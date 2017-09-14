What Is Oxygen Facial And What Are Its Benefits Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Facials have become a common routine for many ladies out there. And why should they not? It is quite essential to pamper your skin once in a while. Facial rejuvenates your skin, relaxes you and gives your skin a youthful glow. While there are all kinds of facials available, one has become a hot topic of discussion among many - the oxygen facial.

Oxygen facial brings an immediate change in the appearance of your skin. It includes essential vitamins and minerals that your skin require and thus revives your skin.

Now you might be wondering what exactly oxygen facial is and how is it done. Well, keep reading and you will find out.

What Is Oxygen Facial?

Oxygen facial is primarily done to tackle signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles. Oxygen facial involves applying a pressurised gush of oxygen to your epidermis, which is the outer layer of the skin.

This high-pressurised oxygen is infused with essential vitamins, minerals and nutrients that benefit the skin and help tackle the above-mentioned signs of ageing. The oxygen helps these nutrients to absorb into the skin in a quick manner that provides instant results, which is what this facial is famous for. You can see the changes almost immediately.

Moreover, many famous celebrities have done this facial and raved about it.

Benefits Of Oxygen Facial

Oxygen is quite beneficial for your skin. It has an anti-inflammatory effect on the skin and soothes the skin. Besides, it also has an antibacterial effect and prevents various skin issues. [1]

Let's have a look at the benefits that this facial provides to your skin.

It makes the skin firm: This facial treatment helps to increase collagen production. This improves the elasticity of the skin and makes the skin firm and give it a youthful look.

This facial treatment helps to increase collagen production. This improves the elasticity of the skin and makes the skin firm and give it a youthful look. It prevents signs of ageing: A key component of this facial treatment is hyaluronic acid, which is very effective in preventing the signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles. [2]

A key component of this facial treatment is hyaluronic acid, which is very effective in preventing the signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles. It nourishes the skin: The oxygen helps to infuse the vitamins and minerals into the skin effectively. This helps to get rid of the impurities in the skin and nourishes the skin.

The oxygen helps to infuse the vitamins and minerals into the skin effectively. This helps to get rid of the impurities in the skin and nourishes the skin. Treats acne and pimples: The antibacterial effect of oxygen helps to keep the harmful bacteria at bay and thus combat skin issues such as acne and pimples.

The antibacterial effect of oxygen helps to keep the harmful bacteria at bay and thus combat skin issues such as acne and pimples. Heals the skin: Oxygen helps in regenerating new skin cells. Thus this facial treatment infused with oxygen helps to heal and rejuvenate the skin and treat acne scars and dull skin.

Oxygen helps in regenerating new skin cells. Thus this facial treatment infused with oxygen helps to heal and rejuvenate the skin and treat acne scars and dull skin. Tones the skin: The oxygen facial includes various vitamins and minerals that seep deep into the skin and provides an even tone to the skin.

How Is It Done?

The oxygen facial is done in salons that have specific pieces of equipment which are necessary. It takes about 30 minutes to an hour to finish. It is done in 4 steps which are listed below:

1. The first step in the oxygen facial process is cleansing and exfoliating the skin. Exfoliating the skin removes dirt and impurities from the skin and helps to prep the skin for the steps to follow.

2. In this step, oxygen is infused into the skin. Using an airbrush, a continuous stream of 90-95% pure oxygen is provided to your face. This has a calming effect on your skin and it makes the skin smooth.

3. The third step in the process is the serum treatment. A serum which is rich in hyaluronic acids, various vitamins and minerals, and a lot of antioxidants is applied on to the skin. As said above, hyaluronic acid is a powerful ingredient that fights signs of ageing. This steps thus tighten your skin pores, makes the skin firm and reduces fine lines and wrinkles.

4. The final step is providing a relaxing massage to your skin. For that moisturising lotion that is infused with essential nutrients are used. This ensures that everything is locked in place and the effects of the facial last for a longer time.

Oxygen facial will instantly rejuvenate your skin and make it soft, supple and plump.

Is Oxygen Facial Possible At Home?

Oxygen facial can't be done at home for obvious reasons. It needs professional expertise, certain instruments like an airbrush, and certain products that may not be easier to get or to handle.

However, there are various oxygen facial kits available online that you can buy. These, of course, don't involve machines and airbrush, but they will rejuvenate your skin.

These kits generally include a 5-step process that starts with a cleanser and ends in the face mask. You can buy these kits and do your own oxygen facial at home by following the simple instructions at the back of the kit.

This was all you needed to know about oxygen facial. Although it is a bit expensive, do experience it if you get a chance.

View Article References [1] Bennardo, L., Del Duca, E., Dastoli, S., Schipani, G., Scali, E., Silvestri, M., & Nisticò, S. P. (2018). Potential applications of topical oxygen therapy in dermatology.Dermatology practical & conceptual,8(4), 272–276. doi:10.5826/dpc.0804a04 [2] Papakonstantinou, E., Roth, M., & Karakiulakis, G. (2012). Hyaluronic acid: A key molecule in skin aging.Dermato-endocrinology,4(3), 253–258. doi:10.4161/derm.21923