Here's How You Can Use Rice Water For Acne Reduction

1. Rice Water With Tea Tree Oil And Olive Oil

How To Use:

- Take a bowl, put 2 teaspoons of rice water, ½ teaspoon of olive oil and 4-5 drops of tea tree oil.

- Stir for a little while to get a uniform texture.

- Slather the paste all over the troubled area and allow it to dry for 10 minutes.

- Rinse your skin with lukewarm water and follow up by applying a light skin toner.

Why This Works:

The three components combined together can unclog the pores and prevent acne formation whilst treating the already existing ones.

2. Rice Water With Lemon Juice

How To Use:

- Create a blend of 2 tablespoons of rice water and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice.

- Rinse your skin with the resulting solution.

- After 5 minutes, follow up by rinsing your skin with lukewarm water.

- Pat dry and apply a light skin toner.

Why This Works:

The excellent duo of rice water and lemon juice can not only treat existing acne, but also lighten the prominence of previous acne scars.

3. Rice Water With Cinnamon And Honey

How To Use:

- Combine a pinch of cinnamon powder with ½ teaspoon of honey and 2 teaspoons of rice water.

- Evenly spread the resulting material on the affected area and allow it to dry for a good 10 minutes.

- Wash off the residue from your skin with a facial cleanser and lukewarm water.

Why This Works:

All the above-stated ingredients are packed with infection-combating antioxidants that can make acne a thing of the past.

4. Rice Water With Green Tea

How To Use:

- Create a blend of 1 teaspoon of rice water and ½ teaspoon of green tea.

- Soak a cotton ball in the resulting material and dab it all over the troubled area.

- Let the residue stay on for another 15 minutes before rinsing your skin with tepid water.

Why This Works:

The anti-fungal properties of green tea teamed with the soothing properties of rice water can effectively treat acne and prevent it from recurring.

5. Rice Water With Turmeric Powder

How To Use:

- Take a pinch of turmeric powder and mix it with 2 teaspoons of rice water.

- Rinse your facial skin with the prepared solution.

- Follow up by rinsing your skin with tepid water.

Why This Works:

This concoction of turmeric powder and rice water can get into your pores and eliminate acne-causing impurities and toxins.

6. Rice Water With Aloe Vera Gel

How To Use:

- In a bowl, put 1 teaspoon of rice water and add 2 teaspoons of freshly extracted aloe vera gel to it.

- Thoroughly mix for a little while before smearing it all over the affected area.

- Keep it on for 15 minutes before rinsing off the residue with lukewarm water.



Why This Works:

Aloe vera gel's antibacterial properties, coupled with rice water's goodness, can effectively treat acne and also lighten the scars on your skin.

7. Rice Water With Apple Cider Vinegar

How To Use:

- Combine 4-5 drops of apple cider vinegar with 2 teaspoons of rice water.

- Soak a cotton ball in the prepared solution and dab it all over the affected area.

- After 10 minutes, rinse your skin with lukewarm water.

Why This Works:

The astringent properties of apple cider vinegar combined with the soothing properties of rice water can help you get rid of annoying and unsightly acne.

8. Rice Water With Flax Seeds

How To Use:

- Just soak a handful of flax seeds in a bowl of water.

- In the morning, mash the seeds and mix with 1 tablespoon of rice water.

- Apply the paste all over your face and let it sit there for 10-15 minutes.

- Wash it off with lukewarm water and apply a light skin toner.

Why This Works:

The omega-3 fatty acids present in flax seeds combined with the goodness of rice water can result in acne reduction.