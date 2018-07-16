Balancing Facial Moisturizer Recipe For Acne-prone Skin

A lot of people with acne-prone skin type often make the mistake of skipping moisturizer as they think that it can further exacerbate the problem and lead to acne breakouts. However, this is farther from the truth, as moisturizing is an essential skin care method that can make a profound difference in the presence of acne.

Contrary to common misbelief, application of moisturizer does not cause oiliness or lead to unsightly acne breakouts. Instead, a well-moisturized skin is less prone to breakouts and excess oil production.

However, it is crucial to use the right type of moisturizer that is specially formulated for acne-prone skin type. And, while there are many commercial moisturizers available in the stores, if you're looking for a natural one, then we've got you covered.

As, today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about an amazing balancing facial moisturizer that is known to be particularly effective in treating acne-prone skin type. This ultra-light moisturizer can give your skin a healthy boost, safeguard it from the damaging environmental factors, fight off acne and keep the pores clean.

Made with natural skin care ingredients that are extensively used worldwide for beauty purposes, this incredible moisturizer can benefit your skin in numerous ways.

Read on to know about the recipe you need to follow to get this moisturizer ready.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon green tea

1/2 teaspoon grapeseed oil

1 vitamin E capsule

4-5 drops of tea tree oil

2 drops of lemon essential oil

3 drops of hazelnut oil

½ teaspoon of aloe vera gel

How To Prepare:

• Take a big bowl and put all the stated components in it.

• Stir with a spoon to get the moisturizer ready.

• Transfer the resulting material in an airtight glass bottle.

• Store the bottle in a dry place and away from direct sunlight.

How To Use:

• Wash your face with lukewarm water and a cleanser.

• Pat it dry and apply a skin toner.

• Pour a few drops of the prepared moisturizer in the palm of your hands.

• Use your fingertips to apply the moisturizer to your skin.

How Often:

Use this amazing moisturizer at least 3-4 times a week for visible results.

Benefits Of The Ingredients:

Green Tea - From providing sun protection to absorbing excess oil on the skin, there are tons of ways in which green tea can benefit acne-prone skin type. Moreover, its antibacterial properties enable it to get to the deep layers of the skin and destroy acne-causing bacteria. Lastly, its application can prevent the build-up of dead skin cells and toxins in the skin pores.

Grapeseed Oil - The presence of linoleic acid in grapeseed oil makes it an excellent remedy for treating acne, as this particular compound can reduce clogged pores and keep unsightly acne breakouts at bay. Also, it has a high content of vitamin E in it. This helps it to improve the appearance of the skin and ward off signs of ageing.

Tea Tree Oil - A true favourite for treating harrowing skin problems like acne, tea tree oil is a remarkable essential oil that can improve the state of your skin. It is also oil-absorbing in nature that can reduce greasiness and give your skin a fresh look. The anti-inflammatory agents in tea tree oil can soothe irritated skin and heal infections.

Lemon Essential Oil - Loaded with skin-benefitting compounds like vitamin C, antioxidants, and citric acid, lemon essential oil is widely used for fighting off acne breakouts. Its application can also reduce the oiliness in the skin and prevent clogging up of the skin pores.

Hazelnut Oil - Hazelnut oil can give your skin a major boost of hydration as it is replete with vitamin E oil. Also, its ultra-nourishing abilities can provide nourishment to the deep layers of the skin. Lastly, this oil can protect your skin from premature ageing.

Tips For Acne-prone Skin:

• Test skin products and cosmetic items on a patch of skin before applying them to the face as a reaction could lead to severe redness and acne breakout.

• Exfoliate the skin on a regular basis to prevent a build-up of impurities and toxins in the skin pores.

• Always keep your skin well-moisturized as lack of moisture can lead to various unsightly skin conditions.

• Use skin products that are specially formulated for acne-prone skin type.