DIY Coffee Face Mask For Firm And Tight Skin

Ageing can be really frustrating - especially when the signs start appearing on your face at a very young age. Isn't it? Many of us would wonder what could we possibly do to shut down the signs of ageing. Well, you can do a lot! Like for example, you can use homemade face masks or homemade scrubs and packs to lower the signs of ageing.

Sounds interesting, right? Homemade packs are the best because they do not have any side effects and are very cost effective. They require products that are very basic and are easily available in your kitchen. It is, therefore, quite an easy task to prepare these face packs or masks and apply them on your face and witness the striking results for yourself.

What's more? These basic ingredients do not have any side effects and are therefore safe to use. However, there are certain pre-checks that one needs to do. For example, those with extremely or little sensitive skin should apply any face pack on their forearm and wait for 24 hours to see the results and then try it on their face.

Then, what are we waiting for? Let's begin with one of the easy-to-do face mask recipes involving coffee powder that will give you a firm and tight skin in no time.

To get started, you will need a few basic ingredients. Follow the below procedure to get your face pack right.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon coffee powder

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon curd

How To Do

Take a small bowl

Put one tablespoon coffee powder in it. You can use the normal nescafe or bru coffee powder that we all generally have at our home. If you do not have coffee powder at your home, you can easily buy it from any general stores. These packets are available in one rupee sachets too. One sachet is enough for a one-time use face pack.

Add one tablespoon honey to the coffee powder

Now add curd to it and then blend all the three ingredients properly to form a smooth paste

Once done, let the paste rest for a few minutes and then apply it on your face

Ensure that you wash your face with warm water before applying any face mask. Warm water ensures that the pores in your face are opened and cleaned from inside so that once you apply the pack, it can do its work properly.

Let the pack dry for at least 15 minutes and then wash it off with cold water. Cold water will close the now-cleaned pores on your face.

Pat your face dry with a towel

Repeat this face pack at least twice a week for desired results.

Tip: Do not use a face wash or a soap to wash your face after you apply any kind of face mask or pack or after doing a clean-up or a facial as it will reduce its effect. Just washing your face with clean water and patting it dry with a towel would do.

Disclaimer: Before applying any face pack, try applying a little amount of it on your forearm and follow the procedure. Wait for 24 hours to see if it causes any kind of a reaction on your skin and then apply it on your face. Those with sensitive skin should definitely try this face pack on their forearm before trying it on their face.

Now that you know the exact recipe of this amazing face mask, you must be wondering what all benefits each of these ingredients offer, apart from the basic ones we all already know.

Benefits of Coffee Powder on Skin

Caffeine present in coffee powder helps in removing patchiness from the skin. It also helps to reduce the puffiness around the eyes. It exfoliates your skin from within and also removes dead skin cells. Enriched with antioxidants, coffee powder keeps your skin away from dirt and other skin problems. It also acts as an anti-ageing agent and keeps your face free from wrinkles, pimples, and acne.

Benefits of Curd on Skin

Rich in lactic acid, curd helps to improve the complexion of your skin, giving you a glow that you've always wanted. It makes your skin radiant and removes the signs of premature ageing. It helps to get rid of wrinkles and acne.

Benefits of Honey on Skin

Referred to as Shahad in Hindi, honey is an amazing beauty ingredient and works wonders for your skin and hair. It helps to fight acne, pimples, and wrinkles and works as an anti-ageing agent. It also helps fade facial scars and makes your face clear from within as well as from the outside. Honey can also be used as a natural lip balm or a lip moisturiser as it helps soften chapped lips. It also works wonders for dry skin and cleanses your skin. Those who are looking for a skin whitening face pack must try out this coffee and honey enriched face pack as it will give you a fairer skin tone.

Do try out this wonderful rejuvenating face pack at home and let us know if you liked it in the comments section below. Keep reading and stay glowing!