Dos & Don'ts To Remember While Applying An Eye Cream For Dark Circles

Skin care is very essential. Many of love using a lot of creams and lotions for skin care. And, why not? They help to moisturise, hydrate, and rejuvenate our skin. But what we need to understand here is that not all creams can be used on our skin. And, even if we do, there are certain dos and don'ts that we must follow. Why? Because if you apply the cream wrongly, it might just not serve its purpose. And worse, it can even have negative effects on your skin.

What's more? There are several sensitive areas of our body which demand extra attention when it comes to skin care and body care. These areas include your face - eyes to be specific, underarms, as well as private parts. One needs to be extra careful when dealing with these body parts - in terms of skin care.

Speaking of which, have you ever tried using an under eye cream for getting rid of dark circles? Well, if you haven't and are planning to get one, do remember that there are a set of dos and don'ts that you need to know before getting started with it.

To help you understand better, listed below are a few dos and don'ts that you need to consider before applying an under eye cream for dark circles.

What Are The Dos

1. Give it some time

An important thing to remember while applying eye cream is that you must give it some time to get soaked into your skin completely. You should never just apply the cream and immediately put on foundation or compact powder.

The right way is to apply the cream and wait for a few minutes for it to get settled on your skin and then probably move on to the next make-up product.

2. Apply the cream on your eyelids and brow bone too

Another essential thing one must remember is that while applying an under eye cream, you must apply it to your eyelids as well as brow bone too. We understand that you are concerned about your under eye area - probably because of visible dark circles. But that does not mean that you will clearly ignore your eyelids and brow bone. They deserve equal attention. Why? Because they are the target areas for possible wrinkles and fine lines. Also, these areas often tend to get saggy with age.

3. Massage softly

Always remember the golden rule of applying a cream - do not just apply and leave it at that. So, what do you do? Massage your eyes, brow bone, and the area below eyes well with the under eye cream in a circular motion for a good five minutes and let it get soaked well into your skin. Later, proceed with applying other products.

What Are The Don'ts

1. Never put on too much cream

This is the first golden rule of applying any cream or make-up product for that matter. Do not overdo it. Use a pea-sized cream and massage your under eye area with it softly and leave it at that. Even a small amount of products goes a long way. Use little but wisely - and it will surely make a huge difference!

2. Never pull at your skin

Well, this is something one needs to learn and understand - never pull at your skin or over stretch it while applying any kind of cream - especially if you are applying an under eye cream for dark circles.

3. Never use it on dry skin

This is another mistake most of us often do - using creams on dry skin - or rather using creams that are not suitable for our skin type. As they say, applying moisturising cream on wet skin can help in locking the moisture, in the same way, using an under eye cream on a damp skin can help in locking moisture in your skin.

So, always wash your face with cold water and before you wipe it off with a towel, dab some under eye cream on the area below your eyes and massage it softly. Let it get soaked into your skin and then proceed to dab your face with a soft tissue.