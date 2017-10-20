20 Amazing Natural Ingredients For Different Skin Problems Skin Care oi-Amruta Agnihotri

Are you tired of using a lot of make-up products to hide those dark spots, suntan, blemishes, dark patches, or acne every day? Well, if you do, then you might know the importance of getting rid of these skin problems once and for all. For that, one thing that always works for people with any skin type is natural ingredients.

Our kitchen shelves are loaded with so many essential ingredients that can make up for a face pack or a face scrub which can help you get rid of your skin concerns. Listed below are some amazing natural ingredients for different skin problems.

1. Garlic For Treating Acne

Garlic contains a compound called allicin which possesses antibacterial, antifungal, antiseptic, and antiviral properties. It has the capacity to kill acne-causing bacteria as well as reduce inflammation.[1]

You can apply raw garlic paste directly on your face and wait for a few minutes before washing it off or you can even use garlic cloves and make a pack.

Ingredients

5-6 garlic cloves (peeled)

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp water

How to do

Combine apple cider vinegar and water in a small bowl.

Make a paste of garlic cloves and add it to the water and vinegar mix. Blend all the ingredients well

Apply it on the affected area and leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water and pat the area dry with a clean towel.

Repeat twice a day for desired results.

2. Olive Oil For Antiageing

Olive oil contains omega-3 fatty acids that help to prevent skin damage or photo-ageing caused due to inflammation. Moreover, it also reduces fine lines and wrinkles to a great extent with regular and prolonged usage.[2]

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp jojoba oil

How to do

Mix both olive oil and jojoba oil in a small bowl in equal quantities.

Dip a cotton ball in the oil concoction and apply it all over your face/selected area.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat once a day for desired results.

3. Coconut Oil As A Moisturiser

Coconut oil contains emollient properties that help to fill the spaces between skin cells, thus creating a smooth surface - which is why coconut oil is a preferred remedy for smooth and supple skin. You can use coconut oil as a moisturiser, especially if you have dry skin.[3]

You can either apply coconut oil directly on your skin and massage it for a few minutes or use it in the form of a pack mixed with honey and a carrier oil.

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp lavender essential oil

1 tbsp honey

How to do

In a bowl, mix equal quantities of coconut oil and lavender essential oil.

Now add some honey to it and blend all the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on your face/selected area using a brush.

Let it stay for about 15-20 minutes before you wash it off.

Repeat this process twice a day for desired results.

4. Oatmeal For Skin Exfoliation

Oats help to reduce skin inflammation and also exfoliates the skin by getting rid of oil, dirt, dust particles, grime, and other impurities present on the skin. You can use oatmeal in the form of a face pack or a face scrub.[4]

Ingredients

1 tbsp coarsely grounded oatmeal

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp honey

How to do

Add some honey and brown sugar in a bowl.

Add some coarsely grounded oatmeal to it and mix well.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and scrub it on the selected area.

Scrub for about 5-10 minutes and leave it on for another 5 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this twice a day for desired results.

5. Tomato For UV Protection

Tomato contains a compound called lycopene that helps to protect your skin from the harmful UV rays.[5] Additionally, it also works as an antiageing agent and keeps skin problems like fine lines and wrinkles at bay. You can use tomatoes in the form of a face pack.

Ingredients

2 tbsp tomato juice

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp yoghurt

How to do

Add tomato juice and lemon juice in a bowl.

Next, add some yoghurt to it and blend all the ingredients well.

Apply this mixture to your face and neck/selected area and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this process once a day for desired results.

6. Yoghurt & Lemon For Removing Blemishes

Yoghurt and lemon both are rich in Vitamin C that helps to moisturise your skin as well as help to get rid of blemishes.[6] Yoghurt is also known to protect the overall texture of your skin, making it radiant and bright.

Ingredients

1 tbsp yoghurt

1 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Add some yoghurt and lemon juice in a small bowl.

Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on the selected area and leave it on for a few minutes, preferably 10-15 minutes.

Wash it off with water and pat it dry with a towel.

Repeat this process twice a day for desired results.

