Follow These Honey Remedies To Get Flawless Skin

Honey is an ingredient which is found mostly in every kitchen. Just like it adds on sweetness to food, honey has a lot of other benefits in health and beauty.

Honey works incredibly well on the skin. It contains all the required nutrients and agents that benefit our skin in many ways. The antioxidants contained in honey help in delaying the ageing of the skin. It also helps in improving the complexion of the skin by removing tan and blemishes.

Honey when mixed with other kitchen ingredients will give you a permanent solution to all your skin-related issues. So let us find out how we can use honey in our daily skin care routine.

Moisturizer

Honey helps in moisturising the skin deeply. It contains enzymes that help in keeping the skin soft and clean.

Take 1 spoon of honey and apply it all over your face. Let its stay for 15-20 minutes. After 20 minutes rinse it off with cold water. You can do this every day right before you go to bed.

Treats Wrinkles

Honey contains antioxidants that help in keeping the skin hydrated and is instrumental in delaying the ageing of the skin. Here is a simple anti-ageing mask that you can try at home.

Ingredients

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp papaya

1 tbsp milk

1 tbsp yogurt

Mash the papaya to form a thick paste. Add all the above ingredients in a bowl and mix them well. Apply this mask on a clean face and gently massage. Leave the mixture for 30 minutes and wash it off with lukewarm water. You can repeat this remedy once in a week for faster results.

Exfoliator

Honey helps in removing the dead cells and exfoliating the skin if used regularly. It also helps in improving the complexion of the skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp baking soda

Wash your face. Mix together 1 tbsp each of honey and baking soda. Scrub this mixture on your face gently in a circular motion. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes. Later wash it off with plain water.

Treats Scars

The antioxidants present in honey help in lightening the scars. Also honey is considered to be antiseptic. You can easily lighten any scar on the skin using the below remedy.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon honey

1 tbsp coconut oil

Mix together both the ingredients. Apply this mixture on the affected area. Gently massage with your fingertips for 2-3 minutes. Place a hot wash cloth over it and wait until it cools down. You can use this remedy every day in order to get rid of scars faster.

For Getting Rid Of Acne

Honey has anti inflammatory properties that help in removing excess oil from the surface of the skin. This helps in getting rid of acne scars.

Just apply some raw honey on the acne or pimples and leave it for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes rinse it off with hot water and pat dry. Repeat this once every day.

Skin Brightening

As mentioned before, honey helps in removing dead skin cells and thus helps in improving the complexion of the skin.

Honey And Tomato

Ingredients

1 tomato

1 teaspoon honey

Blend a small tomato to make a puree. Add 1 spoon of raw honey. Mix both the ingredients well and apply it on your face evenly. Wait for 20 minutes. Wash it off with normal water. This pack will not only brighten your skin but will also help in getting rid of tan and blemishes.

Honey And Lemon

Ingredients

1 lemon

1 spoon honey

Cut a lemon into 2 halves. Add 1 spoon of honey on the lemon and rub it all over your face. Let it stay for 5 minutes and wash it off with lukewarm water. Alternatively, you can also mix together lemon juice and honey and apply it on your face.