13 Tomato-Based Face Packs For Amazing Skin Skin Care oi-Lekhaka

Tomato face pack, टमाटर देगा बेदाग खुबसूरती | DIY | BoldSky

Tomato is packed with many amazing benefits. It is a vegetable that is found in every household, but its full potential has not been explored by us. Incorporating tomato into your skin care routine can revitalise your skin and give you a youthful look.

Tomato is rich in vitamin C [1] and it helps to remove dead skin cells [2] . It contains lycopene [3] that helps to fight the sun damage. Tomato also acts a natural bleaching agent. It contains antioxidants [4] that help to fight free radical damage. [5] It has antiageing, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory [6] properties. These help to cleanse the skin and prevent any possible infections.

Tomato acts as a natural astringent and hence helps to minimise the skin pores. It also helps maintain the pH balance of the skin.

Below are some tomato face packs that will help provide that extra oomph factor to your skin.

1. Tomato And Honey

Honey exfoliates the skin. It has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antiseptic properties that keep the skin away from bacteria and inflammation. It has antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols that help fight free radical damage. [7] . This pack will brighten your skin and help remove blemishes and dark spots.

Ingredients

1 ripe tomato

1 tsp honey

Method of use

Peel off the tomato skin and chop it.

Blend the tomato to get a paste.

Add honey in it and mix well.

Apply it on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Use this once a week for the desired result.

2. Tomato And Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has antibacterial and antioxidant properties [8] that protect the skin from infections. It has antiageing properties [9] and helps rejuvenate the skin. Using tomato and aloe vera together will help you get rid of the dark circles.

Ingredients

1 tsp tomato juice

1 tsp aloe vera gel

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the paste under your eyes.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off with normal water.

Use this twice a day for the desired result.

3. Tomato And Lemon

Lemon contains vitamin C which is a powerful antioxidant that helps fight free radical damage and boosts the production of collagen. [10] It also has citric acid [11] . Lemon helps to maintain the pH balance of the skin. This mask will help brighten your skin and get rid of dark spots.

Ingredients

1-2 tsp tomato pulp

A few drops of lemon juice

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply it on your face.

Leave it on for 10-12 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Apply some moisturiser.

4. Tomato And Oatmeal

Oatmeal moisturises the skin. It contains antioxidants that protect the skin from pollution. It has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the skin. It protects the skin from the UV damage. [12] Both of these together will moisturise the skin and treat dry skin issues.

Ingredients

½ tomato

1 tbsp oatmeal

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp egg yolk

Method of use

Put the tomato in a bowl and mash it.

Blend the oatmeal into a powder.

Add the oatmeal into the mashed tomato and mix well.

Add honey and egg yolk in the mixture and mix them well.

Apply it on the face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off with cold water and pat dry.

Use this twice a week for the desired result.

5. Tomato And Turmeric

We all know that turmeric is an antiseptic agent. It also has antibacterial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties [13] that help keep bacteria away and prevent swelling. It also helps to fight acne and itching and heals the skin. [14] This pack will provide you with an even tone and help fight acne and blemishes.

Ingredients

1 ripe tomato

2-3 tsp turmeric

Method of use

Remove the seeds from the tomato.

Add the tomato into a bowl and mash it into a paste.

Add the turmeric powder into the bowl and mix well.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

6. Tomato And Yogurt

Yogurt contains lactic acid that helps to exfoliate the skin. [15] It moisturises and brightens the skin and helps to maintain the elasticity of the skin. [16] It fights acne and blemishes. This mask will help to rejuvenate your skin.

Ingredients

1 ripe tomato

3 tsp plain yogurt

Method of use

Blend the tomato and yogurt together.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off afterwards.

7. Tomato And Potato

Potato is rich in potassium and vitamins B and C [17] . It helps to boost collagen production and hence increase the elasticity of the skin. It moisturises the skin and removes dead skin cells. This face mask will help to remove tan and make your skin firm.

Ingredients

¼ tomato

1 potato

Method of use

Peel the skin of the potato and tomato.

Chop them into pieces and blend them together to get a paste.

Apply the paste on your face using a brush.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off with cold water.

Note: This paste may cause a little irritation in the beginning, but there's nothing to worry about.

