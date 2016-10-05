The Guide To A Korean Skincare Routine

We have all seen that Korean women seem to follow a very strict skincare regime, which shows up on the quality of their skin. Their skin seems to age a lot slower than the rest of us.

Due to the advent of the internet and magazines, we are getting an insight into the fact that they follow a different skincare routine. And thankfully, we can now also have access to these products online, as well as in shops, as Korean brands become famous world over.

So, here is a basic Korean skincare routine that you too can embrace to get a skin like those beauties.

1. Cleansing Oil Or Balm: This is the first cleanse in the two cleanse processes of the Korean skincare regimen. This step helps melt away makeup. Rub the oil or balm on your face to break down the makeup, and then wipe it off using a lukewarm wet towel. This completes the first cleanse of the process.

2. Foam Cleanser: This is supposed to be used with water right after using an oil cleanser. This gets rid of the residue of oil and makeup and even dirt. Rub this on your face gently and wash it off with cool water.

3. Exfoliate: Exfoliation is necessary for removing the dead skin cells, in order to give way for new skin to grow, and to get rid of the dull surface skin. Use a gentle exfoliating scrub to slough away dead skin cells by gently massaging the scrub into your skin and rubbing to get rid of the dead skin. Wash off with lukewarm water once you are done. Do this a maximum of twice a week. Over exfoliating your skin can do more harm than good, like cause your pores to remain open for too long, allowing the dirt to enter, and thereby causing acne and pimples.

4. Sheet Mask: A sheet mask is composed of any type of serum soaked into a sheet. It is best to use this right after scrubbing your face as your pores are open and they absorb the goodness in the sheet mask. You can get any sheet mask you want, according to your skincare concerns. This is optional and you do not have to do it every day. In fact, you can do this weekly and you'd be good to go.

5. Toner: Once you use a good toner, you would understand just how important it is for skincare. A toner is meant to refresh and rehydrate the skin. It also helps bring the pH level of the skin back to normal. Use a toner with a cotton ball twice a day, during the day and night.

6. Essence: Essences are highly concentrated products that cater to many skin issues. You can get an essence for all skin issues like ageing, dry skin and even troubled skin that keeps breaking out. An essence is meant to enhance the goodness of all your skincare products.

7. Serum: Anyone above the age of 25 needs to be using a serum. A serum tackles your problem areas like wrinkles and lines and tackles them overnight. It is important to use a serum because your skin repairs itself overnight and this way, it is getting a high dose of moisture and treatment during the night to treat itself.

8. Eye Cream: The under-eye area is the first area to start showing the signs of ageing in the form of lines and crow's feet. This is because the skin in that area is extremely thin and does not produce too much sebum on its own. This is why, an eye cream is really important. It provides the much needed moisture to the delicate under-eye area.

9. Moisturizer: No matter what your skin type is, you must use a moisturiser. A lot of girls who have oily skin tend to skip out on the moisturizer but this is wrong, as all of the moisture needs to be sealed into your skin. Oily skinned girls can use moisturisers that are gel based and dry skinned girls can go for oil-based moisturisers. Try to look for a moisturiser with hyaluronic acid in it. This acid is a miracle ingredient. It absorbs moisture from the environment and locks it into your skin, while making it look plump. It also slows down ageing and is suitable for all skin types.

10. SPF: Now, we all know the importance of an SPF product in our skincare. An SPF product protects you from the harmful rays of the sun. it prevents your skin from getting tanned, and also prevents early signs of ageing, as too much exposure to the sun can make your skin get wrinkly sooner. It also protects you from getting skin cancer. Go for something with an SPF of 30 or above.