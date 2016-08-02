Natural Tips To Care For Skin After Menopause

As you age, your wisdom and confidence may see a growth, but sadly, the same cannot be said for the level of oestrogen in your body. Menopause is an inevitable part of ageing. And it does not just involve dealing with hot flashes, palpitation and acute depression. As if menopause in itself is not confusing enough, your skin goes through a series of dismal changes.

So, what exactly happens to your skin during menopause? Let's start with the least oppressive problem - facial hair. Due to the unmasking of testosterone, some women may develop facial hair, especially around the chin.

The break down in the level of oestrogen production can make the skin saggy and lose. And it can also lead to fat deposits in your body in unwanted parts like the stomach, thighs or buttocks.

Collagen, that determines the resiliency and elasticity of the skin is partially controlled by oestrogen. And when the oestrogen level in your body breaks down, your skin takes some major beatings making it dull, excessively dry and more susceptible to UV damage.

Rather than dreading the inevitable, the key here is to take precautions to minimize the damage. And with these natural tips you can time protect your skin against menopause.

Protect Your Skin

During menopause your skin tends to become weaker. Even though protection from the sun is important at any time of your life this time you need extra care. Use a good quality sunscreen and use it generously before you step out of the house.

Drink Water

Your skin needs to be moisturised and hydrated not externally but also from within. For this, drink lots of water so that your skin is hydrated from inside. Make sure that you drink at least 6-8 glasses of water every day.

Exfoliate Your Skin

In order to get rid of dead skin cells it is important that you exfoliate your skin on a regular basis. Exfoliating not only helps in removing dead skin cells but also helps in treating dull and dry skin and brightens the skin. To do this, either you can use ready-made exfoliating products or you can also use home made remedies using sugar or salt for this purpose.

Mild Cleanser

Thanks to the hormonal fluctuation, your skin will get drier. What you need is a hydrating cleanser, which will remove any build-up without stripping the skin of its natural oil. Cleanse your skin with a solution made of yogurt and honey. Anti-bacterial properties present in yogurt will soothe inflammation, whereas, vitamin C present in honey will restore the skin's moisture.

Aloe Vera For Wrinkle

Your skin's natural ability to repair and replace collagen diminishes as the oestrogen level drops during menopause, resulting in deep wrinkles. One natural ingredient that can rebuild the collagen production in you skin is aloe vera. Simply apply fresh aloe vera gel every night. It will penetrate into deep skin layers, remove dead cells and counteract free radical!

Oatmeal For Itchy Skin

During menopause transition, one common skin issue faced by most women is itchy skin, which is again caused by the dwindling level of oestrogen in the body. Try using ground oatmeal powder to soothe intensely dry and itchy skin. Grind a cup of organic oatmeal into a fine powder, pack it in a muslin bag and drop it into running hot water. Soak yourself in the water for sometime. It will relieve itchiness, while hydrating your skin.

Tea Tree Oil For Acne

One thing pre-menopausal or menopausal women experience is acne. Most of the formulas available in the market to treat acne are designed for younger skin and so can be harsh. Instead, stick to natural ingredients, like tea tree oil or lavender oil, which will soothe inflammation without drying out your skin.