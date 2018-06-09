Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Get Rid Of Dark Neck Instantly With Potato

By

At some point of time, we all have faced one skin problem - dark neck. Yeah! Whatever we do, how much ever we try to look good or put some makeup on - there is some bit left. We usually wash our face with a face wash or a soap at least few times in a day.

However, we often ignore our neck. And that results into dirt particles accumulating on our neck over a period of time. This results in dark spots or patches to be formed on our neck, making it look dull and ugly. It is, therefore, necessary to have some homemade hack in place, so that you can easily get rid of these dark patches.

Potato To Get Rid Of Dark Neck

Dark neck or dark patches or spots on the neck area seem to be a tough problem most women often deal with. So, how do we get rid of it permanently?

You must be wondering if there is at all any permanent solution to this problem, isn't it? Well, you would be happy to know that there is a solution to this problem. An easy-to-do, quick, effective and a cheap solution. Curious to know what? Well, one of the easiest solutions to getting rid of dark neck is potato.

Wondering what good can a potato do to your skin? Well, you must read on to know about the amazing benefits that potato offers. But first, coming back to the point, let's see how potato can help you get rid of dark neck.

Ingredients:

• 1 potato
• 1 cotton ball
• Wet wipe, tissue, or a clean hand towel

How To Do:

• Take a small-sized potato.
• Peel its outer part and cut it into two pieces.
• Now, take one piece and grate it into a bowl.
• Take the other piece and grate it too.
• Now, take another small bowl and squeeze out the juice of the potato in it.
• Your potato juice is ready to be applied on to the affected area.

How To Apply:

• Take a cotton ball.
• Dip it in the potato juice and apply it over your neck - especially the dark and patchy area.
• Rub it on the affected area for about 15 minutes.
• Leave it to dry for another 15 minutes.
• Now, take a wet wipe and wipe it off your skin. Or you can even simply go and wash your neck.
• Repeat this every day for atleast a month to get the desired results.

Note: All natural and homemade recipes or hacks do take time to show results. But always remember that they are very effective and give 100 per cent results.

Now that you know the simplest hack to get rid of dark patches on your neck, let's move on to the most interesting part - what are the benefits of this remedy? Why should we use potato? Well, there's a reason behind it. Read on to know what...

Benefits Of Potato For Skin

• It helps to get rid of dark spots, under-eye dark circles, and even treats wrinkles.
• It treats sunburns.
• It helps to lighten dark skin.
• It treats dry skin.
• It exfoliates your skin and removes all the dead skin cells.

Well, by now, you must have really decided on trying this amazing simple hack for treating dark skin patches on your neck. Also, an interesting fact to be noted here is that this remedy isn't only for dark patches on your neck...you can apply it for lightening dark elbows or dark knees too.

Well then...what are you waiting for? Try this amazing simple remedy today and let us know in the comments section below if you liked it and if it also worked for you. Stay beautiful!

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Daily Horoscope: 09 June 2018
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: how to home remedies skin care
    Story first published: Saturday, June 9, 2018, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 9, 2018
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue