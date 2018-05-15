15 Natural Remedies To Treat Dark Lips At Home

Are chapped, dry, and dark lips bothering you? If your answer is yes, it is high time you start caring for your lips. It is important to keep your lips hydrated and nourished all the time. It will, in turn, help you to get rid of dark lips. And, how do we do that? Well, it's quite simple, use home remedies.

But before we move on to the remedies that can help you to get rid of dark lips, let us understand what causes dark lips.

Causes Of Dark Lips

Dark lips can be caused due to the following reasons:

Consuming too much alcohol

Excessive smoking

Consuming too much caffeine

Exposure to the sun

Using a lot of cosmetics

Lack of vitamins and nutrients

Aging

Lack of hydration

Natural Remedies To Treat Dark Lips At Home

1. Lemon

Lemon contains citric acid that helps to remove tan, thus treating dark or hyperpigmented lips when used topically. [1]

Ingredient

1 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Dip a cotton ball in some lemon juice and apply it on your lips.

Spread evenly on your lips and let it stay for about half an hour.

After 30 minutes, wash it off with lukewarm water and pat your lips dry, followed by a hydrating moisturiser or a lip balm.

Repeat this once or twice a day for desired results.

2. Honey

Honey is a humectant and possesses properties that help in nourishing your lips, thus making them soft and pink. [2]

Ingredient

1 tbsp honey

How to do

Take some honey in a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in it and apply it to your lips.

Let it stay for about an hour or two and then wipe it off with a soft, wet tissue or a towel.

Repeat this once or twice a day for desired results.

3. Pomegranate and sugar

A study conducted in 2005 stated that pomegranate juice can help to lighten skin pigmentation, thus making it one of the choicest home remedies for treating dark lips. [3] Sugar, on the other hand, helps to exfoliate dead skin cells when used on the lips, thus getting rid of dark lips when used on a regular basis.

Ingredients

1 tbsp pomegranate juice

1 tbsp sugar

How to do

Combine pomegranate juice and sugar in a bowl in equal quantities and mix them well.

Apply the mixture to your lips and let it stay for about half an hour. You can use this as a scrub too. Scrub your lips gently with this mixture for a few minutes and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat your lips dry.

Apply a hydrating moisturiser and leave it at that.

Repeat this process once or twice a day for desired results.

Note: If you are using this mixture as a scrub, do not use it often. You can use this twice a week.

4. Glycerine

When applied to the lips, glycerine helps to seal the moisture and prevents dryness, thus helping in treating dark lips. [4]

Ingredient

1 tbsp glycerine

How to do

Dip a cotton ball in some glycerine and apply it to your lips.

Allow it to stay overnight.

Do not wash it off.

Use this every night before going to bed and you will get soft, pink lips in no time.

5. Almond oil

Almond oil possesses emollient properties that help to soften and rejuvenate your lips. It also possesses sclerosant properties that help to lighten dark lips, thus reducing discolouration. [5]

Ingredient

1 tbsp almond oil

How to do

Take a few drops of almond oil on your fingertips and apply it to your lips.

Gently massage your lips with the oil for a minute or two and leave it overnight.

Do not wash it off.

Use almond oil to get rid of dark lips every night before going to bed.

6. Coconut oil

Coconut oil contains all essential fatty acids that help to keep your lips healthy, soft, and hydrated. [6]

Ingredient

1 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Dip a cotton ball in some extra virgin coconut oil and apply it to your lips.

Spread it with your fingertips.

Use it as a lip balm during the day. You can also apply it to your lips before going to bed at night.

Use this every day for desired results.

7. Rosewater

Not only does rosewater stimulate blood flow, but also nourishes your lips and makes them soft. It also brightens the colour of your lips with regular use. [7]

Ingredient

1 tbsp rosewater

How to do

Dip a cotton ball in some rosewater and apply it to your lips.

Spread it with your fingertips and allow it to stay overnight.

Do not wash it off.

