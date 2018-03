Benefits Of Carrot For Skin Care

1. For A Glowing Skin

Carrots have vitamin C and antioxidants that help to keep the skin glowing. Consuming carrots can also help in keeping the skin healthy and smooth. Let's see how we can use carrot externally to keep the skin glowing.

For this, mix some grated carrot with honey. Apply it on your face. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then wash it off and pat dry. Do this twice a week for better results.

2. Treats Dry Skin

If you have a dry skin, this simple cucumber carrot face mask can help cure it. This can also be used as an anti-ageing mask.

Ingredients:

2-3 tablespoons of carrot juice

1 tablespoon of cucumber paste

1 tablespoon of sour cream

How To Use:

Mix all the ingredients together and make a paste. Apply this paste on your neck and face and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, wash it off in lukewarm water. This mask will make your skin turn smooth and hydrate it, thus preventing it from dryness.

3. For Oily Skin

This mask helps in keeping the skin smooth and clean. Oily skin is basically acne prone. This mask will help you to get rid of excess oil from your face.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons of carrot juice

1 tablespoon of butter milk

2 tablespoons of gram flour

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

How To Use:

Mix all the above ingredients to make a paste. Apply this on to your face and neck. Wash it off after 30 minutes in lukewarm water and pat dry. This mask which is ideal for oily skin will also make your skin look young.

4. Helps In Removing Tan

This pack will give you an even skin tone by removing sun tan. Tan is a result of dead skin cells. This pack will remove the dead skin cells and help in making the skin brighter.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of carrot juice

1 tablespoon of egg white

1 tablespoon of yogurt

How To Use:

Mix all the ingredients and apply the mixture over the face and neck. Leave for at least 20 minutes and wash with lukewarm water. This mask helps attain a natural glow on your face. Try this remedy at least twice a week.

5. For Removing Blemishes

This mask will helps you to reduce blemishes if used regularly.

Ingredients:

2 peeled, boiled and mashed carrots

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon olive oil

How To Use:

Mix all the above ingredients to form a thick paste. Apply on clean face and neck and leave it on for about 30 minutes. Rinse off in lukewarm water and pat dry. It is advised to avoid olive oil if your skin is oily.