Sun Spots & Dark Spots – How Are They Different & Their Remedies

Not everybody is blessed with flawless skin. There are so many factors that affect the texture and quality of our skin - be it internal or external. Among all factors that affect the quality of our skin, sun spots and dark spots are the main ones. But, wait! Did you think that these two are the same? They are not!

Dark spots and very different from sun spots. While sun spots are caused due to overexposure to sun or the harmful UV rays, dark spots are caused due to hyperpigmentation or even acne scars.

Now you must be super confused as to what these terms exactly represent and what are their causes and most importantly - their remedies.

What Are Sun Spots?

Sun spots, as the name suggests, are caused due to excessive exposure to sun. When your skin is overexposed to the sun, it creates an excess amount of melanin in your body which then results in the appearance of brown spots on your skin.

These brownish spots could either be in the form of pesky spots or a huge patch - but that totally depends on the amount of sun damage caused to your skin.

How To Get Rid Of Sun Spots?

If you have developed sun spots and are worried as sick, there is something you should be aware of! Nothing is permanent - not even sun spots. They can be easily cured with the help of some instant home remedies. Also, you can protect your skin from sun damage instantly by using a sunscreen lotion every time you step out of the house. Moreover, if you are more comfortable with using home remedies, you can even make a sunscreen lotion at home.

Listed below are some of the effective remedies to cure sun spots:

1. Aloe vera gel & multani mitti

Ingredients

1 tablespoon aloe vera gel

2 tablespoons multani mitti

A few drops of rosewater

How to do:

In a bowl, take some freshly extracted aloe vera gel.

Add a few drops of rosewater to it and blend well.

Lastly, add multani mitti and blend it until it forms a consistent paste.

Let the mixture rest for a few minutes before you start applying it on the affected area.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse off your face with cold water.

Repeat this 3 times a week for desired results.

2. Apple cider vinegar & honey

Ingredients

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon water

How to do

In a bowl, add some honey and apple cider vinegar.

Now add water and let the mixture rest for a few minutes.

Apply it to the affected area and leave it on for 20 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

You can also add some orange juice to this recipe for better results.

Repeat this every day for the desired results.

3. Besan, turmeric, & milk

Ingredients

2 tablespoons besan

A pinch of turmeric

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon milk

How to do

In a bowl, add some besan and mix it with turmeric.

Add lemon juice to it.

Lastly, add some milk and blend all the ingredients well.

Apply it to the affected area and leave it on for 15 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this twice a week.

Apart from remedies to treat sun spots, one must also know a prevention tecnique. After all, prevention is better than cure, right?

Listed below is a super simple homemade sunscreen lotion recipe that will help prevent further occurence of sun spots.

Home-made sunscreen lotion

Ingredients

½ cup almond oil

¼ cup coconut oil

¼ cup beeswax

2 tablespoons shea butter

2 tablespoons zinc oxide

A few drops of vanilla essence for fragrance

How to do:

In a bowl, combine almond oil, coconut oil, and beeswax.

Now, add shea butter to the mixture and blend well.

Add a few drops of vanilla essence to it.

Now take a medium-sized pan filled with water and place it over the heat and bring it to a boil.

Place the bowl with the mixture on the pan. As the heat passes through the bowl, the ingredients will start to melt. Stir occasionally.

Once all the ingredients are properly melted, take it off the heat and add zinc oxide to it. Stir well and store it for later use.

Note: While preparing this sunscreen lotion at home, make sure that you do not inhale the zinc oxide. If required, wear a mask for safety.

Now that you know what are sun spots, why are they caused, and most importantly, how to get rid of them easily at home, it's time you understand a bit more about dark spots, its causes and remedies.

What Are Dark Spots?

Now, this can be a little tricky. Dark spots can also be caused due to overexposure to sun. Dark spots can also be caused due to other factors like scars left behind by acne and pimples or even hyperpigmentation. Dark spots are also sometimes known as age spots or even black spots.

There are many ways to get rid of dark spots, but the most essential & effective home remedies are listed below:

How To Get Rid Of Dark Spots

1. Sugar & lemon

Ingredients

1 tablespoon sugar

A few drops of lemon

How to do

Take a bowl and add sugar in it.

Now add a few drops of lemon to it and mix well.

Apply it on the affected area and gently massage. Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Wash it off with cool water.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

2. Potato, honey & lemon

Ingredients

Sliced potato

1 tablespoon honey

A few drops of lemon

How to do

Peel off the potato and slice it using a knife. Soak them in boiling water for half an hour.

Remove the potato and keep it aside.

Take the leftover water and add a few drops of lime to it.

Now add honey and blend well.

Apply it on the affected area and leave it on for a few minutes

Wipe it off with a tissue or wash your face with cold water and pat it dry.

Repeat this everyday for desired results.

3. Almond oil, milk & honey

Ingredients

1 tablespoon almond oil

2 tablespoons milk

1 tablespoon honey

How to do

In a bowl, add some milk.

Now add honey and almond oil and mix it well until all the ingredients blend into one.

Dip a cotton ball in it and apply it over your face ( or affected area).

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water and pat your face dry.

You can use the milk honey mix to treat dark spots twice every day. It has no side-effects.

Well, what are you waiting for? Try out these easy DIY recipes and say goodbye to dark spots or sun spots forever! After all, everyone loves flawless skin and deserves to have one!

Must Read: Is Mustard Oil Effective In Treating Dark Spots?