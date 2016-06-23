Problem of dry skin is quite serious. Don't ignore it. If you have dry skin, winter is a critical time for you. Having dry skin means wrinkles at an early age, skin loosening, crow's feet, untimely ageing and lots more.

Why to aggravate these problems when you can try homemade moisturisers for dry skin? Yes, you heard it right. Now, you can make homemade moisturisers for dry skin right at the convenience of your home.

The market-made products promise so many things, but those don't give you a long-lasting effect. Besides, the chemicals, used in those products, may have side effects on your skin.

Products like cocoa butter, shea butter, olive oil, etc, are wonderful ingredients that you could use to make homemade moisturisers for dry skin.

You can use these directly or mix them in a proper proportion with other suitable ingredients to make homemade moisturisers for dry skin. If you buy any herbal product, you may have seen these ingredients as the main components.

So, make some time out of your busy schedule and prepare homemade moisturisers for dry skin. Here are some tricks to make these moisturisers. Read on to know more.

1. Olive Oil To The Rescue: To moisturise your skin evenly, especially in winter, this is the best thing you can have. Apply olive oil before or after bath to have moisturised and hydrated skin. Use extra-virgin olive oil to get the best result. It contains antioxidants and prevents your skin from any damage.

2. Aloe Vera Moisturiser: No need to buy it, as you can make it at home. Take fresh Aloe Vera gel from leaves and add some rose oil, essential olive oil and almond oil to it. Mix all the ingredients well and apply the mixture on your skin. If you're suffering from dry and cracked skin problem, this moisturiser will provide a soothing effect soon.

3. Milk As A Moisturiser: In the ancient time, the royals used to bathe in milk. You don't need to do that, but you can use milk to moisturise your skin. Make a solution with milk, lime juice and olive oil. You can also use coconut oil for very dry skin. Use it regularly for better results.

4. Potato Paste: Dry skin means more deposition of dead skin cells, which ultimately cause blemishes and spots. You can use crushed potatoes to remove this skin darkness. You can directly use grated potatoes or add some almond oil and lemon juice to it. For removing wrinkles and dark circles, this is the best remedy.

5. Egg And Yogurt Pack: To add moisture to your dry skin, this is one of the best options you can try. Whisk egg whites well and add some lemon juice, yogurt and honey into it. Mix all the ingredients well to obtain a smooth mixture. Apply it all over your body and wait for 15 minutes. Wash off.

6. Glycerin And Honey: You must have used glycerin soaps in winter to keep your skin soft and supple. Try this homemade moisturiser remedy instead. Honey contains natural humectants to treat your dry skin. Mix it with some glycerin to get a better result.

7. Orange Juice: This is not only the best homemade moisturiser for dry skin but it also works as a perfect toner for the skin. After applying any face mask, if you soak cotton balls into orange juice and dab them on your face, your skin will turn super soft and radiant.