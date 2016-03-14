Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Acne Scars

Any girl would always like flaunting clear skin. It not only helps to enhance your beauty, but also boosts your self-confidence. During the adolescent days, generally the teenagers face some very common skin problems such as acne.

In this article, we are here to share some of the best home remedies to get rid of acne. These home remedies are tested and quite effective in removing the tough acne scars. It also helps to rejuvenate the skin and keep it pimple free.

Though eliminating the acne is quite easy, handling these scars is tough, as it is quite stubborn. Opting for home remedies helps to remove these scars effectively when compared to the cosmetic processes, which can cost you a bomb.

So, read on to know more about the best home remedies you can try to get rid of this issue and get rid of inflamed skin marks for good.

Turmeric

Turmeric is an age-old home remedy for treating acne scars. Its antibacterial property helps kill the bacteria that may be causing the acne.

Mix 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder and a little amount of water or coconut oil to form a paste. Dab the paste on the affected area. Leave it on for about 1 hour. Wash it off with lukewarm water. Use this remedy once or twice daily for a few days.

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera has astringent and anti-fungal properties. Thus, it helps in healing the acne faster.

Take one teaspoon of aloe vera gel. After taking a shower, just apply the aloe vera gel on the affected area. You don't need to wash it off, it will dry in a few minutes.

Alternatively, mix 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel, a few drops of lemon juice and half a teaspoon of honey. Mix all the ingredients well and apply it on the affected acne-prone area gently. Wait for 15 minutes and wash it off in lukewarm water.

Orange Peel Powder

The skin lightening properties in an orange peel help in removing the acne scars as well.

All you require is 1 tsp of orange peel powder and 1 tsp of honey. Mix both the ingredients well in a bowl. Apply this mixture on the affected area and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. After 20 minutes, wash it off in normal water. Repeat this once on an everyday basis for better results.

Lemon Juice

Squeeze some lemon juice and apply it on the skin directly. It will have a little burning sensation, but eventually, teh sensation will stop after a few seconds. Wash it off later with warm water, after leaving it for 10 minutes. This trick also helps to get rid of the tan as well.

Olive Oil

Take a few drops of olive oil and massage your affected skin. Let it stay on your skin for a while. Wash it with lukewarm water after 30 minutes. It helps to get rid of stubborn acne marks.

Potato

This is an age-old remedy to get rid of acne scars. It helps to lighten your skin tone and remove acne marks easily. All you need to do is use slices of a potato and rub it on the skin. Let it stay on your skin for 15 minutes, before you wash it off with lukewarm water.

Yogurt

You can apply yogurt directly on your skin and let it dry. Wash it off with lukewarm water. Repeat this trick thrice in a week to get a clear healthy skin minus the acne.

Baking Soda

Make a paste of baking soda and plain water. Mix well and apply it on the affected skin. It helps to get rid of acne instantly. Let the soda mix stay on your skin before you wash it off. Use cold water, as it has a soothing effect on the skin.

Oatmeal

All you need to do is take two teaspoons of cooked oatmeal and add half a lemon and a teaspoon of honey. Mix well and apply it on the skin. It helps to remove the dead skin cells on your skin and thereby help treat acne in a gentle way.

Fuller's Earth

This is considered as the best effective treatment to get rid of acne, as it absorbs the excess oil on the skin. Make a paste of fuller's earth along with rose water to get the best results and use this on alternative days. However, be careful not to leave it for too long, as it could lead to the development of wrinkles.

