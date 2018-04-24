Get Glowing Skin With These Grape Face Packs

All of us would have heard about the health benefits of grapes. Grapes contain all the required minerals and vitamins for the human body. These help in increasing the immunity of the human body.

Grapes help in digestion and also in rejuvenating our skin. We all know these benefits of grapes, don't we?

But do you know how grapes can help you in getting a beautiful skin if used externally? Vitamin C contained in grapes works best for the skin. It helps in retaining the elasticity of the skin by increasing the production of collagen.

Grapes are rich in vitamin A, which promotes skin health. The fruit also provides you a nice complexion.

The vitamin C in grapes also helps in this regard. It is a superb antioxidant that can help reduce wrinkles, improve skin texture, and protect the skin from the sun and pollution.

Vitamin C was also found to treat damaged skin and prevent sun-induced skin ageing. The vitamin can also make corrections to the severe structural changes to the skin that occur as a result of the ageing process.

Let's know how to use grapes for protecting our skin and getting a healthier and softer skin.

Grapes To Make Your Skin Glow

The vitamins contained in grapes help in rejuvenating the skin and keep the skin glowing. It also helps in making your skin less stressed and dull, thus keeping your skin fresh. You can get a glowing skin instantly with this home remedy.

Ingredients:

A few mashed grapes

1 cup of water

How To Use:

Mash the grapes without peeling off the skin. Add some water and blend it together. Apply this on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, wash it off in cold water. You can notice the difference in the first use itself.

Grapes For Skin Brightening

The antioxidants contained in grapes help to brighten the skin naturally. It contains tannic acid that helps in getting smooth and supple skin. This brightening mask can be used once in a week to get better results.

Ingredients:

Grapes pulp

1 teaspoon honey

How To Use:

For this, you require the pulp of grapes. Take some grapes and blend it in a blender to make a paste. Add 1 teaspoon of honey into the paste and mix it well. Apply this thick mixture on your face and leave it for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, rinse it off in lukewarm water.

Grapes To Treat Pimples

Grapes contain properties that help in reducing pimples and acne. This grapes pack will reduce acne scars and black spots. Use this pack twice a week to get better results.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp of grape pulp

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon lemon juice

How To Use:

Take the pulp of grapes. Add 1 spoon of honey and 1 spoon of lemon juice to it. Mix them well. Apply this mixture all over your face or to the affected area and leave it on for 20 minutes. You can wash it off after 20 minutes with cold water.

Dry Skin

The hydrating agents in grapes help to keep the skin moisturised naturally. This will give you a soft, moisturised and healthy-looking skin if used regularly.

Ingredients:

Mashed grapes

1 spoon oatmeal

1 spoon honey

1 spoon egg yolk

How To Use:

Mash the grapes. Blend the oatmeal to make a powder. Add this to the mashed grapes. Next, mix them well by adding 1 spoon of honey and 1 egg yolk. Apply this mixture on your face and leave it for 15 minutes. Rinse it off after 15 minutes in cold water and pat dry. Repeat this twice a week for faster and better results.