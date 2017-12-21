Ultra-Moisturizing Oatmeal Face Masks For Flawless Skin

Oatmeal is a treasure-trove of powerful skin-benefiting properties. And, that is why, it is often hailed as a miraculous skin care ingredient.
Consisting of anti-inflammatory and antioxidant agents, oatmeal can effectively boost the skin's overall health, whilst combating various unsightly conditions.
Be it acne-related problem or hyper-pigmentation, oatmeal can be used for a variety of skin issues.
In case you're wondering about the ways in which you can use this wonderful skin care ingredient, then we've got you covered. As today, we've brought together a list of oatmeal face mask recipes that can help you achieve a flawless skin.
Unlike the store-bought masks that usually fail to live up to the hype, oatmeal masks are effective, easy to prepare and inexpensive.
Bid adieu to unsightly skin conditions and say hello to flawless-looking skin by making oatmeal masks a part of your beauty routine.Take a look at the recipes here:
Oatmeal With Honey
- Take 1 teaspoon of cooked oatmeal and mix it with 2 teaspoons of organic honey.
- Gently massage the mask all over your facial skin.
- Let it stay there for another 10 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.
- Combat dryness and flakiness by using this homemade mask on a weekly basis.
Oatmeal With Baking Soda And Water
- Mix 1 tablespoon of cooked oatmeal with ½ a teaspoon of baking soda and 3 teaspoons of distilled water.
- Slather the mask on your face and let it sit there for about 10 minutes.
- Wash it off with tepid water and follow it up by applying a light skin toner.
- Make use of this ultra-moisturizing mask on a weekly basis to fade away dark spots.
Oatmeal With Yogurt
- Create a concoction of 1 teaspoon of cooked oatmeal and 2 teaspoons of fresh yogurt.
- Apply it to your facial skin and let it dry for about 10 minutes.
- Once done, wash it off with lukewarm water.
- Once a week, use this easy-to-make mask to get soft and supple skin.
Oatmeal With Olive Oil And Lemon Juice
- Combine 1 teaspoon of each, cooked oatmeal and lemon juice, with 1 tablespoon of olive oil.
- Smear the mask all over your face and neck.
- Keep it on for about 10 minutes before washing off the residue with lukewarm water.
- Repeat the usage of this mask on a weekly basis to remove blackheads from your face.
Oatmeal With Almond Oil
- Blend 1 teaspoon of cooked oatmeal with 1 tablespoon of almond oil.
- Put the mask all over your facial skin and leave it to dry.
- Wash off the residue with tepid water and follow up by applying a light moisturizer.
- Use this luxurious mask on a biweekly basis for achieving a bright complexion.
Oatmeal With Banana And Rose Water
- Mash a banana and mix it with 1 teaspoon of cooked oatmeal and 3 teaspoons of rose water.
- Once mixed, apply it all over your facial skin and allow it to dry for 20 minutes.
- Afterwards, use tepid water to wash off the residue from the skin.
- This wonderful oatmeal face mask should be used twice a month for getting clean and clear skin.
Oatmeal With Milk
- Take a bowl, put 2 teaspoons of cooked oatmeal and 1 teaspoon of milk in it and mix them thoroughly.
- Smear the resulting mask on your face and neck.
- Allow it to dry for a good 15 minutes before cleansing off your skin with tepid water.
- Try to use this mask twice in a week to get an even skin tone.
Oatmeal With Apple Juice
- Merge 1 teaspoon of cooked oatmeal with 2 teaspoons of fresh apple juice.
- Once done, apply the prepared mask on your facial skin and leave it there for 10 minutes.
- Wash it off with tepid water and follow up by applying a light moisturizer.
- Twice a month, try to use this face mask to delay the unsightly signs of ageing.