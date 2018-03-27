How Can Chocolate Help In Enhancing Beauty? A DIY Chocolate Facial Guide

Step 1: Cleansing

Cleansing is the first and the most basic step of a facial. It removes dirt, excess oil and other unwanted impurities, thus making the skin clean.

How To Do

All you require for this simple cleansing method are cocoa powder and aloe vera gel. Take 1 tablespoon of grounded cocoa powder in a bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel into it and mix both the ingredients well. Apply the mixture on your face and massage it in a circular motion for about two minutes. After 2 minutes, wash it off in normal water. And there you go, you're done with step 1!

Step 2: Scrubbing

The next step after cleansing, is scrubbing. Scrubbing helps in improving the overall look of the face by removing the dead skin cells and exfoliating the skin.

How To Do

In a bowl, take 1 tablespoon of sugar and 1 tablespoon of cocoa. Add 2 tablespoons of coconut oil to dampen the mixture and stir them well. Gently scrub this mixture in a circular motion on your face for about 5-6 minutes. This process helps in removing the dead cells from your skin, leaving it soft and glowing. After 5 minutes, wash it off with normal water.

Step 3: Face Mask

Yes! You are just one step away from gaining that brighter and glowing skin. Face mask is the most crucial step in the process of a facial. Face masks help in hydrating the skin and make the overall appearance of the skin better. Here are a few chocolate-based face masks!

Chocolate And Honey Face Mask

How To Do

Add 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder to a bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of honey and mix them well. Apply this mask on your face and gently massage in a circular motion. Let it dry for 15 minutes and then rinse it off. Honey contains moisturizing agents, which when mixed with cocoa can keep your skin moisturized and glowing.

Chocolate And Oatmeal Face Mask

Ingredients:

Cocoa powder

Honey

Oatmeal

Cream

How To Do

Mix all the ingredients till you see a thick and brown batter. Apply it evenly. Leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water to get a firmer smoother skin. This pack suits best for people with dry skin.

Chocolate And Milk Face Mask

How To Do

Mix a tablespoon of finely ground cocoa powder and 1 tablespoon of milk, to get a thick paste. Apply this paste on your face and leave it on for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, rinse it off by gently rubbing it in a circular motion. Milk contains agents that help in increasing the glow of your skin.



This simple DIY chocolate facial guide can do wonders on your skin. Repeat this once in a week for 1-2 months and you can see a huge difference!