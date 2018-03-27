How Can Chocolate Help In Enhancing Beauty? A DIY Chocolate Facial Guide

Who doesn't love chocolates? Have you ever wondered how chocolate plays a vital role in enhancing beauty? Yes, this wonderful ingredient can help you gain a beautiful skin in the form of a scrub, mask, cleanser, etc.
Rich in antioxidants, chocolate helps reverse the signs of ageing. It moisturizes your skin, protects the sun damage and tightens your skin by maintaining the collagen production.
The benefits of chocolate face mask are more known nowadays by the fact that many beauty clinics and beauty therapists suggest these chocolate face masks to treat your skin.
It is one solution for many skin problems. Now, it is more exciting when you can get a flawless skin right at the comfort of your home, isn't it? So, here is a complete DIY step-by-step chocolate facial guide to get that brighter and healthier-looking skin.
Step 1: Cleansing
Cleansing is the first and the most basic step of a facial. It removes dirt, excess oil and other unwanted impurities, thus making the skin clean.
How To Do
All you require for this simple cleansing method are cocoa powder and aloe vera gel. Take 1 tablespoon of grounded cocoa powder in a bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel into it and mix both the ingredients well. Apply the mixture on your face and massage it in a circular motion for about two minutes. After 2 minutes, wash it off in normal water. And there you go, you're done with step 1!
Step 2: Scrubbing
The next step after cleansing, is scrubbing. Scrubbing helps in improving the overall look of the face by removing the dead skin cells and exfoliating the skin.
How To Do
In a bowl, take 1 tablespoon of sugar and 1 tablespoon of cocoa. Add 2 tablespoons of coconut oil to dampen the mixture and stir them well. Gently scrub this mixture in a circular motion on your face for about 5-6 minutes. This process helps in removing the dead cells from your skin, leaving it soft and glowing. After 5 minutes, wash it off with normal water.
Step 3: Face Mask
Yes! You are just one step away from gaining that brighter and glowing skin. Face mask is the most crucial step in the process of a facial. Face masks help in hydrating the skin and make the overall appearance of the skin better. Here are a few chocolate-based face masks!
Chocolate And Honey Face Mask
How To Do
Add 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder to a bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of honey and mix them well. Apply this mask on your face and gently massage in a circular motion. Let it dry for 15 minutes and then rinse it off. Honey contains moisturizing agents, which when mixed with cocoa can keep your skin moisturized and glowing.
Chocolate And Oatmeal Face Mask
Ingredients:
Cocoa powder
Honey
Oatmeal
Cream
How To Do
Mix all the ingredients till you see a thick and brown batter. Apply it evenly. Leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water to get a firmer smoother skin. This pack suits best for people with dry skin.
Chocolate And Milk Face Mask
How To Do
Mix a tablespoon of finely ground cocoa powder and 1 tablespoon of milk, to get a thick paste. Apply this paste on your face and leave it on for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, rinse it off by gently rubbing it in a circular motion. Milk contains agents that help in increasing the glow of your skin.
This simple DIY chocolate facial guide can do wonders on your skin. Repeat this once in a week for 1-2 months and you can see a huge difference!
