DIY Moisturisers For Oily Skin

Oily and greasy skin is something that can spoil the way we look. It makes us look more dull and shabby. Even if you keep on washing your face frequently your skin becomes oily after a few hours. Not just about the looks but oily skin have high chances of acne and breakouts very often.

Oily skin occurs when there is excessive secretion of sebum on the skin pores. One reason for this can be genetic which cannot be avoided completely but can be controlled. Another reason can be accumulation of dirt on the skin pores. Frequent and heavy use of cleansers and toners strips off the natural oils from the skin that can lead to make the skin appear oily.

There is a myth that we often hear that using moisturisers on oily skin ay lead to further damage to the skin. This is true to some extent to a point that there are moisturisers that must be used specifically for oily skin.

Here Are The Homemade Moisturisers For Oily Skin

In this article we'll discuss some homemade moisturisers specially made for oily skin. Let's have a look at what they are.

Rose Petals Moisturiser

Rose water works well in removing excess dirt. Aloe vera helps in keeping the skin hydrated and also will make your skin glow.

Ingredients

One cup of rose petals

Rose Water

Aloe Vera Gel

Method:

1. Boil a cup of rose petals in a with a few drops of rose water in a bowl.

2. Next, filter the solution to get the liquid.

3. After the rose water mixture cools down to the room temperature add some aloe vera gel into it and mix them well.

4. Refrigerate it for a while and use it.

Olive Oil And Milk Moisturiser

Milk contains lactic acid that helps in moisturising the skin. Olive oil makes your skin healthy and hydrated.

Ingredients

Milk

Lemon Juice

Olive Oil

Method:

1. In a clean bowl add about ¼ cup of milk.

2. Now add a few drops of olive oil and mix both the ingredients well.

3. In the end mix few drops of lemon juice and mix all the ingredients.

4. Apply this moisturiser as per your need.

5. If you have an oily skin, then this is the best moisturiser.

Almond, Coconut And Aloe Vera Moisturiser

As mentioned earlier the antioxidant properties and Vitamins like E and C helps in keeping the skin moisturised and making it healthy. The fatty acids contained in almond oil helps in keeping the moisture locked.

The anti-inflammatory properties in coconut oil help in moisturising oily skin.

Ingredients

4 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp almond oil

2 tbsp coconut oil

Method:

1. In a clean bowl, mix together 4 tbsp aloe vera gel, 2 tbsp almond oil, and 2 tbsp coconut oil.

2. Apply this on wherever you wish to and store the rest of it in a cool, dark place.

Note:

Try to use fresh aloe vera gel for the purpose. If it is not available you can use the ready-made aloe vera gel available in the market.

Also if the coconut oil seems to be solid, make sure that you heat it before using it in the moisturiser.

Green Tea, Lemon And Honey Moisturiser

Honey along with moisturising the skin also helps in maintaining the pH balance of the skin. Lemon as we ll know contains brightening agents that helps in improving the complexion of the skin.

Ingredients

1 tsp Honey

2 tsp Glycerin

2 tsp Green Tea Water

1 tsp lemon juice

Method:

1. First be some green tea and allow it to cool down.

2. Add a tsp of honey and 2 tsp of glycerine in to the green tea.

3. Next squeeze a few drops of lemon juice and mix all the ingredients well.

4. Gently massage this mixture in a circular motion all over your body and leave it overnight. Do this everyday before going to bed for faster and better results.