Wonders Of Arnica Oil As A Beauty Aid

Arnica oil is extracted from Arnica, a perennial flowering plant, belonging to the daisy family. Commonly found in the United States and native to Europe, the plant produces pale yellow oil, which is highly beneficial due to its contribution towards health and beauty applications.

Although Arnica oil offers a myriad of health benefits, in this article let us take a peek into how Arnica oil can be used as a beauty aid.

You can often find Arnica oil mentioned as an ingredient in perfumes, cosmetics, and dermatology products, apart from being used in soaps and shampoos. However, it is used only in diluted form, and in minimal quantities. Pure arnica oil is ideal only for topical application, but it should be diluted with other carrier oils before use.

Arnica Oil For Skin Care:

Helps In Skin Restoration

Arnica oil can help in improving the process of skin restoration, due to the presence of 'Helenalin' in arnica flowers, from which the oil is extracted. It also contains carbonic acid, coumarins, flavonoids, and other volatile oils that are beneficial for skin rejuvenation, stimulating the growth of new cells, and adding to its glow.

For Youthful Skin

The antioxidants present in this oil help in preventing the signs of ageing, including blemishes and wrinkles and nourishing the skin from within. The antiseptic and antibacterial properties present in the oil help in curing skin infections. Arnica oil, when used topically, can also help in curing skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis and other skin inflammations.

Prevents Stretch Marks

Did you know that Arnica oil can effectively reduce stretch marks? Women often have stretch marks in their bodies during pregnancy and post-delivery. Arnica oil improves skin elasticity due to the presence of phytochemicals and flavonoids in the oil that boosts collagen. Use diluted, organic arnica oil to remove stretch marks, and it makes a great home remedy to prevent the appearance of stretch marks when paired with shea butter. But, do not use the oil without consultation with your doctor during pregnancy, or when nursing.

Cures Acne

Arnica oil is very effective in controlling acne. But, experts warn against the use of oil directly over broken skin and wounds. There are plenty of cosmetic products available in the market in the form of creams and lotions that contain arnica oil as an ingredient, targeted at curing acne. Discuss with your skin expert or dermatologist to help you choose the ideal one for yourself.

Arnica Oil For Hair Care:

Arnica oil, given its anti-inflammatory properties, is excellent for hair care. You would have noticed that extracts of arnica are often used in shampoos and conditioners.

Boosts Hair Growth

Being rich in vital nutrients, fatty acids, and vitamins, the oil boosts hair growth, protecting against scalp infections and stimulating the growth of thicker and healthier hair follicles, thereby arresting hair loss. Therefore, it is said that arnica oil is one of the best available treatments to prevent hair loss.

Dandruff Cure

Use of arnica oil can give you a dandruff-free scalp, with that dash of natural shine, apart from helping in the removal of excess oil, dirt, and sebum from the scalp. It also makes hair soft and manageable.

Treats Split Hair, Arrests Premature Greying

The anti-inflammatory properties of arnica help reduce split ends and arrest the premature greying. For effective results, apply the oil over the scalp, leave it overnight and shampoo as usual.

Some Facts To Be Aware Of When Using Arnica Oil:

1. Pure 100% essential oil of arnica should not be applied directly to the skin without diluting, as it has a strong potency and could irritate the skin. It can be diluted with safe carrier oils like grapeseed oil or almond oil.

2. Do not use Arnica in any form, directly on wounded or damaged skin.

3. At times, use of arnica oil has been associated with some side effects like gastrointestinal distress, dizziness, skin inflammation to name a few. So, use it only on permission with a medical expert or dermatologist.

4. Pregnant women and lactating mothers are advised to refrain from using it.

5. Using arnica oil for prolonged periods may lead to skin irritation.