7. Milk For Skin Brightening & Toning

Milk contains lactic acid in abundance which helps in skin brightening. Moreover, milk also contains natural fats and minerals that help to tone your skin. Additionally, milk contains magnesium, calcium, and other proteins that help to tighten your skin and nourish it.[7]

Ingredients

1 tbsp raw milk

1 tbsp gram flour (besan)

A pinch of turmeric

How to do

Combine milk, turmeric, and gram flour in a bowl and blend all the ingredients well until you get a consistent paste.

Apply the paste on the selected area and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this process twice a day for desired results.

8. Saffron For Improving Complexion

Saffron, also known as kesar, is known to contain compounds that help to lighten your skin tone, thus improving your complexion.[8] It is also known to remove dirt and impurities from your skin when mixed with milk and used as a face pack.

Ingredients

1 tbsp milk

2-3 saffron strands

1 tbsp sandalwood powder

How to do

Mix milk and saffron strands in a small bowl.

Add sandalwood powder to it and blend all the ingredients together.

Apply it on your face and neck using a brush.

Leave it on for a few minutes (15-20 minutes) and then wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this process once a day for desired results.

9. Papaya For Skin Rejuvenation

Papaya contains an enzyme called papain that exfoliates your skin and makes it smooth and supple. It also rejuvenates and repairs your skin, thus restoring its glow.[9]

Ingredients

2 tbsp papaya pulp

2 tbsp cucumber juice

1 tbsp banana pulp

How to do

Combine papaya and banana pulp in a bowl.

Add some cucumber juice to it and blend all the ingredients together.

Apply it on your face and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Rinse it off with cold water and pat your face dry with a towel.

Repeat this process twice a day for desired results.

10. Turmeric For Glowing Skin

Packed with a chemical called curcumin, turmeric possesses a number of antioxidants that help to eliminate harmful free radicals from your skin, thus making it healthy from within. Moreover, turmeric also promotes collagen production in your skin and, in turn, keeps it healthy and glowing.[10]

Ingredients

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp honey

2 tbsp cornstarch

How to do

Mix honey and turmeric powder in a bowl.

Add some cornstarch to it and blend all the ingredients well until you get a consistent paste.

Apply it on your face and neck and leave it on for about 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off with cold water.

Repeat this once a day for desired results.

11. Aloe Vera For Treating Sunburn

Aloe vera is the ultimate solution to most of your skin problems. From rejuvenating your skin to healing it, aloe vera can do everything. It moisturises your skin, nourishes it, works as an antiageing agent, and even treats sunburn.[11]

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp fuller's earth (multani mitti)

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp yoghurt

How to do

Add some freshly extracted aloe vera gel and multani mitti in a small bowl. Mix both the ingredients together.

Next, add some turmeric powder to it.

Lastly, add some yoghurt and blend all the ingredients into one consistent mixture.

Apply it on the affected area and leave it on for 20 minutes.

Repeat the process once a day for desired results.

12. Baking Soda For Maintaining pH balance

Baking soda is a great skin exfoliator and also helps to maintain the pH balance. It soothes your skin and keeps it away from any kind of skin inflammation, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties.[12]

Ingredients

1 tbsp baking soda

1 tbsp water

1 tsp lemon juice

How to do

In a small bowl, combine both water and baking soda in equal quantities and mix well.

Add lemon juice to it and mix well.

Apply it on the selected area and leave it on for 5-10 minutes

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this process once a day for desired results.

13. Neem Leaves For Skin Purification

Loaded with antioxidants along with antibacterial and antifungal properties, neem leaves treat a number of skin conditions like blemishes, pigmentation, dark spots, acne, pimples, and even purify your skin when used topically. Neem is also known to exfoliate and tone your skin.[13]

Ingredients

A handful of neem leaves

Water (as required)

How to do

Grind some neem leaves to make a paste and add some water if required. Ensure that the paste is not too watery or too thick. Add water in proportion to make it a consistent mixture.

Apply it to the selected area using a brush.

