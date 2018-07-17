DIY Yogurt Face Masks For Acne Cure and Control

Yogurt is now becoming a popular ingredient in enhancing beauty. Those who prefer the natural ways of enhancing beauty, their first choice is yogurt.

Yogurt is an age-old remedy to get a radiant and bright skin. Yogurt not only helps in improving the complexion of the skin but also helps in curing acne and breakouts.

Yogurt is rich in zinc, calcium, vitamins and lactic acid that makes it even more amazing to use it in face masks. Moreover, the anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and antifungal properties in yogurt help in fighting acne-causing germs.

Yogurt Face Masks for Acne Control

So today, let us see how we can use this simple, yet magical, ingredient in our skin care routine to fight acne scars and breakouts. Read on!

1) Yogurt And Honey Face Mask

Yogurt helps in maintaining the pH balance of the skin and thus helps in getting rid of acne. The antibacterial and antifungal properties of honey help in killing acne-causing germs. Also, honey helps in moisturising the skin and keeping it hydrated.

Ingredients

1 tbsp yogurt

1 tsp raw honey

How To Use

In a clean bowl mix yogurt and raw honey. Apply this either on the affected area or on the entire face. Let it stay for 10 minutes and then rinse it off in normal water and pat dry. You can use this at least once in a while.

2) Yogurt And Egg White Face Mask

The soothing properties of yogurt help in making the skin smooth and soft and free from any infections or inflammations on the skin. Egg whites help in shrinking the pores of the skin and thus control excess oil production that leads to acne.

Ingredients

1 tbsp egg white

1 tbsp yogurt

How To Use

First separate an egg white from an egg and whisk it in a bowl to make it smooth. Next, add yogurt into the egg white and blend both the ingredients together. Apply this mixture on your face and leave it on for 10-15 minutes. Later, rinse it off with normal water and pat dry.

3) Yogurt And Oatmeal Face Mask

Yogurt contains lactic acid that not only helps in curing acne and inflammations on the skin but also helps in removing the dead skin cells. Oatmeal also helps in helping the same with its exfoliating properties.

Ingredients

1 tbsp yogurt

1 tsp oatmeal

How To Use

First blend the oatmeal to form a fine powder. Add the yogurt into this and mix both the ingredients well. Apply this yogurt and oatmeal scrub on your face and gently scrub it in a circular motion with your finger tips. Do this for a few minutes and then leave it on for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, rinse it off in normal water. After that, pat dry and apply a moisturiser.

4) Yogurt And Lemon

Lemon contains citric acid that helps in treating any kind of inflammations or scars on the skin. Along with that lemon also contains brightening agents that help in improving the complexion of the skin. Lemon also helps in removing excess oil from the skin which is a major cause for acne and breakouts.

Ingredients

1 tbsp yogurt

½ tsp lemon juice

How To Use

In a clean bowl containing yogurt, cut a lemon and squeeze fresh lemon juice into it and mix both the ingredients well. Apply this on your face and gently massage in a circular motion with the help of your finger tips for a few minutes. Let the mask stay for about 20 minutes and after 20 minutes rinse it off in cold water and pat dry with a soft towel.

5) Yogurt And Baking Soda

Baking soda and yogurt is yet another mask that works effectively in removing acne scars. Baking soda helps in maintaining the pH balance of the skin and can also exfoliate the skin by removing dead skin cells and hence leaving it brighter and healthier.

Ingredients

1 tbsp yogurt

½ tsp baking soda

How To Use

In a clean bowl add the yogurt and baking soda. Mix both the ingredients well. Scrub this mixture gently in a circular motion with your finger tips. Then leave the mixture on for 5-10 minutes and then rinse it off in normal water. You can use this mixture once in a week for better results.

Let us know if the above remedies worked. Please feel free to share your feedback in the comments section below.