mix them well.

Apply the mixture all over your face and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat your face dry.

Repeat this twice a week for the desired result.

3. Coconut oil

Coconut oil helps to improve hydration levels of your skin and also acts as a natural emollient, thus treating skin peeling.[4]

Ingredient

2 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Dip a cotton ball in some coconut oil and apply it gently all over your face.

Allow it to seep into your skin and leave it at that.

Repeat this twice a day for the desired result.

On feet

1. Peppermint foot soak

When peppermint is combined with lemon, it becomes great for detoxifying the body. It removes fungus from your feet and helps in getting rid of bad smell. It also helps to treat skin peeling. [5]

Ingredients

½ cup powdered milk

4 tbsp lemon juice

2 Tbsp loose peppermint tea

10 Drops of peppermint essential oil

How to do

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix them well.

Transfer the mixture to an airtight container.

When required, add half a cup of peppermint mixture in a tube of warm water, soak your foot in the water, and relax for 15 to 20 minutes.

After the given time, remove your feet from the water and pat them dry.

Apply a soothing moisturiser and leave it at that.

Repeat this once a month for the desired result.

2. Epsom salt foot soak

Besides treating skin peeling, Epsom salt is undoubtedly one of the best ingredients for skin and body care. It relives your feet from inflammation and also reduces any kind of swelling. It also treats dry and damaged skin on the feet.[6]

Ingredients

2 tbsp Epsom salt

½ lemon

Lukewarm water

How to do

Take some lukewarm water in a small bucket and add epsom salt to it.

Add some lemon juice to it as well.

Now, soak your feet in the water and relax for a while (about 10-15 minutes) and let the salt work on your cracked heels.

After a few minutes, remove your feet from the water and use a foot scrubber to scrub your heels and feet.

Scrub for about five minutes and then wipe off your feet with a clean towel.

Lastly, apply a moisturiser to your feet and leave it at that!

On body

1. Petroleum jelly

Petroleum jelly possesses excellent skin moisturizing properties and can form a protective layer on your skin. It also helps in treating skin peeling and dry skin. [7]

Ingredient

2 tbsp petroleum jelly

How to do

Take a generous amount of petroleum jelly and apply it on the affected area.

Leave it overnight.

Reapply as and when required on a daily basis for the desired result.

2. Turmeric

Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It can speed up the healing of your skin from conditions like eczema and psoriasis that can be the cause of skin peeling.[8]

Ingredients

1 tbsp turmeric

1 tbsp yoghurt

How to do

Mix both turmeric powder and yoghurt in equal quantities to make a semi-thick paste.

Apply the paste on the affected area and leave it on for about half an hour.

After 30 minutes, wash it off with plain water and pat it dry.

Repeat this once in two days for the desired result.

3. Olive oil & tea tree oil

Olive oil contains phenols that exhibit skin barrier repair effects.[9] Besides, tea tree oil also helps in treating skin peeling due to its anti-inflammatory properties.[10]

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp tea tree oil

How to do

Combine both the oils in a bowl in equal quantities. Mix them well.

Apply the oil concoction to the affected area and allow it to stay until it dries. You can also leave it overnight.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

On arms & legs

1. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar possesses pH balancing properties that help in treating dry, damaged, flaky, and peeling skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp water

How to do

Mix both turmeric powder and yoghurt in equal quantities.

Apply the paste on the affected area and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

After 20 minutes, wash it off with normal water and pat it dry.

Repeat this once in two days for the desired result.

2. Jojoba oil

Loaded with anti-inflammatory properties, jojoba oil is one of the effective home remedies to treat skin peeling. It moisturises your skin and nourishes it deeply. [11]

Ingredient

2 tbsp jojoba oil

How to do

Dip a cotton ball in some jojoba oil and apply it gently to the affected area.

Allow it to seep into your skin and leave it at that.

Repeat this twice a day for the desired result.

On hands

1. Oatmeal & sugar scrub

Oatmeal possesses antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties help to treat dry and damaged skin, thus removing dead skin cells. It also treats peeling skin effectively. [12]

Ingredients

2 tbsp coarsely grounded oatmeal

2 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix them together.

Take generous amount of the paste and scrub your hands with it.

Allow it to stay for about 10 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat twice a week for the desired result.

2. Cocoa butter & rice flour scrub

Cocoa butter helps in softening your skin and also helps in treating skin peeling. [13]

Ingredients

2 tbsp cocoa butter

2 tbsp rice flour

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Take generous amount of the paste and scrub your hands with it.

Allow it to stay for about 15-20 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat once a week for the desired result.

3. Shea butter, green tea, & coffee scrub

Shea butter has so many benefits for the skin, including treating dry, damaged, and flaky skin. It also possesses skin moisturising properties.

Ingredients

2 tbsp shea butter

2 tbsp green tea

1 tbsp coarsely grounded coffee powder

How to do

Add some coarsely grounded coffee powder and shea butter in a bowl. Mix them together.

Next, add some green tea to it and mix well.

Take generous amount of the paste and scrub your hands with it.

Allow it to stay for about 20 minutes and then wash it off. Pat your hands dry.

Repeat once a week for the desired result.