Use this every night before going to bed for desired results.

8. Baking soda

Baking soda helps to exfoliate your skin and clears off dead skin cells, leaving behind healthy, soft, and pink lips. It also restores the pH balance of your skin.[8]

Ingredients

1 tsp baking soda

1 tbsp water

1 tsp olive oil

How to do

Mix some baking soda with water until it forms a paste.

Apply the paste to your lips gently using a toothbrush.

Scrub it for a minute or two and then rinse thoroughly.

Pat your lips dry and then apply olive oil to it and leave it at that.

Use it every alternate day for desired results.

9. Aloe vera

Aloe vera possesses a flavonoid called aloesin which inhibits the pigmentation process in the skin, thus causing it to lighten. Moreover, it also nourishes and moisturises your skin and lips when used topically. [9]

Ingredient

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to do

Scoop out some aloe vera gel from an aloe vera plant and add it to a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the gel and apply it to your lips using your fingertips.

Massage gently for a few minutes.

Allow it to dry and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Use this once a day for desired results.

10. Apple cider vinegar

Mildly acidic in nature, apple cider vinegar contains alpha hydroxy acids that act as natural lightening agents. It removes pigmentation from lips when diluted with water and used topically. [10]

Ingredient

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp water

How to do

Mix apple cider vinegar and water in a bowl in equal quantity.

Apply the mixture to your lips gently.

Allow it to dry for about 10-12 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your lips dry.

Use it once a day for desired results.

11. Beetroot juice & butter

Beetroot juice helps to remove tan from your lips naturally and also improves the colour of your lips. Besides, it cleanses your lips and keeps them soft and supple. It also possesses antioxidants that keep your lips healthy and nourished. [11]

Ingredients

1 tbsp beetroot juice

1 tsp butter

10 drops of jojoba oil

How to do

Mix some beetroot juice with some butter and jojoba oil.

Apply the paste to your lips gently. Massage for about 2-3 minutes.

Allow it to stay for about half an hour and then wash it off.

Use it every day for desired results.

12. Yoghurt

Yoghurt possesses anti-ageing properties that help to keep your lips soft, healthy, and supple. It also helps to remove dead skin cells from your lips when applied topically, thus lightening it. [12]

Ingredient

1 tbsp yoghurt

How to do

Add some yoghurt to a bowl.

Take a generous amount of yoghurt and apply it to your lips.

Spread it with your fingertips and allow it to stay for about half an hour.

Wash it off and pat your lips dry.

Use this every night before going to bed for desired results.

13. Olive oil

Olive oil is known to keep your lips hydrated and exfoliate them when applied topically. Moreover, it also nourished and moisturises your lips, thus getting rid of excessive dryness. It also helps to lighten your lips and reduce discolouration.[13]

Ingredient

1 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Dip a cotton ball in some olive oil and apply it to your lips.

Spread it with your fingertips.

Use it as a lip balm during the day. You can also apply it to your lips before going to bed at night.

Use this every day for desired results.

14. Turmeric & coffee

Turmeric acts as a melanin inhibitor and therefore helps to lighten dark lips. [14] You can use it in combination with coffee powder and honey that promise to make your lips soft and supple.

Ingredient

1 tsp turmeric

1 tbsp coffee powder

1 tbsp honey

How to do

Mix some turmeric, coffee powder and honey in a bowl until it forms a smooth paste.

Apply the paste to your lips gently. Massage for about 2-3 minutes.

Allow it to stay for about half an hour and then wash it off.

Use it every other day for desired results.

15. Cucumber juice

Cucumber juice helps to rejuvenate your skin and lighten it when used topically. It also soothes and nourishes your skin and makes it soft and supple. [15]

Ingredient

1 tbsp cucumber juice

How to do

Dip a cotton ball in some cucumber juice and apply it to your lips.

Spread it with your fingertips and allow it to stay for about half an hour.

Once the time is up, wash it off and pat your lips dry.

Use this once a day for desired results.