8. Tomato And Gram Flour

Gram flour exfoliates the skin. It helps to fight acne and remove suntan. It is rich in proteins, dietary fibre, fats and vitamins. [18] It has anti-inflammatory properties and helps to soothe the skin. This face pack will help to remove suntan and moisturise the skin.

Ingredients

1 tomato

2-3 tbsp gram flour

1 tsp curd

½ tsp honey

Method of use

Put the tomato in a bowl and mash it well.

Add gram flour, honey and curd into the bowl and mix well.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off afterwards.

9. Tomato And Avocado

Avocado is rich in vitamins A, D and E and omega-3 fatty acids. It moisturises the skin. It has anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe the irritated skin. It helps to fight acne. Together, tomato and avocado will nourish the skin and give you a glowing skin.

Ingredients

1 ripe tomato

1 ripe avocado

Method of use

Put the avocado in a bowl and mash it well.

Take out 1 tbsp pulp from the tomato.

Add the pulp into the bowl and mix well to get a smooth paste.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Use this twice a week for the desired result.

9. Tomato And Cucumber Juice

Cucumber is rich in proteins, fibre, potassium, magnesium and vitamins A, B1, C and K. [19] It has antioxidants [20] that help fight free radical damage and helps to keep the skin firm. It soothes the skin and helps to remove suntan. This pack will help remove the tan and make your skin firm.

Ingredients

1 tomato

½ cucumber

A cotton ball

Method of use

Chop the tomato and cucumber into small pieces.

Put them in a blender and blend well to get a paste.

Dip the cotton ball in this paste.

Apply it on your neck and face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off afterwards.

10. Tomato And Olive Oil

Olive oil has antiageing properties and helps to remove wrinkles and keep the skin firm. It is rich in vitamins A and E and fatty acids like omega-3 [21] and it moisturises your skin. Tomato and olive oil, together, will help to nourish and rejuvenate the skin.

Ingredients

1 tomato

1 tsp virgin olive oil

Method of use

Cut the tomato into half.

Squeeze out the juice from one half into a bowl.

Add olive oil to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

11. Tomato And Kiwi

Kiwi is rich in vitamin C [22] that helps boost the production of collagen. It makes the skin firm and rejuvenates it. It also moisturises the skin and help fight acne.

Ingredients

1 tomato

½ kiwi

1 tbsp milk

Method of use

Chop the kiwi into small pieces.

Extract the pulp from the tomato.

Blend both of them together to get a paste.

Add milk to the paste and mix well.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Rinse it off with cold water.

12. Tomato And Sandalwood

Sandalwood helps to exfoliate the skin. It has antibacterial, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and antiageing properties [23] that help to fight bacteria and maintain youthful skin. It also helps to treat acne. This face pack will help rejuvenate your skin.

Ingredients

½ tomato

2 tbsp sandalwood powder

A pinch of turmeric

Method of use

Scoop out the seeds from the tomato.

Add the tomato in a bowl and mash it well.

Add the sandalwood powder and turmeric into the bowl and mix well.

Apply the paste on the face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off with warm water.

13. Tomato And Fuller's Earth

Fuller's earth or multani mitti, as we know it, exfoliates your skin. It helps to control excess oil and hence fights acne. It deep cleanses the skin and removes the suntan. It facilitates blood circulation and helps to achieve glowing skin. This face mask will cleanse your skin and provide it with a healthy glow.

Ingredients

1 tbsp fuller's earth

2-3 tbsp tomato juice

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl to make a paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 10 minutes or until it dries, whichever is first.

Rinse it off with warm water and pat dry.

Apply some moisturiser afterwards.