Leave it on for about 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

14. Sugar For Radiant Skin

A natural humectant, sugar draws moisture from the environment and locks it in your skin. It also helps to remove dead skin cells and any kind of dirt and dust particles from your skin when used in the form of a scrub, thus giving you radiant skin.[14]

Ingredients

1 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp honey

How to do

Combine sugar and honey in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture on your hands and scrub it on your face for about 10 minutes

Leave it on for another 10 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this process twice or thrice a day for desired results.

15. Spinach For Reducing Scars & Blemishes

Spinach is a powerhouse of essential vitamins, especially Vitamin E, which helps to fight off scars and blemishes.[15] It is a perfect pick for those who have sensitive skin and is one of the best choices when used as a face pack in combination with honey and sandalwood powder.

Ingredients

A handful of spinach leaves

Water (as required)

1 tbsp rosewater

How to do

Grind some spinach leaves with some rosewater until it forms a smooth paste.

Add some water if required. The mixture has to be in the form of a paste and not very watery.

Once the paste is ready, apply it on the selected area using a brush.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes before you wash it off with water.

Repeat this process twice a day for desired results.

16. Tea Tree Oil For Acne

Also known as Melaleuca oil, tea tree oil possesses antifungal, antiseptic, and antimicrobial properties that help to treat acne breakouts and pimples. It helps to unclog pores on your skin, disinfect them, and thus reduce the appearance of acne.[16]

Ingredients

2 tbsp tea tree oil

2 tbsp jojoba oil

How to do

Mix tea tree oil and jojoba oil in equal quantities in a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in the oil concoction and apply it on the affected area.

Massage the affected area with the oil concoction for about 5- to 10 minutes and then leave it on for another 5 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water and pat it dry.

Repeat this process once a day for desired results.

17. Mint Juice Toner For Clear Skin

Mint contains salicylic acid that helps to clear clogged pores, thus removing any dirt or dust settled on your skin while giving you a clear skin. It is also used to treat acne due to its anti-inflammatory properties.[17]

Ingredients

A handful of mint leaves

½ cup rosewater

How to do

Grind the mint leaves to make a paste.

Add rosewater to the paste as you grind it to make it watery.

Strain the juice from the mint leaves into a bowl with the help of a strainer.

Store the juice into a spray bottle.

Spray the juice on the selected area (or entire face) and massage gently using your fingertips.

Leave it on for a few minutes until it gets dried up and leave it at that.

Use this every night before you go to sleep so that the juice seeps deep into your skin and works, giving you a clear skin.

18. Almond Oil For Reducing Dark Circles

Almond oil helps to reduce puffiness around your eyes, thus reducing the appearance of dark circles. Moreover, it is also known to possess emollient properties that improve your complexion as well as your skin tone.[18]

Ingredients

1 tbsp almond oil

1 tbsp honey

How to do

Mix almond oil and honey in a bowl.

Apply it on the selected area and massage gently using your fingertips.

Leave it on for about 10 more minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this process once a day for desired results.

19. Cucumber Juice For Sunburn

Cucumber juice is known to have anti-inflammatory benefits that help to reduce swelling, skin irritation, as well as inflammation. Cucumber contains compounds called lignans and cucurbitacins that help to alleviate sunburn.[19]

Ingredient

1 cucumber

How to do

Peel off the skin of a cucumber, mash it and gently apply it on the affected area. Leave it on for about 20 minutes and then wash it off with cold water.

Alternatively, you can even grind a cucumber and strain out its juice, store it in a spray bottle and then use it on the affected area.

You can use mashed cucumber or its juice once or twice every day until you get desired results.

20. Green Tea For Fighting Cell Damage

Rich in antioxidants, green tea extract helps to reduce the oxidative stress in one's body by fighting off cell damage caused by harmful free radicals, thus preventing premature ageing.[20]

Ingredients

2 tbsp green tea

¼ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp chickpea flour

How to do

Add some chickpea flour and green tea in a bowl.

Next, add some turmeric powder to it and blend all the ingredients until it forms a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on the selected area (or entire face) and leave it on for 10-12 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water and pat it dry.

Repeat this process once or twice a week for desired results.