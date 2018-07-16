How To Remove Sunspots From Hands?

Sunspots which is also called lentigines are dark spots that appear on your skin when it is overexposed to the harmful UV rays of the sun. These appear on your skin irrespective of your age group.

Usually sunspots are more evidently seen in people who have lighter skin as compared to others. Sunspots can appear anywhere on your skin like your cheeks, nose, forehead, arms, etc. Today we'll be focusing on sunspots on hands.

Home remedies To Remove Sunspots From Hands

Your dermatologist might suggest various remedies for this. But if those sunspots are not dangerous then there are some home remedies that do this job as well. In this article we'll be discussing various home remedies that you can try to remove sunspots at home easily.

Also Read: Remove Tan From Hands Using These Remedies

1) Milk

Milk contains lactic acids that helps in making the sunspots lighter. Also it will helps you to even out the skin tone.

Ingredients

¼ cup milk

cotton ball/pad

How To Prepare?

First warm the milk in a saucepan. Dip a cotton pad or ball in the warm milk and apply it on your hands before going to bed. Leave this overnight and wash it off in normal water next day morning.

2) Lemon

Lemon being a citric fruit contains Vitamin C. This helps in removing the dead skin cells and lightening the dark spots.

Ingredients

1 lemon

How To Prepare?

Take the lemon and cut it in to 2 halves. Squeeze the lemon juice and apply it on your hands. Wait for 15 minutes and then rinse it off with warm water. You can also rub slices of lemon directly on the affected area. Apply this at least twice a week for better results.

Make sure you do not overdo it since lemon juice can also make your skin dry. Apply some moisturiser on your hands so that it doesn't turn dry.

3) Onion

Onion is the best remedy to remove sunspots from hands. Onion contains sulfur and Vitamin C that helps in removing the dead skin cells and thus brightening the skin.

Ingredients

¼ onion

Few drops of lemon juice

How To Prepare?

All you have to do is cut onions in to small pieces and blend them in a blender to make a paste. Transfer this onion paste in to a clean bowl. Cut a lemon and squeeze few drops of fresh lemon juice in to the onion paste. Mix both the ingredients well. Apply this on the affected area and leave it on for 20 minutes. Wash it off with cold water after 20 minutes.

Avoid using this remedy if you have any wounds or cuts on your hands.

4) Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps in lightening the sunspots on your hands by closing the open pores on the skin. It also helps in maintaining the pH balance of the skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

cotton ball

How To Prepare?

The procedure for this remedy is very simple. All you have to do is apply the apple cider vinegar on the affected area with the help of a cotton pad. Let it stay for 20 minutes. Rinse it off in cold water after 20 minutes and apply moisturiser. Repeat this remedy thrice a week for faster and better results.

5) Milk And Orange Peel

Ingredients

3 tbsp orange peel powder

2 tbsp milk'

1 tbsp glycerine

2 tbsp lemon juice

How To Prepare?

In a blender add orange peel powder, milk, glycerine and lemon juice and blend them to make a paste. Apply this paste on the sunspots on your hands. Let it stay for 15 minutes and then rinse it off in cold water. Do not use any other moisturizers and lotions after rinsing it off.

6) Baking Soda And Rose Water

This mixture along with brightening the spots helps in hydrating the skin and exfoliates the skin

Ingredients

2 tsp rose water

3 tbsp baking soda

1 tbsp honey

How To Prepare?

Combine rose water, baking soda and honey in a clean bowl. Next, apply this on your hands where you have sunspots. Leave it on for 20 minutes and then rinse it off in cold water.