View Article References [1] Wokes, F., & Organ, J. G. (1943). Oxidizing enzymes and vitamin C in tomatoes.Biochemical journal,37(2), 259. [2] Pullar, J., Carr, A., & Vissers, M. (2017). The roles of vitamin C in skin health.Nutrients,9(8), 866. [3] Shi, J., & Maguer, M. L. (2000). Lycopene in tomatoes: chemical and physical properties affected by food processing.Critical reviews in food science and nutrition,40(1), 1-42. [4] Frusciante, L., Carli, P., Ercolano, M. R., Pernice, R., Di Matteo, A., Fogliano, V., & Pellegrini, N. (2007). Antioxidant nutritional quality of tomato.Molecular nutrition & food research,51(5), 609-617. [5] Lobo, V., Patil, A., Phatak, A., & Chandra, N. (2010). Free radicals, antioxidants and functional foods: Impact on human health.Pharmacognosy reviews,4(8), 118. [6] Mohri, S., Takahashi, H., Sakai, M., Takahashi, S., Waki, N., Aizawa, K., ... & Goto, T. (2018). Wide-range screening of anti-inflammatory compounds in tomato using LC-MS and elucidating the mechanism of their functions.PloS one,13(1), e0191203. [7] Samarghandian, S., Farkhondeh, T., & Samini, F. (2017). Honey and health: A review of recent clinical research.Pharmacognosy research,9(2), 121. [8] Nejatzadeh-Barandozi, F. (2013). Antibacterial activities and antioxidant capacity of Aloe vera.Organic and medicinal chemistry letters,3(1), 5. [9] Binic, I., Lazarevic, V., Ljubenovic, M., Mojsa, J., & Sokolovic, D. (2013). Skin ageing: natural weapons and strategies.Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine,2013. [10] Pullar, J., Carr, A., & Vissers, M. (2017). The roles of vitamin C in skin health.Nutrients,9(8), 866. [11] Penniston, K. L., Nakada, S. Y., Holmes, R. P., & Assimos, D. G. (2008). Quantitative assessment of citric acid in lemon juice, lime juice, and commercially-available fruit juice products.Journal of Endourology,22(3), 567-570. [12] Pazyar, N., Yaghoobi, R., Kazerouni, A., & Feily, A. (2012). Oatmeal in dermatology: a brief review.Indian Journal of Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprology,78(2), 142. [13] Sarafian, G., Afshar, M., Mansouri, P., Asgarpanah, J., Raoufinejad, K., & Rajabi, M. (2015). Topical turmeric microemulgel in the management of plaque psoriasis; a clinical evaluation.Iranian journal of pharmaceutical research: IJPR,14(3), 865. [14] Zdrojewicz, Z., Szyca, M., Popowicz, E., Michalik, T., & Śmieszniak, B. (2017). Turmeric-not only spice.Polski merkuriusz lekarski: organ Polskiego Towarzystwa Lekarskiego,42(252), 227-230. [15] Kornhauser, A., Coelho, S. G., & Hearing, V. J. (2010). Applications of hydroxy acids: classification, mechanisms, and photoactivity.Clinical, cosmetic and investigational dermatology: CCID,3, 135. [16] Yeom, G., Yun, D. M., Kang, Y. W., Kwon, J. S., Kang, I. O., & Kim, S. Y. (2011). Clinical efficacy of facial masks containing yoghurt and Opuntia humifusa Raf.(F-YOP).Journal of cosmetic science,62(5), 505-514. [17] Camire, M. E., Kubow, S., & Donnelly, D. J. (2009). Potatoes and human health.Critical reviews in food science and nutrition,49(10), 823-840. [18] Rachwa-Rosiak, D., Nebesny, E., & Budryn, G. (2015). Chickpeas—composition, nutritional value, health benefits, application to bread and snacks: a review.Critical reviews in food science and nutrition,55(8), 1137-1145. [19] Changade, J. V., & Ulemale, A. H. (2015). Rich source of neutraceuticle: Cucumis sativus (cucumber).International Journal of Ayurveda and Pharma Research,3(7). [20] Ji, L., Gao, W., Wei, J., Pu, L., Yang, J., & Guo, C. (2015). In vivo antioxidant properties of lotus root and cucumber: A pilot comparative study in aged subjects.The journal of nutrition, health & aging,19(7), 765-770. [21] Wardhana, E. E. S., & Datau, E. A. (2011). The role of omega-3 fatty acids contained in olive oil on chronic inflammation.Inflammation,11, 12. [22] Richardson, D. P., Ansell, J., & Drummond, L. N. (2018). The nutritional and health attributes of kiwifruit: A review.European journal of nutrition, 1-18. [23] Moy, R. L., & Levenson, C. (2017). Sandalwood album oil as a botanical therapeutic in dermatology.The Journal of clinical and aesthetic dermatology,10(10), 34.