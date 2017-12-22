How To Use Egg White For Skin Tightening Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Loose and saggy skin can be a cause of worry for many of us. As our skin loses its natural elasticity, it becomes saggy and adds a few years to your appearance.

Taking proper care of your skin is mandatory to retain healthy and younger-looking skin. And what can be better than natural home remedies to nourish your skin?

Yep folks! Fortunately for us, there are certain natural ingredients that can help tighten your skin and make it firm and youthful. And the ingredient that we'll be talking about in this post is egg white.

Egg white contains vitamins and proteins that make the skin firm. [1] Egg white tones your skin and improves the appearance of your skin. It possesses antioxidant properties that boost collagen production in the skin and improve the elasticity of the skin and hence tightens the skin. [2]

Let's now have a look at how you can use egg white to tighten your skin.

1. Egg White & Lemon juice

The citrus fruit lemon is rich in vitamin C that facilitates the collagen production, improve skin elasticity and prevent signs of ageing such as fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin. [3]

Ingredients

1 egg white

1 tbsp lemon juice

Method of use

Take egg white in a bowl.

Add lemon juice in it and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy twice a week for the desired result.

2. Egg White & Carrot Juice

Carrot is a rich source of vitamin A and beta-carotene and thus boosts collagen production to make your skin firm and youthful. [4]

Ingredients

1 egg white

1 tbsp carrot juice

Method of use

Add the carrot juice to an egg white and mix both the ingredients together.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture.

Apply the mixture on your face and neck using this cotton ball.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Use this remedy once a week for the desired result.

3. Egg White & Oatmeal

Egg white, along with oatmeal, helps to soothe the skin, exfoliate the skin and protect it from free radical damage while giving a youthful look to your skin. [5]

Ingredients

1 egg white

1 tbsp oatmeal

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Use this remedy once a week to get the desired result.

4. Egg White & Gram Flour

Gram flour removes the dead skin cells and cleanses the skin and helps to maintain a clean and healthy skin.

Ingredients

1 egg white

1 tsp gram flour

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together to make a paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Use this remedy once a week for the desired result.

5. Egg White & Fuller's Earth

Fuller's earth absorbs the excess oil, dirt and impurities from the skin and facilitates blood circulation in the skin to improve skin elasticity and make it firm. [6]

Ingredients

1 tsp fuller's earth

1 egg white

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply an even coat of this mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Use this remedy once a week for the desired result.

6. Egg White, Corn Starch & Rose Water

Cornstarch absorbs the excess oil from the skin, unclogs skin pores and refreshes the skin while rose water has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that calm and rejuvenate the skin. [7]

Ingredients

1 egg white

½ tsp corn starch

1 tsp rose water

Method of use

Take an egg white in a bowl.

Add corn starch in it and give it a mix.

Next, add the rose water and mix everything together well.

Apply this mixture on your face and neck evenly.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Use this remedy once a month for the desired result.

7. Egg White, Banana & Almond Oil

Vitamins A and C present in banana nourishes the skin and improve skin elasticity while almond oil rejuvenates the skin and keeps it hydrated, soft and supple. [8]

Ingredients

1 egg white

1 tbsp mashed banana

Few drops of almond oil

Method of use

Take a ripe banana and mash it well.

Take 1 tbsp of this mashed banana in a bowl.

Add egg white and almond oil in it and mix everything together well.

Apply this mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Use this remedy once a week for the desired result.

8. Egg White & Honey

One of the best antiageing remedies, honey keeps the skin hydrated, rejuvenates it and prevents signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles. [9]

Ingredients

1 egg white

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Use this remedy once a week for the desired result.

9. Egg White & Cucumber

Cucumber moisturises the skin and removes the build-up of toxins from the skin and thus soothes and refreshes the skin. [10]

Ingredients

½ cucumber

1 egg white

Method of use

Take the egg white in a bowl.

Dice the cucumber into smaller pieces, add it into the bowl and give it a good stir.

Add this mixture in a blender and grind it to make a smooth paste.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 20-25 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Use this remedy once a week for the desired result.

10. Egg White & Rice Flour

Rice flour contains vitamin B which promotes the growth of new cells and delays the ageing process.

Ingredients

1 egg white

2 tsp rice flour

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy twice a week for the desired result.

11. Egg White & Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar removes the dirt and impurities from the skin. Besides, it has astringent properties that help to tighten and tone the skin.

Ingredients

1 egg white

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

Method of use

In a bowl, mix both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on your face and neck.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Use this remedy once a month for the desired result.

12. Egg White & Yogurt

The lactic acid present in yogurt helps to cleanse the skin and tighten skin pores to make the skin firm and prevent sagging and ageing. [11]

Ingredients

1 egg white

2 tbsp yogurt

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Use this remedy once a week for the desired result.

13. Egg White, Avocado & Yogurt

Avocado contains vitamin B and vitamin C that prevent the skin from damage and promote collagen production to make the skin firm. [12]

Ingredients

1 egg white

1 tbsp mashed avocado

1 tbsp yogurt

Method of use

Mash a ripe avocado.

Take 1 tbsp of the mashed avocado and yogurt in it.

Whisk all the ingredients together to make a paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off later.

Use this remedy once a week for the desired result.

14. Egg White & Apple

Apple, especially apple peel, possesses antioxidant properties that prevent the skin from damage and promote a younger looking skin. [13]

Ingredients

1 egg white

2 tsp apple pulp

Method of use

In a bowl, mix both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy 2 times in a month for the desired result.

15. Egg White & Glycerin

Glycerin acts as a humectant and locks the moisture in the skin to make it soft and supple. [14] Besides, it nourishes the skin and prevents signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles.

Ingredients

1 egg white

1 tsp glycerin

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild cleanser and lukewarm water.

Use this remedy once a month for the desired result.

