Get Rid Of Dark Neck Instantly With Potato

At some point of time, we all have faced one skin problem - dark neck. Yeah! Whatever we do, how much ever we try to look good or put some makeup on - there is some bit left. We usually wash our face with a face wash or a soap at least few times in a day.

However, we often ignore our neck. And that results into dirt particles accumulating on our neck over a period of time. This results in dark spots or patches to be formed on our neck, making it look dull and ugly. It is, therefore, necessary to have some homemade hack in place, so that you can easily get rid of these dark patches.

Dark neck or dark patches or spots on the neck area seem to be a tough problem most women often deal with. So, how do we get rid of it permanently?

You must be wondering if there is at all any permanent solution to this problem, isn't it? Well, you would be happy to know that there is a solution to this problem. An easy-to-do, quick, effective and a cheap solution. Curious to know what? Well, one of the easiest solutions to getting rid of dark neck is potato.

Wondering what good can a potato do to your skin? Well, you must read on to know about the amazing benefits that potato offers. But first, coming back to the point, let's see how potato can help you get rid of dark neck.

Ingredients:

• 1 potato

• 1 cotton ball

• Wet wipe, tissue, or a clean hand towel

How To Do:

• Take a small-sized potato.

• Peel its outer part and cut it into two pieces.

• Now, take one piece and grate it into a bowl.

• Take the other piece and grate it too.

• Now, take another small bowl and squeeze out the juice of the potato in it.

• Your potato juice is ready to be applied on to the affected area.

How To Apply:

• Take a cotton ball.

• Dip it in the potato juice and apply it over your neck - especially the dark and patchy area.

• Rub it on the affected area for about 15 minutes.

• Leave it to dry for another 15 minutes.

• Now, take a wet wipe and wipe it off your skin. Or you can even simply go and wash your neck.

• Repeat this every day for atleast a month to get the desired results.

Note: All natural and homemade recipes or hacks do take time to show results. But always remember that they are very effective and give 100 per cent results.

Now that you know the simplest hack to get rid of dark patches on your neck, let's move on to the most interesting part - what are the benefits of this remedy? Why should we use potato? Well, there's a reason behind it. Read on to know what...

Benefits Of Potato For Skin

• It helps to get rid of dark spots, under-eye dark circles, and even treats wrinkles.

• It treats sunburns.

• It helps to lighten dark skin.

• It treats dry skin.

• It exfoliates your skin and removes all the dead skin cells.

Well, by now, you must have really decided on trying this amazing simple hack for treating dark skin patches on your neck. Also, an interesting fact to be noted here is that this remedy isn't only for dark patches on your neck...you can apply it for lightening dark elbows or dark knees too.

Well then...what are you waiting for? Try this amazing simple remedy today and let us know in the comments section below if you liked it and if it also worked for you. Stay beautiful!