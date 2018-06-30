7 Amazing French Beauty Tips You Should Know

It is no secret that French ladies are one of the best when it comes to natural beauty and skin care. And, the women there are known for their natural beauty, their glowing face and skin, and more importantly, their secret beauty tips. But, what makes them different? What makes their skin so beautiful? What is their beauty secret?

Well, it's not some rocket science. Just some simple things such as the French women take care of their basics first. They do not get involved in complex things like heavy or intense makeup and beauty treatments. They keep it simple... really simple. And that is what makes them beautiful. As they say... simplicity is the best.

To make things simpler for you, we have jotted down some amazing French beauty tips that will make your skin glow and help you build up new confidence.

Amazing French Beauty Tips You Should Know

1. French Women Don't Think Much About Ageing

2. They Don't Use Harsh Cleansers

3. They Prefer Natural Look Over Makeup

4. They Do Not Tie Their Hair Tight

5. Skin Care Is Of Utmost Importance To Them

6. Hydration Is A Must For Them

7. Never Say No To Wine

1. French Women Don't Think Much About Ageing

The reason why is because the French do not think much about the signs of ageing. They feel that they look beautiful no matter what their age is. They are not afraid of ageing, developing wrinkles or even greying of hair for that matter.

Instead of opting for store-bought anti-ageing creams and lotions, they prefer using natural oils and honey for their skin. Instead of opting for expensive skin treatments, they prefer going the natural way, such as eating a lot of fruits and vegetables and maintaining their health and skin glow.

2. They Don't Use Harsh Cleansers

Well... true. The French do not use any harsh cleansers or body washes. They prefer going for all natural products and the ones with very less chemicals. You will never find something like a harsh cleanser in a French woman's beauty kit which is the main reason they have beautiful skin because it is not affected by any chemical.

3. They Prefer Natural Look Over Makeup

Okay... so if you ever get a chance to peek into a French woman's beauty kit, you will be surprised to find all natural beauty products. And when they dress up, they prefer minimal makeup which makes them look naturally beautiful. And, it is a face. The less makeup you wear... the more beautiful you tend to look.

4. They Do Not Tie Their Hair Tight

This is something we all should learn from the French women. Whether at home or outside, they prefer to leave their hair open and let them breathe. And even if they have to tie their hair, they ensure that they do not tie their hair tightly. They just prefer a loose messy bun which makes them look really smart. And, not tying your hair tightly means less or no hair breakage.

5. Skin Care Is Of Utmost Importance To Them

French women always prefer to keep their hands and feet clean. And how do they do that? Well, there is a secret recipe. Here's the recipe - take some sea salt and mix it with some olive oil or almond oil (whichever you prefer or have at home) and then scrub your hands with the mixture for at least five good minutes. And, do it every day.

Make this an everyday habit of yours and see the difference. Also, another beauty secret of French women is that they do not wear nail polish all the time. Sometimes, they prefer to keep their nails natural without a nail polish and they very often treat their nails to an olive oil scrub.

6. Hydration Is A Must For Them

Always keep your skin hydrated. This is one rule most French women follow and this is what makes their skin glow all the time. One simple reason - because it is healthy from inside as well as outside. And this is no secret that one should drink plenty of water. So, if you too want your skin to glow naturally like the French, drink plenty of water.

7. Never Say No To Wine

This is no secret that the French love drinking wine. This is something that is a part and parcel of every French lunch and dinner... or even breakfast for that matter. Well, what you wouldn't know is that wine, especially red wine, contains antioxidants that help to keep signs of ageing at bay...

So... that was a quick roundup on what makes French women look beautiful. And, to know more such beauty tips and tricks, you know what to do.. like, share, and subscribe to Boldsky.