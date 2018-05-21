Do You Have A Dry Feet? Here Are The Remedies

Dry skin is a common issue faced by most of us, irrespective of the gender. While we pay more attention to drynes of the face, we tend to ignore dry and rough feet and forget to treat them too. Did you know that the first step towards judging our personality is based on our feet? Yes people say that you can clearly understand the complete personality of a person on how he maintains his feet.

If you do not take proper care it will end up in you getting dry, rough and ugly-looking feet at a very young age.

There are several reasons that can affect the skin on our feet. These may be due to the climate, over exposure to the sun, exposure to harmful chemicals, excessive washing of the feet, humidity, etc.

However, this skin-related issue can be treated easily with some quick and natural home remedies. These home remedies will not only help in keeping your feet soft and supple, but also will not have any side effects in the future.

So, here are some home remedies that will help you in keeping your feet soft and healthy.

Honey

Honey contains antioxidants that help in keeping the skin moisturised and hydrated. Moreover, it also has anti-ageing benefits for the skin.

You can apply some raw honey all over your feet and leave it on for 5 to 10 minutes. You can repeat this remedy every day for faster and better results.

Alternatively, you can also try other remedies with honey.

Honey And Glycerin

Ingredients:

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp glycerin

Method:

1.Mix together equal amounts of honey and glycerine. Apply this mixture on your feet.

2. Wait for 10 minutes and then rinse it off with lukewarm water.

3. Try this remedy every day for faster and better results.

Honey, Lemon And Olive Oil

Ingredients:

2 tsp honey

2 tbsp olive oil

Few drops of lemon

Method:

1.Mix together olive oil, honey and lemon juice in a bowl.

2.Apply this on your feet and gently massage.

3. Let it dry and then wash it off in lukewarm water. Use this remedy twice or thrice in a week.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil helps to treat dry skin on feet. Also, it helps in treating the damaged skin exposed under the sun.

Method

1.Apply some virgin coconut oil and massage in a circular motion on your feet for 5 minutes.

2.Do this every day before going to bed. This will definitely make your skin soft and supple.

Milk Cream (Malai)

The lactic acid contained in milk cream will help maintain the pH level of the skin. Hence, it will help you in getting rid of dry and rough skin on the feet.

Ingredients:

2 tsp milk cream

2 tbsp gram flour

Method:

1.Mix together 2 tbsp gram flour and 2 tsp milk cream.

2. Apply this paste on your feet and leave it on for 20 minutes.

3. After 20 minutes, wash it off using lukewarm water.

4. Repeat this once in a week for faster and better results.

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera along with moisturising the skin helps in improving the skin tone.

Method

1.Cut open a fresh aloe vera leaf. Take out the gel from it.

2. Apply this fresh aloe vera gel on your feet and gently massage in a circular motion.

3. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Later, wash it off in lukewarm water.

4. You can use this remedy for 1-2 times every day.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal works well for dry and rough feet. It works as an exfoliator and thus makes the skin appear soft and healthy.



Ingredients:

2 tbsp oatmeal powder

1 tsp honey

Few drops of lemon

Water

Method:

1.Blend the oatmeal to make a powder.

2. After the oatmeal is ground, add honey, water and a few drops of lemon to get the consistency of a paste. Apply this mixture and scrub it on your feet.

3. Leave it on for 10 minutes and then wash it off in lukewarm water.

4. You can follow this remedy once in a week.

Olive Oil

Olive oil helps in moisturizing the skin and thus prevents dry skin. It also has anti-ageing properties.

You can use warm olive oil to massage your feet every day for 5 to 10 minutes to get soft and wrinkle-feet.

You can also try the below remedy for the same.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp granulated sugar

Method:

1.Mix together 2 tbsp olive oil and granulated sugar in a bowl.

2. Scrub this mixture on your feet in a circular motion for a few minutes.

3. Let it stay for 5 minutes and then wash it off using lukewarm water.

4. Apply a moisturizer after washing it off.